Aisling O'Loughlin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Compensated $6.5 million for his Covid jab injuries, Melbourne man Chris Nemeth says he'd give it all back if he could have his former health

After one shot of AstraZeneca the father-of-two's life changed forever. He says the compensation process was designed to see you 'go away or pass away'...
Aisling O'Loughlin's avatar
Aisling O'Loughlin
May 29, 2026

“The real pro-vax people call me a hypochondriac and tell me vaccines don’t hurt people and it must have been something else. The really anti-vax people at the other end, they tell me I got what I deserve because I took an experimental gene therapy.

So the people at either ends of the spectrum I can’t really talk to, it’s the ones in the middle that I need to raise awareness with them because a lot of them are not even aware that people like myself exist”.

Chris Nemeth, Covid jab injuries campaigner

In this interview we discuss:

  • Channel 9’s coverage of Chris’ compensation award

  • Why he’s chosen to fight on for other victims of the injections

  • And how censorship meant he didn’t make an informed decision about the shot

Full interview:

Related article:

Melbourne father-of-two Chris Nemeth receives the largest Covid jab injury payout to date, more than $6 million

Former Australian MP Craig Kelly responds to Channel 9's coverage of Covid jab injuries while the station's highest paid broadcaster says sorry

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aisling O'Loughlin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture