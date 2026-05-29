Compensated $6.5 million for his Covid jab injuries, Melbourne man Chris Nemeth says he'd give it all back if he could have his former health

“The real pro-vax people call me a hypochondriac and tell me vaccines don’t hurt people and it must have been something else. The really anti-vax people at the other end, they tell me I got what I deserve because I took an experimental gene therapy.

So the people at either ends of the spectrum I can’t really talk to, it’s the ones in the middle that I need to raise awareness with them because a lot of them are not even aware that people like myself exist”.

Chris Nemeth, Covid jab injuries campaigner