It’s not clear how 22-year-old Irish sportswoman Kaylin O’Hanlon Geary died in New Zealand on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Newspaper reports only provide tributes and refer to the Monaghan woman’s RIP.ie death notice which states she died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’. The reader is left guessing what this means. There is an expectation not to pry any further out of respect for the family. The new unwritten rule allows the mainstream media to cover the story without providing an explanation. No further investigation required.

Online reports tell us that Kaylin moved to New Zealand from Emyvale in Co Monaghan in July 2026.

We’re told she was a Gaelic footballer and gifted boxer who fought at junior championship level and won several medals as an amateur.

On Facebook, Kaylin’s former athletics club in Co. Monaghan, Glaslough Harriers AC, posted a tribute to the young athlete who clearly touched many people’s lives with her kindness, alongside this video of her over the years.

Following on from Kaylin’s untimely passing, tributes are also coming in for young Irishman Leon Gaffey who died in Hobart, Tasmania after what’s described on RIP.e as ‘a very short illness’. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The passing of Kaylin O’Hanlon Geary and Leon Gaffey are among a growing number of fatalities abroad with as many as 396 deaths reported to the Department of Foreign Affairs for 2025 alone.

Conor Pope writes in the Irish Times (January 02, 2026):

Last year (2025) saw the highest number of deaths of Irish citizens overseas reported to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Rewind three years to 2022 a period that marked one of the busiest for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which helps to alleviate the financial burden of bringing home the remains of Irish people from abroad.

On August 21, 2023, Jade Wilson reported in the Irish Times:

The trust repatriates about 15 to 20 people back to Ireland per month.

As we can see from the graph below the number of repatriations has increased significantly since 2022 when the trust reported an average of 15-20 bodies a month compared with around 30 a month in 2025. The increase in deaths has seen a surge in fundraising for the trust which has accumulated a reserve of €10 million.

Through the efforts of friends and family of loved ones who have died abroad for a variety of reasons, the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has a healthy bank balance as Co Kilkenny accountant as shown in his latest Substack: A €10m QUESTION: The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has earned Irish public support…now it needs to explain its reserves.

What changed to cause this increase in deaths abroad? Why aren’t we talking about this subject more openly and freely?

“At the moment we’re doing over 30 repatriations a month and they could be from anywhere in the world.” Colin Bell, Founder, Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust May 12, 2026 (BBC interview)

You could say more Irish people have immigrated so that may account for the increase in deaths abroad but young deaths require analysis and explanations. They’re not something to be passed off easily or at least they shouldn’t. The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust does not publish formal demographic breakdowns by age group. It provides no public database to help us understand patterns and trends so again we’re left guessing on the details. That combined with obscure news reporting on sudden deaths abroad leaves too much room for obfuscation. It creates an atmosphere of conscious avoidance. Tributes and GoFundMe take up the space where honest inquiry should be.

In August 2026, sportsman Adam Gilchrist died suddenly in Spain weeks before his 26th birthday. We’re told he was ‘a gifted sportsman, having played football with Belvedere FC and been a member of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club’. Again the cause of death is left out of the report as tributes fill the column inches. We’re told about a GoFundMe drive which has raised €24,516 while condolences are copy and pasted to fill the gaps where we should be informed about what caused this young man’s sudden and early demise in Spain. On his RIP.ie death notice, there’s a link for donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in Memory of Adam Gilchrist.

When a young person dies it’s important to gather as much information as possible so there’s no confusion. A young person’s death is a serious matter and should be treated as such. It’s not prying to ask for better reporting that used to be standard pre 2021. All these details should be up on the table for public scrutiny without fear of offence otherwise we minimise the seriousness of these young deaths.

On December 14, 2025 Sarah Halpenny from Co. Meath died suddenly after unexpectedly taking ill in Melbourne, Australia.

The Irish Times provides no details of the nature of her illness. We don’t know if it was heart related or what occurred to bring on the fit and healthy teacher’s early death. Instead we get tributes where journalism should be. A GoFundMe drive raised €183,958.

On August 27, 2025, Jamie Colbourne from Lisreagh in Co. Cavan died suddenly while out for a jog in Perth. He was 26 years of age.

In a statement his family said: “It was sudden and quick, no crime or accident involved, he just collapsed while out jogging. We are all beyond heartbroken”.

The Journal.ie article then fills up with tributes, no mention of whether or not Jamie had been injected with the Covid shots linked to heart trouble and sudden death.

Jamie's sister Donna set up a GoFundMe page for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust "to help the next family who receives such life changing news" raising €58,714.

On January 9, 2025, diver Robby Kinlan from Co Clare was found dead in his hotel bed on the island of Koh Tao in Thailand. His mother shared the results of his post mortem: acute pulmonary cardiac failure. A GoFundMe campaign raised €48,102.

More tributes but no analysis again for 24-year-old Matthew McGuigan from Cookstown in Co. Tyrone who died suddenly after becoming ill within 48 hours of arriving in Sydney with his girlfriend.

According to the Irish Times he was a talented Gaelic footballer, he represented his county in the minor squad six years ago and was described as one of Tyrone’s “most outstanding forwards” by the Tyrone county board.

A GoFundMe campaign raised £52,043.

We can see Irish mortality from abroad has risen starkly but we’re expected to stay quiet about this worrying trend ‘out of respect for the families’. The mainstream media minimise the seriousness of these stories by reducing the deaths to copy and paste tributes before moving on without proper investigation. They mix up suicides with deaths from heart issues and use the word ‘tragic’ to cover all sudden deaths to add to the confusion. They never mention the Covid shots they so vigorously forced on young people using guilt techniques.

It means the families of the deceased must be clear when sharing their heartbreaking news, as difficult as that may be. It will avoid a lot of unnecessary speculation in the long run. We’re living in exceptional times. A series of dangerous injections were foisted on our young people under false pretences from 2021 onwards. Since then we’re seeing an increase in deaths. Obviously not all are related to the injections which is why we must be absolutely clear about cause of death. Some are accidents or poisonings or suicides but even then we’re not getting the details in news reports and it’s creating a culture of silence and concealment.

Perhaps someone in the comments section knows what has happened to these young people but it’s up to the news reporter to get the story, to verify the facts and to put them on the record, plain and simple. Since the mainstream media refuse to discuss whether or not the increase in mortality has anything to do with the Covid shots, the families of the deceased must be clear. No compromise. No deals. Just plain talking.

We can’t keep pretending everything is normal. It’s not. Young people dying suddenly and unexpectedly without explanation is not normal and never will be. Cause of death must be provided, even if it’s suicide. The copycat excuse for not reporting suicides doesn’t wash. We need the details. No more obscurity. No more hush hush.

Honesty required.

All of these sudden deaths are passing us by while the mainstream media purposefully fail to do their job and join the dots. We’re not getting the analysis that would usually accompany so many young deaths which makes the wider public ignorant to the scale of the problem.

Instead the mainstream media are normalising young people dying without explanation. We mustn’t let them. Died suddenly encompasses too much. We need to be specific. We need to get real. It’s not too much to ask considering the excess deaths since the Covid shots.

It’s the least we do could for these young people.

Tributes and GoFundMe campaigns can’t make up for a bit of openness.

Related articles:

A €10m QUESTION: The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has earned Irish public support

There are too many young athletes dying suddenly and not enough questions about the Covid injections’ link to heart problems

Did the Covid-19 vaccine kill 32-year-old BBC presenter Nick Sheridan?

Who’s counting? How many sudden deaths of young GAA players will it take for people to recognise we have a problem?