A funny headline appeared in The Irish Times on November 4, 2025.

Ivan Yates controversy shows why media must take conflicts of interest seriously

The cheek of The Irish Times pretending to have some kind of journalistic moral code after tricking their readers into a risky medical trial before covering up the body count. Their readers still haven’t copped the extent of the scam so on the editors go with headlines only a few of us recognise as hypocritical at best, mocking at worst.

Journalist Hugh Linehan writes:

Yates had been engaged by Fianna Fáil to provide media training to the party’s ill-starred presidential candidate, Jim Gavin. He did not tell the producers of Path to Power (his podcast with broadcaster Matt Cooper).

The podcast is made by NK Productions, owned by celebrity agent Noel Kelly, a central figure in the Ryan Tubridy payments affair at RTÉ 2½ years ago. Kelly and Yates have worked together closely for years.

Puppet master Noel Kelly strikes again. If Ireland (in general) had any kind of moral structure, the Ryan Tubridy secret payments scandal would have been the end of his reign of influence over Ireland’s ‘celebrity’/false idol media landscape. Most of Kelly’s puppets towed the Covid scam line, receiving widespread publicity across the mainstream media to push the fake pandemic and toxic shots. From Claire Byrne Live’s nightly propaganda fear mongering sessions to news anchor Caitríona Perry delivering her lines on the Six One News to Dr Ciara Kelly over on Newstalk radio flogging the Janssen jab then working for Janssen on a psoriasis podcast - his people were everywhere, reading from the same playbook, crossing the line, stomping all over journalistic ethics. Everyone ignored the fact that Noel Kelly had worked with Pfizer. Who cares? Think of the money.

Profits rose.

The Tubridy secret payments scandal was an unexpected opportunity to assess Noel Kelly’s role in Irish public life and to reject it entirely. Too much power for one man. The public had the chance to make good, to see sense, to recalibrate and correct course. Instead they hardened their hearts.

Rather than do the right thing and take a stand, the majority of the people chose to tune in to more of Noel Kelly’s puppets, even ones like Ivan Yates, who seem to think it’s alright to coach politicians on how to deal with journalists before racing back to his journalist role beside Today FM’s Matt Cooper on their former podcast Path to Power.

Breaking News: You can’t have it both ways. Pick one side or the other. If you’re going to be a journalist, politicians should fear the sight of the you. Let me be clear. Politicians should break out into a cold sweat when they hear your name. You can’t be friends. You can’t play golf together. You can’t buy each other presents. You can’t party together. You can’t tell them the questions in advance. You can’t have role-played the interview beforehand. It’s not a game. The consequences have real-life implications that go beyond your next pay packet. You can’t play both sides.

At least you shouldn’t in a society that gives a hoot about these things. The fact that the Irish government subsidise RTÉ will tell you who’s calling the tune, €725 million over three years (2025-2027), supplemented by TV license fees. How can we expect politicians to be held to account under such a deal? We can’t.

Sadly, because Middle Ireland has a wonky sense of right from wrong, no obvious moral code, they barely even notice that Ivan Yates involvement in a political podcast, set up by Noel Kelly of all people, is troublesome. Too many cheered on as Ivan Yates defended his position before an Irish Parliament’s (Oireachtas) Media Committee in November 2025. Yates claimed his coaching was akin to a physio, not a manager, and expressed his surprise at the coverage. Never trust a politician turned journalist. In fact never trust anyone associated with this network which has already proven itself to be utterly compromised and bereft of ethics.

Faking a pandemic, pushing toxic shots and ignoring the death toll should really be enough for the Irish to reject these false idols but, so far, they seem to be alright with the deception. They don’t seem to care about all the extra dead people. Best say nothing and act like everything is hunky dory. Positive thoughts! Think of the money!

What was Noel Kelly’s man doing coaching presidential candidate Jim Gavin, anyway? Gavin had to pay back €3,300 to a Sunday World journalist for monies owed from 16 years ago and ended up pulling out of the race, leaving it to Catherine Connolly and her dodgy hand signals to romp home to the Áras. Nearly like it was all planned, as covered previously on this Substack.

