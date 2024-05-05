So many cameras on Dublin’s M50 motorway. What are they preparing for? Fifteen minute cities? Another lockdown? Harder next time. No dissidents allowed to ruin the one-sided narrative like those vexatious anti-vaxxers who just wouldn’t shut up. Maybe the cameras are for carbon watch? To save the planet! Or they’re for illegal immigrant security measures? To protect us from the government’s imported crime problem. For our health and safety. For the common good. It’s certainly NOT traffic management as they like to tell us. Big Brother is watching but what’s he looking for?

Surely the other drivers must notice the variety of cameras as they flit by on their way to and from work and school and shopping and visits. Does it bother them the way it bothers me? Do they have black paint on their minds as well? Do they wonder how they’d reach those extra high ones? Pole vault maybe. Pigeons perhaps. A turbo charged pogo stick with a backpack of assorted goodies. Is scaling the post out of the question for a 45-year-old mum of three in the dark of night? Maybe an angle grinder would be more efficient. Mustn’t forget the safety googles. Surely there are Youtube tutorials on how to figure out the basics to get the job done.

Do these dystopian thoughts interrupt the daily grind of those respectable looking motorists in their shiny vehicles moving in and out of lanes on their way to wherever? Are other mothers trying to figure out ways to dismantle this encroaching surveillance society and its endless cameras snooping on our personal space under the guise of security, without permission? Or is it just me clocking each camera with a growing sense of unease as I head northbound for the N7 after a trip to Newtownmountkennedy? Can’t imagine Tesla drivers worrying about privacy infringement issues. Then again. Even Elon Musk is sending out the warning flares on X that all is not well.

Thing is, could you call it vandalism to public property if said property has been constructed by nefarious forces to destroy our freedoms under a rogue government? These thoughts pass through my mind as I drive diligently within the speed limits listening to Classic Hits, fitting in well with my surroundings, it must be said.

At this stage, the M50 is just missing watch towers with spotlights and barbed wire and barking guard dogs. I wonder can the other road users feel the prison parameters closing in around their freedoms? Do they really think those sinister 5G towers are just for speedier Internet? For faster propaganda services to warn against the far right? Surely they’re not still buying the conspiracy theory deflection tactics. They can’t be that thick. Surely they can sense the spyware’s gaze is also fixed on them.

Are commuters too busy to look back down the lens and wonder, where it’s all going? Have they watched so much reality tv over the years to pay any attention to the sheer volume of cameras pointed in their direction. Do they think, Well I have nothing to hide so it doesn’t affect me? Yeah, until it does. Until they disagree with the next insane totalitarian policy. Like the people of Newtownmountkennedy who found themselves pepper sprayed in the eyes for daring to say NO to open borders and the insertion of unvetted illegal male immigrants into their community. Counter intelligence tried to diffuse the gravity of the situation by telling us it was a staged attack, not real, except the stories on the ground revealed otherwise. It was very real.

They put the men in anyway, ignoring the massive protest on Sunday 28th of April 2024. Not only did this trio (above) ignore the will of the people, (Sir) Drew Harris gave orders to baton charge and pepper spray pensioners and teenagers, mammies and daddies who had been demonstrating for weeks, around the clock, outside Trudder House, against plans to use the grounds as a campsite for illegals.

Note the faux disgust on the face of the newly unelected Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris as Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath appeals to his conscience in the Dáil on April 30, 2024:

“Five miles up the road from you Taoiseach, less. Please, I beg you, in the name of the Lord, evaluate what you’re doing and the division you’re causing between the Irish people and an Garda Síochána who have protected us for decades and who want to protect us. But these heavy handed tactics from Drew Harris and his gang is a shocking situation”.

Acting. Simon Harris is acting his role as beloved leader of Ireland. The family man. He knows it’s wrong to overwhelm communities with unvetted men from countries that are incompatible with, and a danger to Ireland but he’s going to pretend it’s the right thing to do. He’s going to keep a straight face and tell us it’s humanitarian aid. He’s going to brazen it out just like his co-conspirators Helen McEntee and Drew Harris. He’s going to hide behind a complicit media and counter intelligence operations and push through those EU/World Economic Forum/World Health Organisatin/United Nations policies regardless. He’s going to TikTok his way through his phoney leadership with platitudes and toxic positivity and mock shock at the far right. All the while, the warning signs of tyranny flash like phantoms for those with eyes to see.

Gript’s Fatima Gunning who was also pepper sprayed while covering the protests at Newstownmountkennedy posted on X, ‘Men wearing balaclavas working as security at Crooksling IPAS centre. Report coming soon’. This is what we’ve come to - if the Irish gardaí eventually refuse to take orders from a foreign occupier then these lads will. The recruitment drive is busily enlisting mercenaries. Where does that leave us, the people of Ireland? Are we ready?

We know how hairy things got during the phoney pandemic. Those of us who declined the trial injections were very close to being thrown in concentration camps and force injected for daring to ask appropriate questions and raise alarm bells. It sounds ludicrous but most people in this country and across the world were so brainwashed (it’s the best word) they went along with the madness, parking all logic and basic self-preservation instincts to march in lockstep with tyranny. Most still can’t admit they were fooled despite the glaring excess mortality figures and rise in cancers, heart attacks, blood clots to name but a few side effects.

The Irish Times has just bought RIP.ie, our most accurate real-time data tool to count excess mortality since the rollout of the experiment. Irelandexcessdeaths.com puts the death count figure at 18,000 above average since 2021. The mainstream media is in cover-up mode since they promoted the injections relentlessly. Now one of the worst perpetrators of peddling twisted information, The Irish Times, has purchased our most trusted indicator of unusual death patterns. No doubt they’ll whitewash the death figures as they have so far but we have enough information already to prove the injections have caused mass death, if only people would pay attention. They’re too comfortable to bother. It’s too disruptive. It just might burst their bubble. They’d have to react and that’s troublesome.

It wouldn’t take much to set a new scary narrative in motion in the mainstream media along with more silly slogans (like I trust the science) on repeat and we could find ourselves in deeper danger than before. The cameras and 5G towers were installed while everyone was worried about the mystery virus that replaced the flu. Next time they might go full cattle wagon and disappear us dissenters altogether. Or just replace the Irish. What are all these men waiting for anyway? Why are they really here? The propaganda has been so effective, there would be little sympathy from the brainwashed. The othering worked just as it did in 1930s Germany. It’s the same playbook. Why good people do bad things even if they end up dead too.

Drew Harris and his henchmen are gearing up for the next chapter. Who are they planning to water cannon and pepper spray and baton charge next? The Irish people are finally beginning to sense the treachery behind the palaver of pallid Simon Harris.

The cameras are firmly pointed at us, all of us, even those who acquiesced with the Covid scam. Agreeing to tyranny never works.

We are all Newtownmountkennedy.

Video: Newtownmountkennedy protest, April 28, 2024. Watch HERE.

Video: Newtownmountkennedy Overruled. Watch HERE.

