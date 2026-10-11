There are rumours swirling that Enfer the Co Kildare based company that made millions from BSE and TB testing on cows besides Covid diagnostics may be about to close its doors (awaiting confirmation on this story).

Not only did this controversial enterprise run by Louis Ronan Snr alongside his son Louis Ronan Jnr make a killing during the Covid fake pandemic years, but the family business made millions of euro from testing cows for BSE, better known as Mad Cow Disease and has developed a new kit for diagnosing Bovine TB.

Louis Ronan Snr is also the money behind The Island Crematorium, located on Rocky Island in Ringaskiddy, County Cork, which opened in December 2006.

Louis Ronan Senior at the wedding of his son Louis Ronan Junior to broadcaster Mairead Farrell

Louis Ronan Jnr is married to well known broadcaster Mairead Ronan who claimed the family contracted Covid-19 in February 2021, including the dog, asymptomatic cases included. She appeared on Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show the following month to talk about her experience without mentioning her husband’s lucrative testing contract and without being asked about it either.

In the run-up to her nuptials with Louis Ronan Jnr in June 2015, the Irish Daily Mail ran a story splashing his estimated worth in the headlines. It seemed like commoner Mairead had hit the big time with this love match but all that glitters isn’t necessarily gold.

Fast forward to March 28, 2021 and the Sunday Times reports:

Two health emergencies more than 20 years apart — mad cow disease and the Covid-19 pandemic — have been good for the Ronan family. In the five years to the end of 2006, the Ronans drew dividends of more than €50 million from Enfer, a company that tested for bovine spongiform encephalitis (BSE), also known as mad cow disease.

Earlier this month it emerged that the HSE last year paid €122.4 million to Enfer for Covid-19 testing. That figure is now heading up to €200 million. Capable of handling 20,000 tests a day, Enfer has more than half the state’s testing capacity.

The True Cost

These apparent health emergencies may have been profitable for the Ronan family but what about the true cost of the testing game? How have these diagnostic tools affected real people and real animals in the real world?

We’re witnessing the fallout from the Covid scam years including excess mortality since 2021, increases in cancers, heart issues and clots to name but a few. We remember the tighter controls brought in following the BSE crisis in the 1990s. Now TB is back on the agenda with a series of tests that have the potential to turn a farmer’s life upside down in seconds and upend the food supply.

Enfer (meaning Hell in French) produce a kit for Bovine TB, the Enferplex Bovine antibody test. It has been studied in pilot projects in Ireland (in partnership with University College Dublin) alongside standard skin and gamma testing and acts as a back-up test.

TB has been used as an excuse to cull thousands of cattle in Ireland and the UK over past five years, with the potential to seriously affect the food supply and drive farmers to despair. Johnny Campbell, a young farmer from Co Tyrone shared his story on TikTok through the Ulster Farmers’ Union account. He was forced to cull 212 of his cows in a 12 month period.

His cows weren’t necessarily tested with Enfer products but the outcome for farmers across the land is similar. Destruction of livestock. Destruction of our food supply hinged on a variety of questionable tests. Johnny Campbell says:

“It’s quite clear there’s a problem but no-one is doing anything to fix the problem. My daughter is two. She came into the shed and said, ‘Where’s all the cows gone?’ She’s two!

It’s been a rollercoaster. We think, we hope we’re coming out the other end. We’ve done blood tests, we’ve done skin tests. We’ve done everything that’s been asked of us. We were losing 40 and 50 cows at a time. Double decker lorries of cows, healthy, good productive cows. We’ve lost our breeding. We’ve lost next year’s calves..our beef cows they’re gone. We have calf sheds that are empty. Where do you start to rebuild that?”

You don’t rebuild. That’s the point. You sell up or change tack or succumb to the pressure and give up. These endless assaults on farming have all the appearance of demoralisation tactics and the sooner farmers recognise them for what they are the sooner they can do something about the problem.

The Enfer group website gives us The $cience™ on how its Bovine TB antigen test reaches a POSITIVE or NEGATIVE:

The Enferplex Bovine TB antibody test is a qualitative enzyme immunoassay based on the sequential addition of bovine serum or milk to a multiple antigen coated plate, chemiluminescent substrate is used to generate the signal and the image is captured for analysis. The image is analysed and data reduced to determine sample status in the Enferplex Bovine TB Macro. The assay has been developed using The Enferplex Multiplex Platform. This allows multiple results from one sample and the Enferplex Bovine TB macro analyse data from 11 individual antigens in this test to determine a result. The Enferplex Bovine TB Macro has high specificity and high sensitivity settings. Samples that give positive reactions to 2 or more antigens are deemed to be ‘POSITIVE’, while samples that recognise 0 or 1 antigen are deemed to be ‘NEGATIVE’.

In order words the odds are stacked against the farmer and his livestock with the help of scientific jargon that only certain highly paid experts can understand with their specialised tools. Add to that the calliper or skin test viewers witnessed on Clarkson’s Farm in July 2025, it becomes all too easy to demand a cull on spurious grounds. What comeback has the farmer? Compensation is just a cover for the more serious problem coming down the tracks for all of us in the form of food shortages and artificially inflated prices.

Where the mainstream media refuse to go

The BBC News headline is deceptive: Jeremy Clarkson ‘devastated’ as his farm has TB. There’s a high chance Jeremy Clarkson’s farm had no TB, that the tests were unreliable. That’s more likely the case. That’s where the mainstream media won’t go. It’s where they refused to investigate with the Covid tests too, pretending there was a deadly virus that required a series of unproven, liability free injections for the public. They’re also pretending we don’t have an excess mortality problem since the shots. The mainstream media cannot be trusted. They have form in faking health scares to satisfy malevolent agendas for rich rewards.

