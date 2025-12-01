The strange case of Professor Bill Tormey throws up many contradictions. This was one of Ireland’s most senior and accomplished doctors who wanted us jabbed with a toxic concoction for a mystery virus that had replaced the flu. Surely this makes him the enemy, right? Well, no. Not exactly. This story is more nuanced. Let’s give him some room to manoeuvre. We are all growing more conscious at different stages. Professor Tormey seems to be caught in between two opposing worlds that have collided in the most dramatic fashion forcing him to pick to a side.

On the one hand the outspoken chemical pathologist was exposing the Covid scam with his medical knowledge and confrontational style towards Dr Tony Holohan and NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team). He said it was unethical to inject the children, he acknowledged the rise in heart trouble and strokes post injections going so far as to recognise the increase in sudden deaths in men in their 40s and 50s. Conversely, he was defending the Covid hoax by promoting the trial injections, claiming the elderly had died of Covid in the nursing homes and was supporting the contagious virus fallacy. Never the twain shall meet.

Still, his interactions with broadcaster Niall Boylan over the past few years cannot be underestimated and serve as crucial evidence against the workings of the rogue Irish government who are actively covering up the excess deaths since the injections. Professor Tormey kept giving the game away, sometimes inadvertently.

Here he is on December 02, 2020:

“Look, the situation here is that we have this NPHET crowd since last March telling us how to live our lives on a day by day basis and they are often just simply absurd or wrong or both. And that’s a bit of a problem”.

This is a big deal. To have a senior Irish medic say this out loud for broadcast in December 2020 utterly undermines the Politburo of NPHET as Professor Tormey described them and exposes the sham for what it was, baseless and opportunistic. Fraud.

The PCR Test Fraud

The clip below is quite funny in ways and shows how the professor was caught between two worlds. Niall Boylan asks if he has doubts about the PCR test to which he quickly replies, “Oh no, not at all”. He then goes on to dismantle the PCR scam by simply explaining how it works.

Professor Tormey: What you do in the lab, then, is you amplify the rna and you get it to rev up. In other words, you put in an enzyme and you make this stuff reproduce. And if you have to do 30 something cycles to actually see a positive, it’s probable that that’s a false positive.

Niall Boylan: But didn’t Cillian DeGascun say we were doing 35 to 40?

Professor Tormey: If you do that you’re getting a load of false positives.

As confirmation, here is Cillian DeGascun, the former Chair of NPHET and consultant virologist, in September 2020 on X explaining The $cience™. There can be no other conclusion apart from SCAM!

Cillian De Gascun, former Chair of NPHET and consultant virologist

In case we're in any doubt about the PCR fraud, here’s the Nobel prize winning inventor of the PCR test, Dr Kary Mullis (before his untimely death in August 2019) telling an audience that his famous test is ‘just a process that’s used to a make a whole lotta something out something. It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick and it doesn’t tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that’.

The fake pandemic was hinged on the fraudulent use of the PCR test. So much easier to pull off when its inventor died of cancer, apparently, before the show kicked off. RIP Dr Kary Mullis.

The Nursing Home Scandal

Another example of Professor Bill Tormey revealing more than perhaps he even bargained for comes from that same conversation with Niall Boylan on December 02, 2020. This time the focus is on the nursing homes.

“There’s nothing new in all of this except hype. If you look at what happened in the Republic, these geniuses Mr Holohan and Co. didn’t seem to notice the nursing homes for quite a while which suggests that they didn’t read the reports from the CDC in China or in Lombardy”.

NPHET knew right well what was going on in those nursing homes. The elderly were being tested with fraudulent kits, misdiagnosed with Covid, then put on end-of-life protocols under the guise of a pandemic. That’s how they got their spike in April 2020, to trick the public into rolling up their sleeves for toxic shots that have coincided with excess deaths, heart attacks, clots and turbo cancers, to name but a few. How do we know they’re guilty? They ignore the excess mortality and range of illnesses since the shots.

Interestingly, Stephen Donnelly of all people, supports Professor Bill Tormey’s assertion that NPHET deliberately ignored the nursing homes, in a Dáil (Irish parliament) clip from April 23, 2020, just months before he became the Minister for Health and forgot all about the nursing homes and the carnage therein.

“As we sit here today seven in every 10 Covid fatalities in Ireland are from the nursing home or a community care home. Nursing homes are desperately short of staff and personal protective equipment, as one nurse, Ceann Comhairle (Chair), said to me earlier this week:

Many of our residents have psychological conditions. There is Covid in the air. There is Covid on the walls. There is Covid on every door. Our senior nurses are all out with Covid who are self-isolating. We can’t get the staff and we can’t get the masks we need”.

The reality was there was no Covid in the air. It was a phantom menace, propped up by the fraudulent use of PCR tests and the like. The elderly were trapped within a broken system, victims of a scam. Nowhere to run. The nursing homes were a blind spot for a reason. See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. A handy excuse for the men at the top to say they didn’t know, when it’s become abundantly clear, they knew right well what was going on behind closed doors, relatives turned away under false pretences. Nobody to defend them as midazolam was pumped into their bodies along with end-of-life drugs to see them out. Covid-19 stamped on their death certs.

