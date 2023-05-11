A Godless society has no care for the Truth. A Godless society fails to protect the innocence of children. A Godless society is easily bought and manipulated. A Godless society turns the other way as the elders are murdered. A Godless society has no moral backbone. A Godless society remains silent in the face of evil. A Godless society accepts scientism over common sense. A Godless society looks on as the children are mutilated in the name of transgenderism. A Godless society worships false idols. A Godless society shows no respect for the animals who share this space. A Godless society rejects the mystery of the soul. A Godless society applauds censorship to hide its lies. A Godless society creates suffering and hardship. A Godless society protects pedophiles. A Godless society rejects free and fair debate. A Godless society brings ruin to its people.

God is love, justice, integrity, honesty, faith in goodness and a better world. Turn to God, where-ever you may find Him. The consequences of a Godless society are dire. You may not find Him in a church. You may find Him in a love of Truth. Simple. God’s children can’t stand deception. God implores us to use our discernment, our innate intelligence, to nurture the quizzical nature of the child. Humility is key. You don’t know it all, nor can you. Ask simple questions. Honour your instincts. Seek and you shall find.

Do everything in your power to defend what is sacred. Do not be deceived. Your soul is at stake. This is a test. Help others. Do good works. Bless your food and water. Stand up and be counted. You matter. Your words matter. Your actions matter. This is a collective effort. Don’t turn your back on God. Keep your focus on Him, on Truth and let that be your guiding force. It is up to you. We must find our moral compass once again. God forgives the worst crimes. God forgives. How beautiful is that? Learn your lessons and grow spiritually.

Jesus said, “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul? (Matthew 16 verse 26)

It may not be the easy path but it’s the only one worth pursuing, whatever your religion or beliefs. Guard your soul. Don’t follow orders that compromise your integrity. Display moral fortitude. Fail and try again. Know there is always the offer of redemption. Protect the children. Protect the elders. Find the courage within. This is our time to use our talents, to work together, to show strength in the face of adversity. Don’t give up. Don’t give in. Don’t look to man for your salvation. Look to God. Only there will you discover the solutions. May we find the grace to become a society that acknowledges the sanctity of God once again. This time, we connect with Him, that way we cannot be led astray by devious entities. We are awakening. We are forever changed. Choose Truth. Choose Love. Choose God.

Remember the words of Jesus (Matthew 7, verses 15-16): “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognise them”.

Use your God-given discernment. No more excuses. Pray. We have work to do. We have the power to get the job done. Ask for guidance. You are more important than you’ve been led to believe. Let us inch closer to God. Only there shall we find solace. Believe in miracles. Be strong.

Faith, hope and glory. Advance with authority. Give thanks and praise.

Ephesians 6, verses 11 - 17:

Put on the whole armor of God that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For our fight is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, and against spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your waist girded with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, having your feet fitted with the readiness of the gospel of peace, and above all, taking the shield of faith, with which you will be able to extinguish all the fiery arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

May our renaissance begin. May we touch the finger of God once again.

Amen.