The sub editors give us cryptic headlines like the one below about eradicating bovine TB by 2038.

There’s certainly one way of eradicating TB by 2038: decimate herds. That should do the trick. No cows no TB.

Farmers Weekly reported on October 02, 2025:

England’s goal to eradicate bovine tuberculosis (TB) by 2038 remains alive – but only just.

In the past decade, 274,000 cattle have been slaughtered and more than 230,000 badgers culled. In 2024 alone, 21,586 cattle were lost, costing more than £22m in compensation.

More testing more cases

Ireland counted 41,000 cattle culled due to untrustworthy TB diagnostics in 2024 alone with plans for more testing to tackle the ‘problem’. Despite all the poking and prodding the TB issue has only increased on Irish farms, according to RTÉ News from May 8, 2025. Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around if any of this ‘progress’ was effective? It looks like more testing, more apparent TB. A bit like Covid. The more they tested the more they found. Who cares if the cycles were run too high to elicit a reliable result?

The RTÉ News report reads:

Over 6,000 farms were affected by a bovine TB outbreak last year (2024).

More than 41,000 cattle were detected with the disease - a 44% jump on 2023 - and a further rise is expected this year.

There will be further Bovine TB increases expected year on year until farmers take a stand and say NO individually and collectively, in the understanding that most of their governing bodies are bought and paid for, including those that claim to represent them. They must start to see the bigger picture.

Ignored advice

As the killing of cattle shows no sign of abating, things are looking up somewhat for badgers who have also been unfairly targeted by dodgy $cience™ wiping out huge numbers at considerable cost.

The Guardian reported on January 4, 2024:

The review of evidence by the Badger Trust comes after 10 years of culling in England killed 210,237 badgers, costing £58.8m, without a significant easing of cattle TB.

Read that again. Without a significant easing of cattle TB. More than 210,000 badgers killed for nothing. It was all done in vain. As predicted.

Who’s accountable for this mess? No results, huge amounts of taxpayers’ money down the toilet, mass killing and endless testing. Something stinks.

The Guardian tells us that the UK government introduced badger culls in Western England in 2013, against the advice of their scientists, who had concluded after a lengthy trial that culling badgers “cannot meaningfully contribute” to reducing cattle TB.

So the UK government knew culling badgers wouldn’t work but went ahead anyway only to find out more than a decade later that the culling really didn’t work as first warned. Here in Ireland, we’re also taking the slow, painful route, experts playing dumb while millions of euro disappear down the plug hole.

Badgers pose no threat

Journalist Patricia Devlin conducted an investigation which concluded 80% of badgers tested were free from TB. Frankly it’s hard to trust any of these testing methods considering their sources and the agendas behind them. If the test can’t be relied on in the first place, we can’t take its findings seriously, that applies across the board.

It’s easy to blame the poor ole badger when there are big bucks involved and agendas to push through.

Patricia Devlin said in the RTÉ Radio 1 interview (below) that Scotland has been TB free since 2009.

“They do not cull badgers. Their veterinary advice is that badgers pose no threat to cattle and they manage TB through biodiversity measures.”

Looks like badgers have been made the fall guy for the TB narrative in Ireland and England but the yarn is beginning to unravel. Where does that leave the cows? What excuse is there for culling them if the badger story no longer stacks up or if the testing kits are no longer considered trustworthy?

Proposed schemes to help farmers’ mental health in dealing with the culling of their livestock are a mockery and only sidestep the issue. There would be no need for any counselling services if there were no dodgy tests and no culls.

Here is Patricia Devlin on RTÉ Radio One explaining her findings and asking if culling badgers is working to bring down TB numbers in cattle? Clearly not!

What’s going on with all this unnecessary culling?

Those of us who’ve done any bit of research know they’re coming after our food supply as a means of tighter control, all part of UN Agenda 2030 which is playing out the world over right before our eyes every day of the week. These questionable tests look like one method of achieving that aim.

Now that the money has been made through BSE, TB and Covid testing, are the Enfer crew about to shut up shop and run for the hills? What’s the deal? No announcements as yet. Watch this space.

In the meantime there are questions to answer. Big ones. And it’s up to the public to inform themselves fully instead of taking the complicit mainstream media’s word for it as they did with the Covid scam, many to great personal cost. No more trusting The $cience™. Independent research is required. Farmers need to stop taking short-term subsidies and start thinking long term. No is the magic word.

Once more people realise how the Covid scam was pulled off through the use of untrustworthy tests, the house of cards falls. They start to discover how so many of these health crises are manufactured using unreliable testing kits as an excuse to kill, control and profit.

It’s up to the wider public to show some curiosity and to think for themselves without the help of ‘experts’ and their money spinning tests, then take the appropriate action.

Consent is key.

It’s all to play for.

Respond accordingly.

Related articles:

CRINGE TV: Mairead Ronan - whose husband made millions from testing kits - giddily talks about her battle with ‘Covid’.

Mairead Ronan’s funny money

Rewriting history: The Sunday Independent attempts to memory hole two cringe TV interviews with broadcaster Mairéad Ronan

Cowspiracy: is the culling of Jeremy Clarkson’s firstborn calf some kind of public sacrifice?