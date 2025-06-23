2020

The 38% spike in excess deaths in April 2020 stands out like a middle finger to the people of Ireland. A sign of contempt for those who were led to believe the country was facing an existential threat in the form a deadly airborne virus they called Covid-19. This was supposed to be the year of the pandemic, yet the mortality rate tells a different story. It’s obvious nothing was spreading. Six months of the year remained stubbornly in the negative, despite the best efforts of medical interventions to create the illusion of a pandemic.

Note how excess deaths in Ireland dipped to -0.2% in April 2021 following the high of 38% above average the year before, then sharply ascending ton 19.2% in line with the ‘vaccine’ rollout before settling around the 12% mark, too high for comfort. Eurostat compare the average monthly deaths in 2016-2019 to calculate excess deaths across the EU.

2021

For 2021, excess deaths only dropped into the negative in March and April - something dramatic had changed everything. The other 10 months showed a startingly high mortality rate (bar June) as the injections rolled out across Ireland to much fanfare in the mainstream media. January saw the highest month in mortality at 21.4%, something that was put down to ‘Covid’.

August in particular stands out as a month to watch, going from 1.9% in 2020 to 11.7% in August 2021, 16.9% in August 2022 to an eye-watering 21.1% in August 2023 before dipping somewhat to land on 19.3% for 2024.

2022

For 2022, Eurostat's excess deaths for Ireland only dipped into the negative in January (compared to six months in negative for 2020). For the rest of the year the rate of mortality was unusually high (bar February). December 2022 excess deaths hit 25.7% above average. The mainstream media pretended it was the ‘deadly virus’ and an ‘aging population’ while playing down the numbers. It was more profitable that way.

Tracking the month of September over a five year period shows the extent of the treachery. Shooting up from 0.0% in 2020 to 12.5% in 2021, down slightly to 11.2% in 2022, to 12.5% in 2023, to 13% in 2024. This shows us how medical interventions (the jabs) created the excess deaths under the guise of a health crisis. We understand it’s a genocide because the treasonous government and complicit media largely ignore the figures and gaslight anyone who notices the body count. Expect to be called a ‘conspiracy theorist’ for showing them official EU data.

2023

Excess deaths never dipped into the negative for all of 2023 and 2024. This was largely ignored by the mainstream media who behaved hysterically in 2020 (no excess death in total) pretending there was a pandemic to trick their audiences into a dangerous medical trial that's causing these very real excess deaths. How do we know journalists acted deliberately to deceive their audience? Because they're behaving like psycho killers covering their tracks and concealing the evidence of mass murder. This is guilty behaviour.

Tracking the month of January over a five year period shows the erratic pattern of the ‘virus’/fake pandemic. January 2020 saw excess deaths in Ireland of -9.2%, only for them to rocket to 21. 4% in 2021 (up nearly 31% in a year as the injections took their course) before plummeting to -4.2% in January 2022. Deaths shot up again in January 2023 hitting 15.4% and finishing on 5.8% above average in January 2024. This is not how a deadly virus behaves but it is how a deadly government acts while poisoning its own people with the help of doctors.

2024

Since buying RIP.ie in May 2024, Ireland's best real-time mortality data system, the Irish Times Group has introduced charges starting from January 2025. Eurostat statisticians use RIP.ie data to inform their excess death figures for Ireland. See how the death rate has apparently dropped dramatically since the introduction of the charges, especially around February and March 2025. Might be just a coincidence, but in the context of 2024/2023, never once dipping into the negative, you'd have to wonder. The Irish Times Group has a motive to cover up the extent of the mortality problem they helped to create in Ireland, so it’s only natural to be suspicious of their suspicious behaviour. It would be extremely naive to overlook the purchase of RIP.ie considering The Irish Times’ role in convincing their readership to consent to being injected with a mystery concoction, liability-free, no guarantees, no proper safety checks.

Since the introduction of the RIP.ie charges in January of 2025, we see excess deaths dipping to 8.9% at the beginning of the year before dropping dramatically to 2.2% in February and 2.8% in March according to the latest figures released from Eurostat. If the deaths have abruptly stopped, there are two options to consider.

Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh who has been instrumental in exposing Ireland’s excess deaths cover-up, says they can’t have it every which way:

“This is an important time. You’ve hinted at it. There are two things going on here and they’re mutually exclusive. The figures are either well down, in other words RIP.ie hasn’t changed and that means the pull-forward effect has kicked in. That means what they’re saying all along that the deaths were due to aging cannot be true. If what they were saying is true, then this could not happen. It’s either that or the €100 charge on RIP.ie has severely dented what’s happening.

“If it turns out that these figures are real and the €100 hasn’t affected things too much, then this is the point where they’re proven wrong because their explanation all along is the numbers should be going up because ‘We’re all getting older,’ we hear that excuse all the time”.

So those who pushed the poison have backed themselves into a corner, as tends to happen with deceivers. They trip themselves up eventually, entangled in their own lies. We’ll watch with interest mortality trends over the coming months.

Let’s finish by tracking the month of July over a five year period. The year of the ‘deadly pandemic’ saw excess deaths in July 2020 below average at -3.2% before shooting up to 10.1% in July 2021, then 16.4% in July 2022, dropping slightly to 13.7% in July 2023, then heading skywards again in July 2024 landing on 17.2%, way too high. Yet it was 2020 (-3.2%) when the public was made to feel afraid of a mystery virus. As news reports and popular culture attempt to normalise sudden and unexpected deaths, we’re expected to believe these high rates of mortality always happened. ‘People have always died,’ goes the refrain. Not at this rate.

It’s my opinion that it will become increasingly difficult to count the death toll in the native Irish population as we're replaced by the 'New Irish'. No vaccine passport required for entry, in fact no passport at all for many of the recently arrived who received their Irish passports without quibble and endless State goodies to welcome them in and make them feel at home. ‘Our population is growing’, the mainstream journalists tell us scornfully. The gaslighting never stops.

It’s up to us to respond appropriately to this shameless crime in the absence of a functioning Fourth Estate. These Eurostat numbers help to convey the seriousness of what we’re up against. They’re also official EU stats for those who doubt the silent genocide we face.

We'll have to find different ways to calculate mortality figures now that RIP.ie is in enemy hands. That's why these Eurostat figures, at least up until 2024, are vital. They expose the treachery. They reveal the lie. Make use of them. Share them. The time is now, before the ‘next pandemic’ is announced.

To verify these monthly Eurostat excess death figures for yourself please press HERE.

Show your support for independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.