John Brophy
1d

I`m watchng this on the day Andrew was arrested. Small world isn`t it, and a world I did not expect to see. As for the documentary, all good questions which I am sure will be rebutted in due course by Gemma. If not, stand by for the war of slow motion voice overs.

currer
3h

Article on the effects of childhood abuse that might interest you Aisling. It relates to the UK tradition of boarding school childhood abuse and regimentation, too.

The Political Consequences of Child Abuse

by Alice Miller

The Journal of Psychohistory 26 (2) Fall 1998

https://psychohistory.com/articles/the-political-consequences-of-child-abuse/

