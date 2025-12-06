We’ve come to expect corruption everywhere we turn. There seems to be few people left who openly care about ethics in public life. Abi Roberts is one of the rare ones. The comedian has used her diverse and immense talents to expose the rot and call for standards and justice, inspiring others with her wit and sense of fun, despite the circumstances.

It’s revealing that she wasn’t surprised about the latest Operation Talla story from retired police constable Mark Sexton which spelled out plainly that UK cops were instructed to turn away anyone with complaints about the Covid scam. It’s sad that Abi wasn’t shocked. Deep down many of us knew the cops were doing this anyway, not just in the UK but also here in Ireland and across the world, the same playbook. Those expected to uphold the law were not taking the crime of the century seriously because they’d been told not to - just following orders. Back to that old chestnut where the individual must park up his/her brain and bow to the system, even if the system is on a murder rampage.

Surely there are more Mark Sextons out there willing to take a stand and say, ‘No, this is wrong, I’m not going along with this evil’. He can’t be the only good cop. Surely.

We discuss Operation Talla and lots more including her new book, Hot Banana, a compilation of memoir snippets accompanied by some of her favourite tunes. We’re treated to Abi reading us the prologue in her own inimitable way. Expect cuss words. And that voice. Made for broadcasting.

You can buy Hot Banana paperback on Lulu.com

eBook on Kindle

eBook on Apple Books



Press reviews so far: ‘I’d rather get my 7th Covid-19 booster than read this nonsense’ – Jon Gaunt.

Just like her book, Abi Roberts is great company, a mixture of serious and hilarious, unwilling to compromise for commercial gain or career advancement.

This is how we win. By speaking up, getting creative and having a laugh. Not my following insane orders from those who wish to do us harm.

She may not be surprised that the cops turned a blind eye to the greatest crime that ever came knocking on their door but with Abi, there’s always hope for the individual, the ones, like Mark Sexton, willing to say, ‘No satan, not today’.

Full interview:

