Beaumont Hospital's Covid-19 Critical Care Protocols from April 06, 2020 is an alarming read. It outlines, in detail, how the Dublin hospital treated those admitted for critical care with the mystery virus Covid-19.

What were their chances of survival when you see ‘early intubation of all patients admitted to ICU’? All patients. This is shocking.

US lawyer Thomas Renz has startling statistics concerning ventilators for Covid-19 patients from the state of Texas:

We all know, when you get to the hospital, the first thing they ask you, “Are you willing to be vented, because they want to vent you. They want you vented immediately. They are pushing these vents and these numbers are straight from Texas. In Texas, we are seeing for people who are vented, for 96 consecutive hours, 84.8% of them are dying. 84.8%. It’s a death sentence.

At a Pennsylvania State Senate Testimony on March 04, 2022, Mr Renz said you have a better chance with Russian Roulette and claimed US hospitals were incentivised financially to push these lethal protocols on unsuspecting patients.

When you go to the hospital you get tested, they get paid more, when you get admitted for Covid, they get paid more, when they put you on Remdesivir they get paid more, when you get ventilated, they get paid more. When you die, they get paid more. This is perverse. We have incentivised the murder of patients.

A Wall Street Journal article from December 20, 2020 entitled Hospitals Retreat From Early Covid Treatment and Return to Basics stated that as the ‘pandemic’ grew, hospitals in the US reported death rates in some cases of about 50% for ventilated Covid-19 patients.

Last spring, with less known about the disease, doctors often pre-emptively put patients on ventilators or gave powerful sedatives largely abandoned in recent years. The aim was to save the seriously ill and protect hospital staff from Covid-19. “We were intubating sick patients very early. Not for the patient’s benefit, but to control the epidemic and to save other patients,” Dr Iwashyna said, “That felt awful”.

Theodore Iwashyna is a critical-care doctor at University of Michigan and Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals in Ann Arbor, Michigan according to the WSJ report.

Here are some questions I have put to the media inquiries department at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin regarding its Covid-19 Critical Care Protocols as found on the Health Service Executive website:

I would like to know if these protocols are still in use for critical care Covid-19 patients at Beaumont Hospital?

I would also like to know when were the protocols first implemented at Beaumont Hospital?

From the date of first implementation to today (or the end of their implementation) what was the survival rate of Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU at Beaumont Hospital?

Can you break down the survival rates of Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU by year: 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 so far?

I await a response.

In the meanwhile, let’s take a closer look at the use of the controversial drug Midazolam combined with Morphine to sedate Covid-19 patients in critical care at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Under the Sedation section of the protocols, we can see that care staff were instructed to give Covid-19 critical care patients 5mg of Morphine per hour along with 5mg of Midazolam per hour for patients with changeable blood pressure (haemodynamically unstable).

Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland otherwise known as HPRA.ie says:

Administration of midazolam may depress myocardial contractility and cause apnoea (pauses in breathing). In rare cases severe cardiorespiratory complications have occurred, including respiratory depression, apnoea, respiratory and/or cardiac arrest. To avoid such complications the medicine should be injected slowly and the administered dose must be as low as possible.

Medical researcher Stuart Wilkie has in-depth knowledge of Midazolam and says 10mg of the drug is the dose for death row inmates and that you should start an old person at 0.5mg.

“But the convention during Covid was to give 2.5mg which is already five times what you would have given pre-Covid”.

In an article from January 16, 2023 entitled Accept nothing the hospitals tell you - my lesson for patients’ families, Nicola Lund writes for The Conservative Woman:

According to MHRA guidelines midazolam, a benzodiazepine, should not be co-prescribed with the opioid morphine unless there is no other alternative because of the risk of potentially fatal respiratory suppression. So why would these drugs be prescribed in the PRN of a patient who is suffering a respiratory illness?

Whistleblower and former vice President of Pfizer, Dr Mike Yeadon, who specialises in respiratory illnesses, is convinced that more than 100,000 people in the UK were deliberately killed by government protocols of Midazolam and Morphine.

There’s no question. Neither of those drugs would ever be appropriate in an open airway breathing patient. So someone arrives and they’re able to breathe, even if they’re breathless, you would not repress their respiration, which Midazolam and Morphine would do.

British MP Andrew Bridgen gives us some context to the situation in the UK:

“We know that it appears to be the case that during the mandate period of Covid, when these deaths were occurring, there was a huge spike in Midazolam orders from the French and that spike is now documented and published, because of course, the government has to publish its orders. We also know that there were excess deaths being recorded of over 1000 deaths per week. And if you add to vaccine harms, what else could have been causing all those deaths in hospitals where we were told it was ‘with Covid’.

Stuart Wilkie explains the first of the French batches were ordered pre-Covid-19 ‘pandemic’, the pamphlets were written solely in French which is unlawful to have on medication in British wards. The medical researcher says care-workers were advised to throw away the packaging, making it impossible to trace batch numbers. He says on the government paperwork, the dosage is down as 1mg when in fact it was 5mg which could have led to confusion on the wards. It’s worth noting Midazolam is made in the UK and Ireland but such was the need for more, the British government ordered a two year supply from France and used it in the first nine months of the ‘Covid-19 pandemic’.

Back to Ireland and in August 2021, Dr Marcus de Brún took part in an Iconoclast round-table discussion by Ryland Media and spoke about how elderly people were transferred to nursing homes (from hospitals such as Beaumont) without proper patient-care direction.

All we were given, or instructed to give patients was end of life care, Midazolam, sedate them and let them die. Encouraged in paper, in black and white, encouraged, doctors were, to get family members in to sign ‘do not resuscitate’ orders, you know, all of this, was disgusting. It was an inhumane way to treat fellow citizens and human beings.

Dr de Brún had resigned from The Irish Medical Council the year before over its handling of the nursing home scandal and the treatment of our elderly when the campaign to get everyone ‘vaccinated’ was supposedly to ‘save granny’.

It is clear we have much to discuss when it comes to the use of Midazolam in the wider context of nursing homes and specifically for Covid-19 critical care patients, not just in Beaumont Hospital Dublin, but in hospitals across Ireland. It is of the utmost importance that we shine a spotlight on the use of ventilators in the face of so much evidence proving they were deadly for Covid-19 patients when combined with Morphine and Midazolam. We must remember these protocols were similar across the world and came from questionable bodies like Dr Anthony Fauci’s NIH, the CDC, the WHO through to the European Medicines Agency.

The media is not doing its job by holding those in authority to account. We the people must keep asking serious questions in the absence of real investigative journalism from a captured mainstream media.

Were hospitals in Ireland incentivised financially to push these dangerous protocols on Covid-19 patients?

What were the death rates as a result of these protocols?

It is up to family members to request the medical records of deceased loved ones and research methodically in the hunt for answers. Hold them to account. If we don’t take this seriously, it could be you or me next, with no-one to advocate for us, because of a weak and easily manipulated adult population. We know better now. Hard lessons have been learned. Stand up. Take action. Be brave. Those killed by deadly hospital protocols deserve justice and the public deserves to know the Truth. Keep applying the pressure. No let up. It’s the least we can do for those who paid the ultimate price for unethical medical practices.

