Alex and George Soros, under investigation for meddling in Bulgarian affairs

If you ignored the hysterics in the bought and paid for mainstream media, there was little sign of any pandemic in 2020 in Bulgaria until the end of the year when excess mortality shot up 94% above baseline in November 2020, finishing out the year on 74.3% above average in December 2020, according to Eurostat.

Clearly this is not how a contagious deadly virus operates or spreads. Something else killed Bulgarians in alarmingly high numbers in 2020. The spike in deaths was more of an attack, an assault on those who dared to question the Covid narrative. It was a way to show other countries what happens when you refuse to follow the rules.

As we’ve come to learn, hospitals and nursing homes became the most dangerous places for people wrongly diagnosed with Covid-19 to find themselves and Bulgaria was no different. Hospitals are run like businesses in Bulgaria. They’re expected to make money, at any cost. Incentives like clocking Covid-19 deaths cannot go unnoticed when assessing these staggering mortality figures.

In the late 1990s Bulgaria’s hospitals were given the status of commercial institutions expected to turn a profit. Support from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is linked to the number of patients treated and operations performed. It pays to get those numbers up.

One of the first signs that Bulgaria was under attack from sinister forces came in June 2020 when the country’s prime minister Boïko Borissov was fined for entering a church without a mask.

Euronews reported that the 61-year-old conservative leader had refused to wear a mask since the start of the pandemic.

Looking at Bulgaria’s official EU mortality data, you can see why Borissov didn’t want to suffocate himself with a useless and possibly contaminated mask - there was no health emergency. Nothing was spreading. Deaths were below average for the first six months of 2020.

After that point the death rate started to climb from July 2020. Punishment was coming for those who refused to play along with the charade.

Bulgaria’s Covid story exposes the geopolitic tug of war at play at the time. The country’s Defence Minister in March 2020, Krasimir Donchev Karakachanov, thanked Turkey for providing assistance while criticising the European Union for failing to help, according to the Daily Sabah.

Karakachanov said Turkey has been providing necessary materials in the fight against COVID-19, but European countries did not send “a single mask.”

“It turns out that the only institution that works for the benefit of citizens in Europe is not the expensive European bureaucracy, but the nation-state,” he said, stressing that the EU had been working on destroying nation-states.

Bulgaria ended up buying ventilators, masks and PPE gear from China. Much of muchness, really. Same agenda. All headed in the one direction: communism under a satanic New World Order. It didn’t seem to matter where the equipment for the phoney health emergency came from in the end, it was designed to cause harm and elicit as much fear as possible in the people, so when the time came, they rolled up their sleeves willingly, many even begging to be injected, jumping the queue in the rush.

The Bulgarian people were correct to be suspicious of the whole thing but they paid a high price for their general refusal to enter the ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ trials. The year 2021 saw back to back excess mortality peaking at 88.5% in November. Massive numbers as the dark forces turned up the pressure to conform or die. The death protocols used in Ireland and across the world were also meted out in Bulgaria’s medical settings - ventilators, Remdesivir and end-of-life drugs to fake a pandemic and get the mortality figures up, for profit.

The Sofia Globe reported:

“Bulgaria will sign a contract with Gilead Sciences to purchase 32 593 vials of the medicine over a period of six months, from October 2020 to March 2021,” the Health Ministry statement said.

To buy that amount of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir, Bulgaria will need 24.3 million leva (€12.4 million), including 4.86 million leva (€2.5 million) in 2020. The cost of one vial of the medicine is €345 without value-added tax (VAT).

Clearly Remdesivir only worked to make matters worse, which was why it was chosen by Dr Fauci and the rest of the corrupted medical mafia mob as the drug of choice for so-called Covid patients. They knew it would kill. Multi-organ failure under the guise of a mystery virus. Nearly the perfect crime.

Georgi Georgiev, head of the intensive care unit at Pirogov, Sofia’s main emergency hospital told The Medical Press in October 2021:

The hospital’s ICU has transformed three separate rooms to treat COVID-19 patients who need intubation and ventilators, plus 10 rooms for patients with milder symptoms. According to Georgiev, 30% of the COVID-19 patients at the hospital need to be intubated at some point.

Georgiev blamed the surge in infections on the widespread vaccine skepticism among Bulgarians, who have turned the country into the EU’s least vaccinated nation.

How many of those patients survived the dreaded ventilator is unclear? A New York study revealed that nine out of 10 patients put on ventilators died. It appears that was their purpose from the beginning, whether or not medical staff understood the consequences of these policies is another matter. Just following orders remains their excuse, for now.

Matters were made worse in Bulgaria’s hospitals due to staffing shortages, a large proportion of the country’s young nurses and doctors had emigrated in search of better wages, leaving behind an older generation forced to continue working later in life on low wages and in poor conditions. The average age of a nurse in Bulgaria is 54. Not only are they up against hospital profit making policies, these nurses are also burdened with red tape obstacles. All this created a dangerous environment for patients unlucky enough to require medical attention during the fake pandemic.

Bulgaria’s nursing homes also became death zones where the elderly were tested using fraudulent kits before being treated for Covid-19. They hadn’t a chance.

