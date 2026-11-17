Just when we thought things couldn’t get any more farcical, Trinity College Dublin’s School of Medicine is hosting an event on Friday, November 20, 2026 entitled:

A symposium on declaring climate change a public health emergency to energise a response like the response to COVID-19

That’s what the brains at TCD came up with for the headline. Catchy, isn’t it?

It would be funny if the implications weren’t so dire for the public as we’ve already witnessed with the fake pandemic and the fake vaccines that have led to very real deaths and injuries.

Emboldened by the success of the Covid scam, Dr Tony Holohan will be chairing the talk which aims to use Ireland’s EU Presidency conference on 23 November and its conclusions to invite European colleagues to declare climate change a health emergency and to provide reports on progress during each successive EU Presidency.

We knew this was coming. We’re in the lull phase. They’re going to do it again and the excuse will be climate change instead of a makey uppy virus.

The bumph reads:

Research estimates more than 180,000 heat-related deaths across the European countries studied during the summers of 2022–2024.

That’s one way of dealing with excess mortality problem from the Covid shots they told us were safe and effective.

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson will be there. The one time UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants radical change ‘to save the planet’. Here she is at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in December 2023 calling for an end to fossil fuels. It’s because she cares, apparently. It’s for our own good. The Elder says so:

“So we need the highest ambition here. We need to phase out fossil fuels. Full Stop. We do need carbon capture in a different way to reduce the emissions we’ve all put up. And you know, in different ways, but not as an excuse to continue fossil fuel.”

This insane push to cut fossil fuels entirely might explain why there have been so many disruptions to air travel lately. It might also explain why the Strait of Hormuz is being used as an excuse to hike fuel prices. Accelerationism. Move things along. There’s a deadline to meet. All these leaders and mouthpieces are part of the same club with the same agenda in line with UN Agenda 2030. Totalitarianism looms large dressed as concern for the planet.

On November 8, 2026, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, posted this on his X account accompanied by a video:

The symposium at Trinity College Dublin is going to ask the European Commission to assess the case for activating the EU’s formal health emergency mechanisms.

How will this translate for ordinary people? Most likely it will mean more lockdowns, less travel, more emergency measures, less freedom of speech, probably even more injections. Like the Covid scam, just with a heavier boot. This is what happens when tyrants are allowed to progress unimpeded with a complicit mainstream in their pocket.

We find ourselves within a small window of opportunity to push back hard before the cage locks into place around us under the guise of fighting climate change.

Dr Vincent Carroll spells it out.

The TCD website tells us that due to high demand there’s a new, bigger venue, the Stanley Quek Theatre on Friday November 20, 2026 between 10am-12pm.

It will be interesting to see how many people fall for the propaganda this time and how this self-appointed ‘elite’ plan to deal with dissidents.

The tyrants may have identified us but we’ve also identified them. They’re only getting away with their nonsense because the masses keep backing them up, sometimes even to the grave.

The only way to change that is to show the people how they’re being scammed.

We have to keep showing them as thankless as that may be.

The stakes are too high. Inaction is not an option.

Will self preservation finally kick in?

Or will those who fell for the Covid scam continue to drag us all into a dystopian future based on lies?

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