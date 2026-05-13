The hantavirus pantomime is being laughed off the Internet. Too many juicy clues for noticers to notice from hoax code 33 in the headlines to the fact the ship set sail on April Fools’ Day. It’s nearly like those dark overlords want us to know they’ve been lying about practically everything and they don’t care one way or another, they don’t need our co-operation this time around. That’s the problem with acquiescing with tyranny as many of us warned our friends and family during the Covid scam. The more you agree with the madness, the harder it will be to extricate yourself from the next layer of compliance.

No remains the magic word.

It turns out one of the Irish passengers from the MV Hondius expedition who’s apparently in quarantine in Dublin delightfully ‘playing by the rules’ was former Irish president and raging globalist Mary Robinson’s personal secretary for 28 years. Ann Lane was known as the 'dragon at the gate’ when her boss and close friend didn’t want to be disturbed.

Here’s the main issue. Ann Lane’s 42 day quarantine at a Health Service Executive (HSE) facility has paved the way for people like you and me being held against our will for bogus health and safety reasons, just like before. It’s an ominous turn of events.

Ann Lane (centre) with former Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Ann’s book launch, October 29, 2019

Funny coincidence that someone so close to a New World Order top tier influencer might end up on a boat at the centre of a rat piss scam to bring in travel restrictions, contact tracing, isolation camps and probably more ‘safe and effective’ so-called vaccines. Moderna’s share prices having already jumped in anticipation.

Mary Robinson loves injections. Given half a chance, she’d have us all jabbed up to date as per Bill Gates’ schedule of life saving, magical cures for humanity. She wants climate justice, more women in power and lots and lots of jabs for all. In April 2021 Robinson joined around 150 ex-heads of state to call for a ‘people’s vaccine’ begging Joe Biden for Covid-19 vaccine patents to be waived. So the poor might get juiced too, you understand. Equal opportunities. Jab justice. She never mentions the excess deaths since the shots. She never acknowledges the side-effects. She says nothing about Bill Gates and his billionaire buddies’ depopulation plans.

The former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights loves jabs so much she once served as the Chair of the GAVI Alliance Board ensuring her saintly status softened the appearance of all those needles. She also wants the end of fossil fuels. Like full stop. No more fossil fuels. No more excuses. To save the environment, of course. She’s very nice, you see. It’s all for the good of our health. Listen to the elders, they know best. Shush now. It’s for the common good.

What are the chances that Mary Robinson’s former personal secretary ends up being one of the Irish passengers caught up in the hantavirus affair? Highly unlikely. Unless Ann Lane has been chosen because she’ll comply with the rules, stick with the narrative and not kick up a stink for being held captive for 42 days despite passing a series of health screenings. This gives our rogue government the excuse to hold people who are asymptomatic captive. This is a big deal, a topic not being discussed in our corrupted mainstream media but a subject we should be taking very, very seriously.

The shiny new government jet collected Ann Lane and her unnamed companion from Tenerife on May 11, 2026 and repatriated them to Ireland where they’ve been placed in isolation, just in case. That’s the story anyway.

We’re supposed to be ok with this because, you know, rat piss and mouse droppings and the Bubonic plague and all that icky stuff that sends germ freaks reaching for the Domestos. Maybe it’s best if they’re locked away for a bit. Keep the rest of us safe. That’s the mentality they’re grooming. They want us to be fine about having our fellow humans locked away for whatever reason. They want us desensitised. It worked the last time. It didn’t take much to manipulate the herd. Freak them out with the contagion lie, works a charm. Most of them didn’t bother to check the receipts to see that nothing was actually spreading in 2020, means they’ll fall for it again. Wheel out Professor Luke O’Neill for another round of The $cience™ with Pat Kenny making out that visiting a dump on your holidays is a perfectly normal pursuit. Ignore the biggest rat in the studio, the phantom of Anthony Fauci and his legacy of deception.

Also isn’t it odd that the only guy to make a video on the boat had form when it comes to fake pandemics. Why were there no other reports from aboard the MV Hondius apart from this tearless broadcast? The Internet quickly figured out that Jake Rosmarin was an intern at the Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs and had used his platform to promote the Covid jabs. Why so sloppy? It’s like they want us to know they’re taking the mickey.

The question is does it matter that more people realise they’ve been scammed? Or are the powers that be (all parties, there is no opposition) going to proceed anyway, our co-operation no longer required. Looks like they’ll use any excuse, no matter how ridiculous or unbelievable, to plough on with their insane New World Order agenda. This involves locking people away who disagree with them, using contact tracing to track our whereabouts, herding the masses into 15-minute cities for close monitoring under the pretence of Climate Change management. Fossil fuels look set to be phased out, only to herald in communism, not to save the planet while social credit score systems ensure we’re kept up-to-date on the latest round of injections or no entry to the shops or hospitals or restaurants. Covid was the dry run. That’s UN Agenda 2030. That’s what Mary Robinson has been banging on about for years under the banner of ‘Saving the Planet’ and climate justice. It’s there, on the horizon and still too many are sleepwalking into the trap, while those who are aware are being mocked for noticing.

If enough people see through the charade, there’s still time to engage in mass non-compliance. No need for any wild moves. Imagine if more people had simply said NO to the Covid scam. It could have been so easy. The only reason it’s hard now is because too many people complied before and protected the lie, mostly for financial reasons. They chose money. You can’t serve two masters. Humanity as a collective will have to decide how this plays out. There are souls at stake. This is not a game.

Here’s the choice: Ignore the excess deaths since the last round of shots and proceed to the next scam for more chicanery or do the right thing and chose a bit of honesty for a change.

We’re here to be tested, to see if we’ve any moral backbone.

That’s what we’re here for.