Donnelly states:

“As Covid began to move through our country, nursing homes did not have a voice with government and they did not have a voice with the National Public Health Emergency Team, NPHET. The government’s Covid actions plans from mid-March actually only mentions nursing homes once and only then as somewhere to be used to discharge patients from hospitals. There’s no mention of supports needed for nursing homes”.

The fact is NPHET turned a blind eye. Mistakes weren’t made.

Father/daughter Public Disagreements

Professor Tormey’s daughter Aoibhinn Tormey is a Fine Gael councillor and Senior Clinical Psychologist in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), who has publicly clashed with her father in the past over the gay marriage referendum in May 2015. They’re clearly on different pages. It was all a bit of light hearted online banter until it wasn’t.

Here she is with Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Harris canvassing for a seat for Dublin Bay North for the General Election, thrilled to be out and about with the man of the people in November 2024, just one month before her father was hauled before the courts and cameras on questionable charges. Her dad’s stance must put her in an awkward position with the party who never questioned Covid policies. Ultimately she’s going to have to make a choice too. Maybe she already has.

One day she’ll realise her father was right to call out the inconsistencies and anomalies of the greatest crime ever perpetrated on humanity in modern times, even if he wasn’t fully correct about the injections or the so-called virus. It will be a humbling process.

Simon Harris played a central role in overseeing the Covid scam in Ireland and has yet to acknowledge the excess deaths since the injections he calls vaccines. How anyone can shake his hand and grin so enthusiastically is another day’s work entirely. It exposes the level of mind control the people of Ireland remain under, all these years later. All these died suddenlys later.

For the record, Aoibhinn Tormey has proudly displayed record of her AstraZeneca injection on social media so that will inform us about where she’s at regarding the shots. In the post, she repeats the old worn out lie that it was a very efficient process. Selling out has its price.

The Tormeys are not unlike many Irish families with their different opinions on varying subjects. The thing is when it comes to the Covid scam, there’s the objective Truth and there’s the subjective truth. They’re on a collision course. Every family is going to have face this at some stage or another. The reckoning has arrived. We’re about to see what happens when you put your faith in false idols, when you trust The $cience™ over God.

The Collision Course

The injections are either safe and effective or they’re not. There was either a deadly virus on the loose or there wasn’t. It’s pretty clear cut if you care for the objective Truth. So far Professor Bill Tormey has given the excuse that the shots have done more good than harm and saved countless lives, blah, blah, blah. He’s kidding himself. The evidence speaks for itself. There was no pandemic and the injections were designed to cause harm. There was nothing floating about in the air that you could breathe in and pass on to the next person if you looked sideways at them. Anyone with half a functioning brain cell can see that at this point. No PhD required. Just common sense.

Professor Tormey was getting too close to the Truth, however inadvertently, and had to be silenced by any means necessary. They’re the optics. The charges appear to be trumped-up. They need to be fully examined and brought out into the light for public scrutiny, one way or the other, in a timely fashion, so we know for sure. March 2027 is too late. Justice delayed is justice denied. What’s keeping him from defending his name today, this minute? Surely he’s not doing as he’s told by a corrupt judicial system out to destroy him. Any delay implies guilt.

I have no idea what was on those seven images seized from his electronic devices after he criticised the government but if they’re innocent family photos of his children or grandchildren in the bath sent by their mother, then we’re looking at a serious travesty of justice. If they’re something more sinister, we need to know either way. Professor Tormey must explain as a matter of urgency. As for the person trafficking charge, it sounds like an attempt to discredit his name in public in revenge for his stance on Covid policies. Optics matter.

The Choice

Bill Tormey’s stellar medical career has come to an abrupt end. He has been publicly humiliated, accused of person trafficking and possessing child sex abuse material. That’s about as bad as it gets. Most people read the headlines and assume the worst. Nobody has publicly stuck up for the man except for this recently converted anti-vaxxer, who’s far removed from his highfalutin medical world colleagues and who can’t offer any status or privilege or a sweet deal.

Professor Tormey must be realising that all of his life’s efforts have amounted to a heap of dust. This must be difficult. The realisation that only the objective Truth can guide us out of this mess and into a meaningful existence can be painful. It requires saying good-bye to our old world and starting afresh. A great humbling. It involves reassessing all you thought you knew.

The subjective truth, the one with all the bells and whistles, accolades and awards, only leads to Hell. It’s the Anthony Fauci/Tony Holohan School of Medicine, the one that Professor Tormey had started to question, that led to his dramatic fall from grace. He didn’t trust The $cience™ enough and had to be taught a lesson to act as a warning to other doctors to pipe down and just follow orders, without question. Or else.

Anthony Fauci and Dr Tony Holohan, University College Dublin, April 2024

Good old fashioned journalism combined with the real scientific method have the ability to win the day but honesty is crucial, no pay-offs, no compromise, no cutting corners. That means no more propping up lies by playing dumb with half-truths.

THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC. Let’s stop pretending there was, for starters. Who does it protect when we pretend there was a deadly virus on the loose? Only Fauci and his medical mafia. Why protect those who do us harm, deliberately?

Professor Bill Tormey’s big decision reflects Ireland’s big decision. No more one foot in and one foot out. It’s time for the Truth, the whole Truth and nothing but the Truth, so help us God.

