Little known fact. More elderly died ‘expectedly’ in Irish nursing homes in 2022 than in 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic. The ‘safe and effective’ Covid-19 injections clearly weren’t the medical miracle they were sold as on TV. The trail goes cold after 2022. As yet HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) is sitting on the mortality information from Irish nursing homes for 2023/2024. Overall excess death figures for Ireland indicate the injections are causing more harm than good with mortality rising significantly following the rollout of the jabs.

What signifies an ‘expected death’? It’s not completely clear. It used to mean patients being placed on some kind of end-of-life protocols but from 2020 that’s not necessarily the case. A HIQA overview report on Older Persons Service gives us an idea of how deaths were categorised during the ‘pandemic’.

Providers are required to notify the Chief Inspector when a resident in a nursing home dies. Many residents in nursing homes are in receipt of end-of-life care at the time they pass away, but equally some residents will experience an unexpected medical event that may result in death. Providers must notify the Chief Inspector within 72 hours of the unexpected death of a resident, while expected deaths are notified on a quarterly basis.

At the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the Chief Inspector issued a regulatory notice that required providers to treat all deaths that may be associated with COVID-19 as an unexpected death. As with the notification of a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, this was to ensure early recognition of a nursing home that might require additional assistance in managing an outbreak of the virus or where residents might require additional medical support.

As far as I can make out from that word salad, that means ‘Covid-19’ deaths fell into the unexpected category (1833 in Irish nursing homes in 2020) even with end-of-life protocols. How do we know the deceased had Covid? We don’t. The tests proved nothing and even they weren’t used at times.

Curious Counting System

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar further explains Ireland’s curious counting method for ‘Covid-19’ in August 2020.

“We counted suspected cases even when there wasn’t a laboratory test confirming that Covid, eh, the patient had Covid. Other countries didn’t do that. And we didn’t discount people who had underlying conditions like other countries did. So if somebody had Stage 4 cancer, was in nursing home and was suspected of having Covid but didn’t test positive for it, we counted that.”

In other words, there’s no real way of knowing if anyone actually died from so-called Covid-19. Even if the tests were used, they were untrustworthy at best, fraudulent at worst.

End-of-life Protocols

How many nursing home residents were put on end-of-life protocols under the guise of ‘Covid-19’? That's the crux of the matter. That's where we need to start. We know their loved ones were turned away and those who survived to tell the tale like Lillian Timmins (below) speaks of her suffering and loneliness on RTÉ News on December 02, 2022. Reporter Aisling Kenny also references the HIQA overview and tells viewers:

The report said that many residents received end-of-life care without the presence of loved ones to support them.

This is a significant admission for RTÉ to report in plain sight and one that should have piqued the curiosity of viewers or anyone questioning the official ‘pandemic’ narrative. Rewind to September 20, 2021 and Niamh Brophy appears on RTÉ Ones’ Claire Byrne Live to discuss the shocking number of elderly who died on her watch.

How many of the 44 nursing home residents who died under Niamh Brophy’s care were put on end-of-life protocols? The RTÉ report from September 22, 2021 fails to ask, as did presenter Claire Byrne, despite it being an obvious question. Instead Claire Byrne allows her guest Niamh Brophy to talk about another 14 so-called ‘Covid’ deaths in her next nursing home job, without any mention of what medication they were placed on. Any self-respecting journalist would at the very least ask about Midazolam considering it was being discussed all over the Internet but that would have undermined the official narrative and exposed the scamdemic. It was imperative from RTÉ’s perspective that the public were under the illusion there was a deadly virus in the air that could strike at any time if they didn’t do as they were told.

So that’s 58 ‘Covid’ deaths clocked up for nurse Niamh Brophy and no questions about end-of-life protocols. That’s quite the omission.

Back to the HIQA overview which admits ‘cultural end-of-life norms were no longer possible’ during the ‘pandemic’. The report clearly tells us nursing home residents were put on end-of-life protocols but it’s unclear how many exactly received these medications and were then stamped as ‘Covid-19 deaths’.

