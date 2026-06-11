Why are the mainstream media and alternative news sources not telling us about Stephen Ogilvie’s 161 previous convictions? It’s a bit of an omission. Of course that doesn’t mean he deserved to get his eye gouged out or his head partially hacked off by a Sudanese migrant, allegedly. These details are simply part of the usual news gathering processes that you’d expect from reporters. These details are usually released straight away, not sat on, not hidden, not buried. It’s like the agenda is to keep the violence going in Belfast. If the thugs burning the place down and terrorising neighbourhoods understood that Stephen Ogilvie is not exactly the ‘vulnerable’ man he’s being portrayed as in the media, they might think twice before throwing that Molotov cocktail at the cops or smashing in those windows. They might take off the balaclavas and go home.

In April 2020, Newsletter reports:

A Belfast man allegedly assaulted a stroke victim within hours of her release from hospital, a court heard.

Stephen Ogilvie is accused of slapping the woman and splitting her partner’s lip after being asked to leave their neighbouring home.

The 37-year-old, of Avoca Street in the north of the city, denies any attack on the couple.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall rejected suggestions that he could be released if an alternative address is found.

Denying bail, she said: “I think there’s a strong likelihood of re-offending, and I’m very concerned about the capacity of Mr Ogilvie to comply with any conditions.”

The accused was remanded in custody, to appear again in four weeks time.

This Belfast Live article from August 7, 2020, tells us:

A man allegedly wrecked a Covid-19 protective screen in his local garage and then “kicked off” when police arrived, a court heard today.

Stephen Ogilvie is accused of targeting officers during the disturbance in North Belfast on his birthday. The 38-year-old, of Avoca Street in the city, is charged with criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, assaulting one PSNI constable and attempting to assault a second.

Ogilvie was arrested following the alleged incident at a garage on the Crumlin Road on Monday night. A PSNI officer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court: “He went into the filling station, punched a Covid protection screen in the store and destroyed it. Then he kicked off at police.”

Ogilvie was said to have made full admissions during interviews. District Judge Fiona Bagnall noted that he has 161 previous convictions. “You weigh this record, you don’t read it,” she remarked.

At this point I think it’s fair to surmise that Stephen Ogilvie is most likely not a crisis actor. Surely Central Casting would have picked someone that the public would sympathise with, not recoil from in horror. Sounds like his life was dogged in criminality right up to the point where a Sudanese migrant, 30-year-old Hadi Alodid, straddled his shoulders while he lay in the middle of the road on a North Belfast street at 10.30pm and attempted to hack his head off. This was before the Sudanese man was whacked over the head repeatedly by a man with a hurl, all caught on camera. It’s sill unclear why the men were fighting in the first place. There are rumours it was over drugs but that’s unconfirmed.

It’s telling that the Irish Sun newspaper chose to overlook Stephen Ogilvie’s past crimes and focus on his victimhood in this report from June 10, 2026.

The report reads:

A MAN who was attacked in a suspected attempted beheading in Belfast was previously tortured at a flat in Scotland.

Stephen Ogilvie, 44, was allegedly set upon by Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid on Monday night.

It is understood that he suffered “significant injuries” following the alleged blade attack.

Mr Ogilvie, who was born in Northern Ireland and previously moved to Scotland, was attacked at a property in Livingston in 2001.

At the time, he was staying with drug dealer David McLeave.

The brute, then aged 21, gave Mr Ogilvie the date rape drug GBH and placed a lit cigarette between his toes.

McLeave then removed Mr Ogilvie’s clothes, before dousing him in aftershave and setting him alight.

The victim woke up to find his head and groin on fire and the sickening incident was recorded on video.

After fleeing back to his homeland, Mr Ogilvie later told authorities that he feared for his life after he was forced into a car by McLeave’s associates Barry and Paul Campbell.

The thug was caged for 14 years in April 2003 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

His accomplices Paul Campbell, then aged 20, Thomas Irvine, 21, Edward Lindsay, 23, and Lee Kingham, 21, were jailed for drug offences.

