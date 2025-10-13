The Mask Slips

Every now and again the mask slips from Joe Brolly’s nice guy persona and we get a glimpse of something sinister, unnerving.

His latest blow-job impressions in conversation with fellow podcaster Dion Fanning are a case in point. Creepy. Lewd. Unbecoming of a father and barrister. Even Fanning had to cover his mouth and look away in horror.

In a statement after the clip blew up on X, Brolly eventually relented from the hole he had dug himself into:

“During the podcast, I made a childish, crude and inappropriate gesture to Dion. The gesture - as is clear from the audio - had nothing whatsoever to do with the presidential candidates. It was making fun of the stock questions and responses that happen in a presidential campaign. I am very proud of Free State and the production team. My action was in poor taste and should never have happened”.

Ok. Everybody screws up. Never mind. Except, there’s more. There’s a pattern. There’s something else that warrants further investigation. Let’s go back to Brolly’s strange TV confession with Virgin Media sports presenter Tommy Martin from February 1, 2022 that somehow went under the radar.

The Confession

In this revealing TV moment, Joe Brolly tells Tommy Martin he donated his kidney to a man he hardly knew in October 2012 as an act of atonement. In this cryptic confession, Brolly seems to say more than he bargained for:

“I realised soon after, the reason I’d given the kidney, was to, I think, atone for (breaks down) the taking of human life, by people close to me. To sorta, somehow, make amends for that and to, I suppose, feel like I could breathe more easily, that I could take my place and have some peace in society”.

Who died exactly? How? Was Brolly complicit in the killing/s? Did he witness this taking of life? Did he report it to the cops? Was it partisan violence? Or maybe ritual abuse? Or what? So many unanswered questions. Brolly is left off the hook, again, when so many others would be cross-examined relentlessly for such an admission. Brolly is clearly protected. His father and his uncle had been interned in Long Kesh prison during The Troubles. Maybe he had been privy to sectarian murder. We’re left guessing.

Manipulator

An Irish Independent newspaper article on September 27, 2024 gives us another glimpse into Joe Brolly’s complicated character. Again it’s a snippet from his Free State podcast with Dion Fanning. Brolly tells his audience that his psychotherapist called him a manipulator and was shocked by some revelation he made in therapy. Might this have been related to his TV confession with Tommy Martin? Why is he telling us this and putting it in plain sight? Is guilt gnawing at his conscience? Brolly seems to want us to know for some reason.

“He was asking me questions about when I was young. He said that he wasn’t going to look at me when I was talking because I was turning things around to suit me. He said I was a manipulator and used to manipulating people in my circle.

“So he changed the position of the chairs. He had me facing the window so I couldn’t see him. On the fourth or fifth visit, I was speaking about some incident. He was shocked and made his shock clear.”

Brolly notes that his psychotherapist “was clearly shocked and it made me realise that these things weren’t OK”.

After these early morning therapy sessions, he would go back to his car and prepare for court for his main job as a barrister.

“But I’d be sitting there in floods of tears. A friend of mine told me it’s called ‘frozen man syndrome’, where you’re frozen for 40, 45 years and then melt. Eventually, like a poltergeist leaving me, I started to relax and enjoy the world.”

These revelations give us an understanding of a man hiding dark secrets who has been damaged by his past, by abuse, by his father’s absence in prison, yet Brolly has likeable traits, great storytelling abilities among them. He can be fun, witty and self-deprecating.

Broken Trust

Brolly’s openness has built a trust with his followers. He has 234.2k followers on X/Twitter. He’s a former Derry All-Ireland football champion (1993) and spent nearly 20 years as a GAA sports pundit on RTÉ, building up trust with viewers.

Trust is his greatest currency and it was used to chilling effect during the Covid scam.

Fake kindness, the worst kind.

