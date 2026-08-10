Blind spot or turning a blind eye? Miri AF and the Delingpole problem

Writer Miri AF is acting like a good ole Irish politician, making out she can’t quite remember, as if that’s enough to have us move along without further inquiry.

Her bout of amnesia concerns James Delingpole’s Thinly Disguised Autobiography, a book she got quite giddy about on July 02, 2023 on her Substack. She wrote:

Back some time in the swirling mists of the dim and distant past (about 2005), I happened to read a very funny book. It was called, “Thinly Disguised Autobiography”, and I was attracted to it because of the clowns on the front cover - little did I know at the time what an apt metaphor for the world stage show that would end up being - and what I could have predicted even less was that, 15-odd years later, I would end up having a rather splendid, and consummately conspiratorial, chat with its author... He’s one of the consistently best, most eloquent, and incisive voices in our movement, so it was a genuine pleasure and honour to be interviewed by Mr. James Delingpole.

Miri is one of the few people who has actually read the book which I’ve highlighted previously for its creepy bits about Delingpole’s character/himself fancying a child and fantasising about running away with him. The clowns on the cover take on a different teint when the contents are read. Apparently I’m a ‘smear merchant’ for respectfully attempting to get an updated response from Miri about these disturbing passages but it’s supposedly fine if she writes about recently deceased journalist Rod Liddle’s pedo pushing agenda in her latest Substack articles, Psychos, schizos and Rod Liddle. From her reaction on X, it’s unclear which category Miri AF fits into herself.

Double standards always show up on the radar. They blip like anomalies that warrant investigation. It’s just the way it is. It’s journalism. It’s why journalism - basic questions - can be so powerful. Of course the discerning reader spots these things. For daring to point out the obvious, Miri has accused me of being ‘sly and disingenuous, gaslighting and insinuatory’.

I’ve clearly hit a nerve. Why can’t she just admit the pedo bits in Delingpole’s book are weird, just like she did with Rod Liddle’s writing? It’s not exactly a big ask. Instead, she’s pulled the memory loss card and is desperately trying to accuse me of ‘smearing’ her even though what I’m asking is perfectly reasonable. It’s par for the course. She should have corrected the record long ago. I shouldn’t have to ask.

We had quite the exchange on X on Saturday, August 08, 2026. It was easy for me because I know I’m in the right, what I’m saying is grounded in fact, reference marks there for all to read in the public forum. Bread and butter journalism. Miri AF, on the other hand, played dirty, displaying all the traits she claims she’s subjected to by trolls. It was quite astonishing and revealing.

‘As others have said’! I love that bit. I’ve no doubt ‘others have said’ a great deal about me. Asking basic questions tends to get you into a lot of trouble. It’s revealing how upset some people get when asked the most basic questions. It says more about them than the questions or the questioner, it acts as a red flag. It’s why journalism will never die. We need it to survive. It’s how we figure out the wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Do you see the way Miri keeps reframing the conversation to put her in victim mode and to make out I’m the baddie for asking a question that needs to be addressed? Isn’t Miri clever with words? She most certainly is but I’m pretty good at seeing through word manipulation so her attempts to silence and undermine me don’t work. Frankly she was ‘flying off the handle’ and engaging in ‘histrionics’. She had no solid defence so she went with the insults option, a sure sign of losing the argument. Frankly, Miri was no better than the ‘psychos’ she describes in her Substack piece.

One of the most revealing parts of our online spat came when I pointed out that Doc Malik had held James Delingpole to account about the pedo passages in his thinly disguised autobiography (and he hadn’t even read the book!). Anyone paying attention would have detected that James Delingpole has a thing about Doc Malik and so does Miri. It’s like they want to take him down, like he’s getting in the way. Going on zero evidence and attempting to smear Doc Malike as a deflection tactic, Miri went for the troll’s favourite low blow, character assassination. All suggestion and speculation, as we’ve come to expect. No actual proof.

How much longer can Miri pretend she can’t remember the pedo bits in Delingpole’s weird book? As long as her readership allow, as long as they tolerate her sudden bout of amnesia. If they’re ok with letting it slide, slide it will. That’s generally how it works.

Maybe they see her as the victim of a terrible smear campaign. Leave poor Miri alone! She doesn’t deserve to be held to account. That’s her job!

Yes histrionics is the appropriate word.

Berating fair inquiry does not equate to ‘calm, reasonable and measured’ no matter how clever you are with word salad.

So come on, Miri. Tell us what you really think about Delingpole’s book that you chirped so enthusiastically about in 2023. Try to jog that rusty ole memory of yours. I’ve highlighted all the dodgy bits to help you recall, to get those neurons fired up. You don’t have to re-read the full thing. It got quite boring near the end anyway, as you probably don’t remember.

This whole thing is looking more like a case of turning a blind eye than a blind spot and it’s curiously revealing.

The question is why does Delingpole get off the hook while Rod Liddle (or Roddle Liddle as I like to call him) gets the full analysis? Miri’s memory working tickety-boo for Liddle’s lustful thoughts.

Double standards have a funny way of exposing hypocrisy.

Don’t blame me. I didn’t write the weird book that Miri claims to forget. Yet for noticing the creepy bits, I’m gaslighting, apparently. Don’t think it’s me that’s doing the gaslighting.

This is what projection looks like.

Further reading:

James Delingpole, MI5 and his thinly disguised autobiography

Tricky questions: Doc Malik holds James Delingpole to account

A Quare Fellow: James Delingpole has crossed the line

Suspicious behaviour: James Delingpole pretends he’s unaware of RDH’s Saffie Roussos theory

Oh look! There’s RDH telling James Delingpole about his Saffie Roussos theory!