Anne
7h

Well I think they are still doing this now to a lessor degree especially to those who have no family around and I believe they are also doing it in hospitals.

My father "died" recently in hospital but he didn't have anything that was life threatening so I have requested his full patient files and I suggest that everyone else that has lost a loved one recently to do the same and also tell everyone you know to do it too. The more people that get the patient files the harder it will be for them to continue with this absolutely disgusting massacre

Elizabeth
6h

The following is a headline from oct 2020 from the Irish times in relation to remdesiver that they were giving everyone in hospital/ nursing homes.

No remdesivir shortage in Ireland, HSE says as concern grows for Europe’s supply

Also note remdesiver which is the drug of protocol as ordered by fauxxi in all USA hospitals is also known here as Veklury. How many people know if this was given to their family members? I bet few ro none know the dangers of it. And I bet it's still being administered in Irish hospitals today because it certainly is in USA.

People were entering hospital with mild illnesses and being administered these drugs and they then went downhill because of these drugs.