Speaking of the media ignoring conflicts of interest and cosy cartels, there’s Miriam O’Callaghan (above in green) who’s husband Steven Carson is the newly appointed Director of Video at RTÉ giving him overall responsibility for the development and management of RTÉ’s commissioning for television and the online player across entertainment, music, comedy, arts, culture, Irish language, drama, factual, young people’s programming and sports. Her brother is Jim O’Callaghan, the Minister for Justice, who’s arming the gardaí with taser stun guns. Darling Miriam (Fauci’s number one fan) never mentions the excess deaths since the toxic shots. She never questioned the Covid narrative, only played along by playing dumb. That’s why they pay her the big bucks.

O’Callaghan is not part of Noel Kelly’s ‘stable of stars’ but she sings the same tune, along with the rest of the compromised mainstream media who are more interested in their careers than reporting the facts or highlighting conflicts of interest. If they start behaving like real journalists, they understand, they’re out. They’ll be called ‘conspiracy theorists’ and cast adrift. Most have opted for safety in numbers. There are pensions and mortgages to think about. This strategy will work as long as the people don’t care about ethics in public life and a people who don’t care about ethics in public life will not be spiritually protected because they don’t deserve to be. Turning their backs on the objective Truth is akin to turning their backs on God. It’s a tale as old as time. It never ends well.

There was no mention of conflicts of interest when Trinity College immunologist Luke O’Neill (who made millions from Big Pharma) was a guest editor on Prime Time on RTÉ One in March 18, 2021.

Extra.ie reported:

Prof O’Neill filled in beside Miriam O’Callaghan on the night the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following concerns of blood clots.

Why would a Big Pharma millionaire scientist commission a film for a public service current affairs show on RTÉ’s Prime Time? Not only is this completely unethical, it’s absurd. This is what trusting The $cience™ looks like. Another reminder of why we need some kind of moral structure in our society or pay the consequences of not caring. We’re hitting 25,000 extra dead since the toxic shots rolled out in 2021. Not enough for most people to respond appropriately. They’re still trusting the experts to think for them. They’re waiting for Luke O’Neill to tell them how to react.

Millionaire scientists pushing novel gene therapies should be grilled about their conflicts of interest and sponsorship deals. Not Luke O’Neill who was given free reign to peddle his phoney $cience™ ad nauseam across all media platforms in Ireland, no dissenting voices allowed. Here he is telling Pat Kenny (NK Management) that there’s no evidence of any kind the AstraZeneca jabs were causing blood clots. A lie. Allowed to go out uninterrupted. Those paying attention were dismissed as tinfoil hat wearers and mocked relentlessly, banned off social media and silenced. An immoral public joined in. They preferred the lies from their false idols. They showed no interest in the Truth. They still don’t care despite the mounting evidence. They worship false idols. This thing is biblical.

The Ryan Tubridy secret payments affair has only emboldened ‘agent to the stars’ Noel Kelly who continues to pull the strings on his puppets and has retained his bizarre position of influence over Ireland’s mainstream media. Only a club member could be this protected.

Still, at least more people are beginning to understand how the game is played. Study these faces (below). Understand who their agent is and why it would be unwise to trust them entirely, even if they’re likeable, even if they’re charming, even if they say some things you agree with from time to time. Most of them will tow the line when necessary to hold their position, like before.

We’ve already witnessed what happened during the Covid scam. We don’t need it spelled out for us again. We’re dealing with the fallout of that hoax. All those died suddenlys and unexpectedlys that nobody on this wall of shame acknowledges. If they did, they’d be gone. No more media career. No more opportunities. No more photo shoots. No more column inches. No more endorsements. No more TV appearances. No more party invitations.

Think of the money. Ignore the dead. Blame the flu. Blame ‘Covid’. Who cares?

They’ve chosen their careers.

The people will have to decide, as a matter of urgency, whether or not they’re going to acknowledge the dead since the toxic shots. There’s no point waiting on the mainstream media for their cues. They won’t find them there. This will involve self-actualisation, seeing past the PR guff and propaganda and figuring it out for themselves.

Can they relinquish their false idols?

Maybe. The message is simple.

Don’t trust The $cience™.

Trust God.