The report goes on to read:

In the earlier waves of the pandemic, before vaccinations began to have a positive impact, residents spoke with inspectors about feeling confused, angry, frustrated and lonely. Residents also spoke about being afraid of what would happen if they, another resident or a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Some residents told inspectors that they had decided not to leave their rooms until a vaccine was found.

This is very sad. It shows us how our elderly felt and how they were made to believe they needed a ‘vaccine’ to save them from a mystery virus that had replaced the flu. We’re led to believe the injections had a ‘positive impact’ when overall excess mortality for Ireland shows the opposite effect.

On April 23, 2020, the Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Health Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil seven out of 10 ‘Covid’ deaths were in nursing homes and he highlighted how nursing homes had been purposefully placed in a red tape blind spot. Donnelly would go on to become the Minister for Heath in June 2020 and would abandon this line of inquiry.

The overview report tells us that HIQA made a formal offer to the HSE to have inspectors assist in liaising between nursing homes and the HSE. This offer was grounded in the recognition of the fact that there was no established relationship between the HSE and the private sector who were providing nearly 80% of nursing home care.

A later HIQA report stated there is a clear trend evident in Ireland where large corporate groups are purchasing nursing homes, resulting in consolidation in the market. A recent report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) stated the following: Many of these operators are recent entrants to the Irish market, financed by international private equity.

Private Equity = Higher Mortality

An investigation in The Spectator magazine by Gus Carter (July 26, 2025) cites a study that claims that nursing homes in the US owned by private equity have ‘a mortality rate 10% higher than those managed by medical professions’. This is a worrying trend and one we’ll have to watch in Ireland and the UK as the nursing home sector becomes big business for billionaires and their ‘philanthropic’ agendas. Of the 10 settings which saw the highest number of so-called Covid deaths in nursing homes in Ireland, only one was a HSE-run facility according to The Irish Times, May 28, 2020.

This list is further proof that there was no contagious virus in the air in 2020 that could kill people because a contagious virus would not behave in this fashion, hitting mainly privately run nursing homes in the east of the country and avoiding others in the west. Instead it exposes that certain care homes were more dangerous than others due to their policies on the alleged ‘virus’. What medical interventions were used in these nursing homes on the elderly during the so-called pandemic?

Bonuses for what?

We know Irish billionaires JP McManus, John Magnier and Dermot Desmond look like philanthropists for giving out generous incentives to their nursing home staff. But for what exactly? For example, are nursing home staff receiving bonuses for administering end-of-life protocols? Who gets paid the most and for what? These are fair questions in a time of deception.

Gordan Deegan writing for The Irish Times reported on October 5, 2022:

Barchester, a UK nursing home group owned by three Irish billionaires, last year made Covid-19 bonus payments of £11.4 million (€13m) to its frontline staff “in recognition of their exceptional hard work” during the pandemic. The bonus payments to the frontline employees are disclosed in new accounts for Barchester Healthcare Ltd, which is in the top four care home providers in the UK.

The group is co-owned by JP McManus, John Magnier and Dermot Desmond.

The £11.4 million in bonus payouts made by Barchester in 2021 followed similar Covid-19 bonus payments of £4.3 million in 2020.

Barchester also owns Knightsbridge Village in Trim, Co Meath which recorded 10 ‘Covid’ deaths according to The Irish Times as of May 2020.

As Ireland and the UK push through Assisted Dying legislation, it’s becoming clearer to those who may have doubted the seriousness of the situation, that governments are planning to make it easier to kill without too many questions asked. Add to that State-sponsored organ harvesting and horror show becomes distinctly real.

Conclusion

The scamdemic showed us how quickly those in the Medical Industrial Complex fall into line even in the most absurd scenarios and will just follow orders without ethics if there’s money involved, even if it puts their own lives at risk. This leaves the people in a precarious position and means we will have to assert our power rather than hand it over to the white coats and their minions. We’ve been given an opportunity to understand how bad things get when we don’t stand up for ourselves collectively.

This means we must demand answers and keep a watchful eye on our loved ones in nursing home settings to ensure they’re being looked after properly.

It means we ask awkward questions. We must ask awkward questions.

Time is of the essence.