Brolly sent out the word on March 21, 2020 to be ‘ruthless’ in staying away from our elderly. He was hysterical about turning our backs on the old and infirm, using capitalised letters to hammer home the message. A month later more than a thousand elderly would be put on end-of-life protocols under the guise of a pandemic. The 38% spike in excess mortality in April 2020 is well accounted for and easily verifiable at this stage. These deaths would go down as ‘Covid-19’ on their death certificates. Many of those caught behind locked doors had nobody there to protect them, to advocate for them, to hold their hand in their dying moments. Brolly used his platform to ensure they remained isolated and abandoned, under the veneer of caring.

Also in March 2020, Brolly went in hard on the scaremongering even though Ireland experienced a lower than average mortality rate by the end of 2020 according to Eurostat with just that one peak in deaths in April 2020 linked to end-of-life protocols and inappropriate treatment for so-called ‘Covid-19’ patients in hospitals including ventilators and midazolam and remdesivir. The consistent excess deaths only started after the injections Brolly so zealously promoted. He never acknowledges the excess mortality since the jabs, another sign of darkness and complicity with wrongdoers. No amount of organ donation could atone for this one.

White House Connections

Brolly married Laurita Blewitt in August 2022. She’s former US President Joe Biden’s distant cousin. Here are the cousins giving each other that infamous Biden family squeeze and sniff outside a palliative centre in the West of Ireland on his presidential trip here in April 2023. Blewitt had acted as fundraising manager for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice and Palliative Care Centre in Castlebar while Biden had thanked the hospice promoters for honouring his son, Beau, who died in 2015 after being treated for cancer. Depopulation was far from their lips even though Ireland’s excess deaths were showing no let up, continuously in the red for every month of 2023.

Former US President Joe Biden with sports pundit Joe Brolly, The White House, March 2022.

Joe Brolly celebrates St Patrick’s Day with Joe Biden in the White House, March 2022.

Like her husband, new mum Laurita Blewitt also has a high profile podcast, this one with comedians Tommy Tiernan and Hector O’Heochagain, The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast, names in order of fame. The trio will talk about anything except the seriousness of what’s facing the Irish. It’s one joke after the next, usually with no punchline. They’re about as funny as Joe Brolly’s blowjob impression. They too played along to the ‘pandemic’ charade. Sure aren’t they great craic? Keep the Irish laughing and ignoring those excess deaths since the injections. No jokes about the fake pandemic though. They have to pretend that was real.

Vaccine talks

Two years before Biden’s visit to Ireland, an article appeared in the Irish Independent about Joe Brolly’s involvement in talks to have ‘Covid-19 vaccines’ manufactured in Ireland, as if that was something to celebrate. Did his future wife’s ties to the White House have anything to do with this ‘high-powered’ bid? Again we’re left guessing.

Interestingly Joe Brolly first met Joe Biden back in 2017, at the turning of the sod at that €10 million palliative care centre in Co Mayo where patients go to die. Considering the death toll since the injections and their link to cancer, this is noteworthy. Add to that Joe Brolly’s role in pushing for organ donations and campaigning for a new fit-for-purpose system north and south of the border and the picture becomes more sinister, to say the least.

Organ donation requires a living donor. When done in a consensual manner, it can work brilliantly and change lives for the better but when exploited, it can turn into a horror show. Braindead can be an excuse to remove organs while the patient is still conscious. Ireland’s latest opt-out clause assumes you’re willing to be picked apart once the doctors declare you ‘dead’ which you can’t be while they’re cutting out your bits and bobs. That’s the part nobody talks about. That’s the part we need to talk about. Don’t wait for Joe Brolly tell you the gory details. Mr Not-So-Nice-After-All.

Considering Joe Brolly used his significant platform to isolate the elderly at their greatest moment of vulnerability, spread fear when mortality was lower than usual in 2020, pushed dangerous injections on this trusting audience, then ignored the excess deaths since those jab - I think this photo works better for that Irish Independent article from April 2021.

Blowjob Joe: friend or foe?