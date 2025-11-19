Aisling O'Loughlin

Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
4d

Thanks for reporting.

The remdesivir issue especially— there needs to be a reckoning.

* * *

Relatedly:

Dr. Paul Marik Calls Out US Government Covid Protocol Fraud and Malfeasance

"Remdesivir increases the risk of death. Let me say that again. Remdesivir increases the risk of death by 3%. It increases your chances of renal failure by 20%. This is a toxic drug."

Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/43533.html

Source video:

COVID-19: A Second Opinion

Senator Ron Johnson

Streamed on January 24, 2022

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Roundtable

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

TRANSCRIPT

1:41:09

SENATOR RON JOHNSON: Our next presenter is Dr. Paul Marik. Dr. Marik received his medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is board-certified in internal medicine, critical care medicine, neurocritical care, and nutrition science. Dr. Marik was Professor of Medicine and Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. He has written over 500 peer-reviewed journal articles, 80 book chapters, and authored 4 critical care books, and has been cited over 48,000 times in peer-reviewed publications. And Dr. Marik is certainly one of those doctors who have been persecuted for treating patients. Dr. Marik.

1:41:54

DR. PAUL MARIK: Thank you, Senator Johnson, and it's a privilege to be here with my esteemed colleagues. So as you said, I'm a critical care doctor, I've practiced in the ICU for 35 years. Until recently and until my job was terminated, I've been treating covid patients in the ICU since March of 2020. I've treated hundreds and hundreds of covid patients.

So what I need to tell you is that between 4 to 10% of symptomatic patients with covid 19 have required hospitalization across the world. With omicron it's about 2%. In this country 4 million patients have been hospitalized with covid and of those 850,000 poor souls have died. 850,000 people have died. These have been unnecessary, needless deaths.

1:42:56

The NIH [1] guidelines for the post-treatment of hospitalized patients for covid include remdesivir and low-dose dexamethasone. Consequently, almost every single patient in this country, almost every single patient in this country is treated with the combination of remdesivir and low-dose dexamethasone.

The PALM Study study group investigated 4 drugs for the use of ebola.[2] The results were published December the 12th, 2019 in the New England Journal of Medicine. And that date is particularly important because that signaled the beginning of covid.

The data safety monitoring board of that study terminated the study of remdesivir, terminated, because remdesivir increased the risks of death and renal failure. It was such a toxic drug the data safety monitoring Board terminated the use of remdesivir.

1:44:19

Yet, in January and February of 2021 the NIH and the ACTT-1 Study enrolled patients in a study looking at remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19.[3] The last patient was enrolled April 19, 2020. Ten days later, 10 days later, before the study had actually terminated, Dr. Fauci said in the Oval Office of the White House, and he said, the trial was good news.

What Dr. Fauci did not tell you was that the primary endpoint of the study was changed half-way during the study. We all know that is scientific misconduct. Because the study was not going to be positive, they changed the primary endpoint. The original endpoint was a 8 point ordinal scale that included death and the requirement for mechanical ventilation. Knowing that remdesivir would not affect those endpoints, they invented a bogus endpoint called time to recovery, which they showed in this study was statistically significant, and based on this bogus endpoint, remdesivir was approved by the FDA on October the 20th, 2020.[4]

So if one does a meta-analysis looking at the studies of remdesivir, the 2 studies which were sponsored by Gilead show a reduction in mortality. However, if you look at the 4 independent studies, including the large study by the WHO, it shows the opposite effect.

Remdesivir increases the risk of death. Let me say that again. Remdesivir increases the risk of death by 3%. It increases your chances of renal failure by 20%. This is a toxic drug.

But just to make the situation even more preposterous, the federal government will give hospitals a 20% bonus on the entire hospital bill if they prescribe remdesivir to Medicare patients. The federal government is incentivizing hospitals to prescribe a medication which is toxic.

1:47:09

So it should be noted that remdesivir costs about 3,000 dollars a course. Dr. Kory spoke about Ivermectin.[6] Ivermectin reduces the risk of death by about 50%. It costs the WHO 2 cents. Two cents.

So as regards dexamethasone, this is the wrong drug in the wrong dose for the wrong duration of time. Yet every clinician in this country will absurdly use this homeopathic dose of dexamethasone. Why? Because the NIH tells them to do this.

So what the NIH and other agencies have ignored are multiple FDA-approved drugs. These are FDA-approved drugs, these are not experimental drugs, which are cost-effective and safe and have unequivocally, unequivocally been shown to reduce the death of patients in the ICU and in hospital.

For example, there are 25 high quality— so people complain about the quality of these studies. So if you select out the high-quality randomized controlled trials, they showed that ivermectin reduces the risk of death by 26%. This is an extremely safe and cheap drug. In fact it is one of the safest drugs on this planet. You are more likely to die from taking Tylenol. You are more likely to die from taking Tylenol than ivermectin, yet the FDA calls this a dangerous horse deworming medicine.[7]

1:49:14

So we have a whole host, as Dr. Urso[8] and other clinicians have said, there are a whole host of drugs that have been proved highly effective for the treatment of hospitalized patients, including antiandrogen therapy, spironolactone, fluvoxamine, nitazoxanide, melatonin, vitamin C. And I can go on.

So the question is, why? Why have cheap, safe, and effective drugs being ignored for the treatment of covid 19 which could have saved maybe 500,000 lives. And I think Dr. Kory has told us exactly why. Thank you.

1:50:00

SENATOR JOHNSON: Thank you, Dr. Marik. And that, again, that is the 64,000 dollar question that there's not a, there's not an innocent answer for it.

1:50:10

[END]

1 reply
Gary's avatar
Gary
4d

Thank you for reporting on this and thank goodness for EuroStats. It's fascinating to observe how island States that capitulated to the lies have faired compared to bastions of sanity and critical thinking such as Bulgaria. Seems that the Bulgarians definitely have their heads screwed on.

1 reply
