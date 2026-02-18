Addressing the salient facts that 'investigative journalist' Gemma O'Doherty left out of Mary Boyle: The Untold Story
The multi-award winning 2016 documentary which features Jeffrey Epstein's former defamation lawyer in the credits omits too many salient facts to be taken seriously...
There are so many important details left out of Gemma O’Doherty’s 2016 documentary Mary Boyle: The Untold Story that the viewer is left wondering what else has been kept from the broadcast? What is the real Untold Story?
I`m watchng this on the day Andrew was arrested. Small world isn`t it, and a world I did not expect to see. As for the documentary, all good questions which I am sure will be rebutted in due course by Gemma. If not, stand by for the war of slow motion voice overs.
Article on the effects of childhood abuse that might interest you Aisling. It relates to the UK tradition of boarding school childhood abuse and regimentation, too.
The Political Consequences of Child Abuse
by Alice Miller
The Journal of Psychohistory 26 (2) Fall 1998
https://psychohistory.com/articles/the-political-consequences-of-child-abuse/