Barry Campbell, then aged 21, was also sentenced to six years in prison for his part in abducting Mr Ogilvie and possessing a rifle without a license.

The criminal gang claimed to be linked to the Belfast wing of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a loyalist paramilitary organisation.

At the time, Lord Hardie said the case highlighted “the evil associated with the trade in controlled drugs”.

He told the court: “The lives of many people were adversely affected by the actions of this gang from Northern Ireland who sought to try and control the drug trade in the Calders area of Edinburgh and, to do so, took over the lives and homes of the people who lived there.”

Mr Ogilvie lost his left eye in the street horror on Monday evening.

He also suffered severe damage to his right eye as well as injuries to his neck and back.

Alodid has been detained after appearing at court charged with attempted murder, possession of an article with a blade in a public place and threats to kill.

The incident led to widespread protests and in Glasgow city centre a demonstration sparked unrest.

Three men, two aged 18 and one 31-year-old, were charged after five people were injured, including two cops.

It all makes for grim reading. Stephen Ogilvie was in the company of some really dark and dangerous people and with his own 161 previous convictions was not in a good place by the time of the attempted beheading.

We know the Zionist Epstein predator class plan is to have us fight, fight, fight as they sit back and laugh.

Elon Musk tweeted on June 9, 2026: ‘That’s what it comes down to’. He attached this ominous message to an earlier recording from September 2025 when he told Tommy Robinson at a monster London rally that ‘You either fight back or you die’. Really? I don’t think so. The post comes as IDF favourite Stephen Yaxley-Lennon aka Tommy Robinson met with Elon Musk’s Dad Errol in Moscow. You don’t have to be a top detective to figure out there’s foreign influence behind these riots in Belfast that go way beyond the attempted beheading of Stephen Ogilvie.

It’s safe to say at this point we’re being played by people with a satanic agenda and we’d better use our Christian discernment to avoid the pitfalls of believing their propaganda, whether the attack was real or fake.

The guy who came to the rescue with the hurley stick is known as Maitiu Mág Tighearnán on X or Matt. You’d have to wonder if the hurl, a symbol of Irish nationalism, was used as some kind of a prop to unite Catholics and Protestants against the newcomers. Was it premeditated somehow?

“So what I’ll be doing is anything that comes my way with the creator fees will be halved” - Maitiu Mág Tighearnán

This video was posted on X by Matt on June 10, 2026. What does Matt mean by ‘creator fees’? He wrote:

Quick video update and creator fee’s



Still getting use to take videos and that also so allow me being a wreck

Last count, there was nearly £30,000 raised for Matt on GoFundMe. No good deed can go unpaid for these days. A dangerous game.

Since the release of the video, Belfast is looking more like a war zone by the day, a sorry state of affairs. The Troubles brewing again. It’s not good for tourism, not good for business, not good for anyone except those with a hidden agenda of control and manipulation.

Political commentator Jeff Peel reminds us of M15 spook operations and how they’ve wreaked havoc in the region for decades. Let’s not forget.

We must ask ourselves why are the mainstream media and the alternative media ignoring these important details about Stephen Ogilvie’s backstory?

It’s not as if they don’t know, his criminal past is on the record. Looks like they’re choosing to leave out these details to elicit maximum sympathy for Stephen Ogilvie while stirring up racial tensions to keep the fight going.

The Zionist lobby in Ireland, many of whom have won favour during the Covid scam are playing their part in cranking up the fear factor and banging the war drum.

All of this must be observed with a cold eye and cool head.

If we know the end game, we’re less likely to get swept up in the trickery.

Just looking at the mess left behind by the thugs in Belfast it’s clear that violence is not the answer. The wrong people get picked on. The paramilitaries/MI5 run amok.

Tommy Robinson isn’t the answer.

Elon Musk isn’t the answer.

Let’s not fight, fight, fight.

Let’s think, think, think and pray, pray, pray.

Related article:

What’s real and what’s fake? Jeff Peel on social media manipulation and questionable agendas