Compensated $6.5 million for his Covid jab injuries, Melbourne man Chris Nemeth says he'd give it all back if he could have his former health

“The real pro-vax people call me a hypochondriac and tell me vaccines don’t hurt people and it must have been something else. The really anti-vax people at the other end, they tell me I got what I deserve because I took an experimental gene therapy.
So the people at either ends of the spectrum I can’t really talk to, it’s the ones in the middle that I need to raise awareness with them because a lot of them are not even aware that people like myself exist”.
Chris Nemeth, Covid jab injuries campaigner
In this interview we discuss:
Channel 9’s coverage of Chris’ compensation award
Why he’s chosen to fight on for other victims of the injections
And how censorship meant he didn’t make an informed decision about the shot
Full interview:
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