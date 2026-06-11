Aisling O'Loughlin

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Jonathan McGinlay's avatar
Jonathan McGinlay
15h

Well said. You are looking at this from an angle no one else is.

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2 replies by Aisling O'Loughlin and others
Gwenhwyfar's avatar
Gwenhwyfar
14h

Maybe the MSM are ignoring the background for the same reason they ignored the George Floyd background.

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