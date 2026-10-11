Aisling O’Loughlin

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Joan Corr Hayes's avatar
Joan Corr Hayes
Oct 11

TB testing needs to be challenged.

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Vesco B.'s avatar
Vesco B.
Oct 11

The cases from the Eastern part of the EU from last couple of years in which the farmers refused their herds to be culled should be more publicly available in Ireland. In all of these cases no symptoms developed in the animals and no animals died in the cases in which most of the herd should have died because of the supposed "disease", while they were waiting on tests from another lab or legal case was going on ... Though unfortunately national livestock herds were decimated in previous culling campaigns there, so some farmers became more active in protecting their animals and livelihood, including involving independent media to quickly make the public aware of fraudulent "science" and bullying tactics from the enforcers of regulations around fake "outbreaks".

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