There were no outbreaks as the media led the public to believe, just scam tests ensuring the deaths of many of those who returned with a positive result. There was nothing positive about their outcomes, which have been hidden underneath lies and propaganda and compensation.

An article from Zastinata.com gives us an example we know too well:

On September 30, 2021, an outbreak of Covid-19 ignited at the retirement home in Dobromirka village, Svilengrad municipality. Out of 44 tested elderly residents, 21 returned positive results, and subsequently, six of them passed away.

How did those six residents die? Inappropriate medical interventions, no doubt. Same playbook across the world. Certainly not Covid-19. That much is clear.

On to the year 2022 and we see mortality peak at 47% above baseline in the month of February, dropping dramatically to -6.2% in June 2022 before ending the year -4.9% below baseline.

In January 2022, the Open Society Foundations (run by George Soros and his son Alex) filed a formal complaint to the human-rights-focused Council of Europe, alleging that Bulgaria’s government had put ‘lives at risk, possibly leading to thousands of avoidable deaths’.

The Guardian reported:

The complaint is targeted at the policies of Bulgaria’s previous government led by Boyko Borisov, who was ousted in elections last April. After eight months of political stalemate, Kiril Petkov, the co-founder of the We Continue the Change party, became prime minister last month at the head of a centrist-liberal-socialist coalition.

The OSF is urging the new government to implement an emergency action plan to vaccinate people over 60 and those with pre-existing conditions, such as respiratory diseases or conditions that compromise their immune systems.

Only 36.9% of Bulgarians over 60 are fully vaccinated, the lowest in the EU where the average for this age group is 90.8% according to available data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The other outlier is Romania, where only 45.9% of over-60s are vaccinated.

The billionaire philanthropist/depopulationist class strike again. Interfering in the domestic affairs of foreign countries to brow beat native populations into compliance. Soros gave out grants of more than $200 million for ‘Covid’ relief, buying his way into positions of power to influence policies in Europe. Why should he care so much whether or not Bulgarians chose to enter a dangerous medical trial for a rebranded flu? It appears Soros and his son care very much about the injecting of millions of Europeans with liability-free injections that are coinciding with excess mortality. This should concern all of us.

The WHO declared an end to the fake pandemic on May 5, 2023. Bulgaria’s death rate dropped below baseline for the full year of 2023 proving Bulgarians right in their stand against draconian Covid measures including unproven injections.

Let’s compare and contrast Bulgaria’s Eurostat data with Ireland’s death rate for 2023 - a country whose people, under the mind control of a corrupted media, believed the propaganda and entered the medical trial with barely any resistance. Ireland’s excess mortality numbers have gone unreported in the mainstream media, just as Bulgaria’s below baseline figures have gone under the radar. The wider public is unaware of the situation as the pandemic lie festers, with little curiosity or care for the objective Truth.

Moving onto 2024, we can see Bulgaria’s death rate remains well below its 2016-2019 average, only slightly rising above the baseline for July, August and September 2024. Compared to its EU counterparts that abided by the nonsense rules, Bulgaria is exposing the lies of The $cience™ and those safe and effective injections foisted on the world’s populations by corrupt governments and rotten medical authorities, supported by a malign media class willing to sell out if it meant career advancement and financial gain. The common thread - an absence of ethics. Without some sense of morality, evil was allowed gain entry and wreak havoc.

And finally into 2025, we see those death rates remain well below the line for the first half of the year, once again proving the Bulgarians right to avoid the toxic shots. No doubt there are other factors involved in these remarkably low mortality figures which we shall remain open to assessing.

Just last week, the Bulgarian parliament set up an ad-hoc investigative committee to examine the activities of George Soros, his son Alexander Soros and the Open Society Foundations (OSF) on Bulgarian territory.

Balkan Web reports:

Its mandate is to identify individuals and organisations that have been financially supported by Soros and the OSF structures. Currently, the commission does not foresee legal consequences for persons or entities found to be connected to the funding, but Bulgarian lawmakers have signaled that they may consider measures similar to the 2012 Russian law on “foreign agents.”

The investigation into George Soros’ activities in Bulgaria comes in the context of the Open Societies Foundations winning their case in October 2025 against the Bulgarian government’s handling of the pandemic.

The European Committee of Social Rights determined that “Bulgaria’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution and access plan violated several provisions of the European Social Charter on right to health, discrimination of vulnerable groups, and right to information”.

You can see where this is going under the guise of healthcare. No more right of refusal. No more human rights, all dressed up as ‘for the common good’. The billionaire class don’t want as many ‘useless eaters’ around now that AI is here so they’re working in cahoots to do something about the problem which just so happens to be us.

These are dangerous times. In order to fight back we must first understand what we’re up against. Bulgaria’s story is also our story.

It gives us an opportunity to work out the intricacies of this assault on humanity. It’s coming at us from many directions and will require strong ethics to negotiate the terrain. In a corrupt world, speaking truthfully is a revolutionary act. We’ve already witnessed what happens when good people allow themselves to be deceived en masse. The consequences of playing dumb are very real.

We have the moral authority to succeed if we so chose. That involves exposing the lies when and where we see them or paying the consequences of playing along with a depopulation agenda driven by satanic billionaires with murderous intentions.