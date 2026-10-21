Aisling O’Loughlin

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John K's avatar
John K
7d

Are you seeing the same death rate of young people in Ireland itself? If so then the story is much bigger than those dying abroad. If the death rate abroad is much higher and the deaths are in a variety of countries then it becomes more challenging to figure out a common link. The government is never going to admit their forced jabs are causing the excess deaths, no matter how overwhelming the data is, which it is. As far as self reporting, it is difficult to accept your government is trying to kill you. It is also difficult to accept a decision you made to take the jab is responsible for your current list of medical problems 5 years later. So self reporting is unlikely bc they cannot see a cause and effect relationship between a shot, and sudden death 5 years later.

My age group is a bit older than those you wrote about but it is scary the number of people we know who have cancers, brain problems, heart issues, etc. It seems like more than half of my age demographic took the jab. When the shots were being introduced, the subject came up in our small group Bible study. I boldly proclaimed there is no way I will take their poison. About half the class of 16 were in stunned disbelief. They were all scared of CV. The other half were very quiet but some shared later they were of similar opinion but did not want to share publicly their private medical decisions. I would love to know the jab status of all those falling ill recently, but that is not a question you ask when someone just gets a cancer diagnosis or has a sudden heart attack or dies. So I am just left to speculate. My assumption is that most suffering today is because of the jab unless proven otherwise.

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Alan Ireland's avatar
Alan Ireland
7d

Covid is now a taboo topic in New Zealand, where I live. No one wants to talk about it or even to mention the word. But a defibrillator has quietly appeared on a wall beside the children's playground near my house.

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