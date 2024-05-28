Has your subconscious ever stuck a tune in your head because it wants to relay a message to you? I’ve started to notice there’s usually a line or two in the lyrics that warrants attention and further investigation.

These last few days I can’t stop singing a verse from the 1998 hit, One Week by Canadian band The Barenaked Ladies, specifically this bit:

Chickity China, the Chinese chicken You have a drumstick and your brain stops tickin' Watching X-Files with no lights on We're dans la maison I hope the Smoking Man's in this one Like Harrison Ford, I'm getting frantic Like Sting, I'm tantric

It’s the Chickity China, the Chinese chicken part that seems to be stickin’. I know why too: The government’s latest initiative to offer free hot lunches for primary school children including my own boys.

Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys launch the free hot meals for primary school children (April 15, 2024)

Is there such a thing as a free lunch? Especially from this rogue government. Jana Lunden of the Natural Women’s Council alerted me to the ingredients on a recent podcast. She pointed to an Irish Times article (of all places) by Ruth Hegarty which had traced the origins of the chicken curry dish to China from one school supplier. I really didn’t want to know. Hassle. The free lunches are handy. My boys were used to three course school lunches in France and they weren’t too impressed with my sandwiches or pasta offerings in Ireland. The hot lunches were a welcome relief.

But the tune kept playing on repeat in my head, forcing the issue. Chickety China the Chinese chicken, you have drumstick and your brain stops tick’n. Until finally common sense broke through: Why on earth are Irish school children eating Chinese chicken? It makes no sense. Why not feed them Irish chicken? Why not support our Irish farmers? Why not teach the children about rearing happy free range chickens in an Irish environment that’s best for our health? Aren’t we being incredibly naive trusting Chinese chicken for our children considering there’s a depopulation and replacement agenda afoot? Isn’t the next phoney pandemic supposed to affect children? Isn’t the Chinese Communist Party involved? Aren’t we headed towards some kind of Chinese credit score system to keep us all in line if we don’t snap out of this collective trance?

These thoughts. These thoughts. It’s so much easier to go with the flow. But where’s the flow taking us? Like the Covid injections also pointed at our children, we quite simply can’t afford to play dumb and hope for the best after the insanity of the past four years and the mounting excess death figures for the natives while newcomers flood in. We have to read the small print. We have to step up as parents and demand our children eat food that’s safe and provides sustenance. Even if the free hot lunches are convenient. And yes they’re convenient. Too convenient. What’s in them though? Is the Chinese chicken safe?

It’s a great tune, in fairness, One Week. A good one to have stuck in your head. Looking at the music video now, I clock the black and white freemasonic tiles and the dancers in red latex with their little red horns acting like demons. They were at it back in 1998. I hadn’t noticed. I’m noticing now. The devil horns are everywhere these days. There’s barely a music video or cartoon without them. We live in a satanic world loaded with symbols and hidden messages. Who knew?

Theses musicians aren’t just ‘expressing themselves’. Bambi Thug’s demonic ravings at the Eurovision weren’t just quirky creativity. A bit of lark it was not. The opening ceremony to the London Olympics or any Olympics for that matter isn’t just a big fun spectacle, as we’re led to believe. There’s something else going on. It’s a steady creep into a satanic dystopia. A do as thou wilt den of iniquity where anything goes. No rules as the Finnish entry to the Eurovision sang as he ran around stage with no pants on, which I concede, was rather entertaining and silly. But! They’re warning us according to their weird showbiz satanic religion and hence we’re fair game if we fail to pay attention and react. It might be time to stop clapping along to our own demise.

Sounds crackers, I know. That’s why people fail to pay heed. Or, at least, pretend they don’t see the strangeness of the rituals. Not sure we have the luxury to dismiss the messages any more. They’re right in front of us now. Portents. Ignore at your peril.

Which means I can’t ignore Chickety China the Chinese Chicken any longer, even though I really want to pretend it’s alright and that I’m over-reacting. I’m not over-reacting, am I? It’s plain weird our children are eating Chinese chicken in school, even if it’s cheaper, which still makes no sense. Imagine the Chinese chicken in the plane en route to Ireland. Think about that for a second. Chinese chicken from Bejing to Dublin would take around 11 hours when we’ve got chickens we trust in our own back yard. Maybe the Chinese chicken is being shipped here which could take a week or two. What kind of conditions did those Chinese chickens have to endure before getting the chop? What extra ingredients are added as preservatives let’s say? Do they meet Irish standards? Things things matter. They must.

The world has gone mad, it’s like a headless chicken that hasn’t been given the memo, running here, there and beyond.

Yes we’ve enough on our plate without having to worry about Chinese chicken too but let’s not allow convenience cloud our judgement.

Chickety China the Chinese Chicken has been added to the menu.

Pay heed.

