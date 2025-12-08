Aisling O'Loughlin

David Kennedy
2d

Thank you forshowing how it works. Appreciate your endeavours. Worth the subscription fee alone.

Reading you article i was reminded of the opening Chapter ORGANIZING CHAOS

In Edward Bernays book Propaganda

It opens with ...

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society.

Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.

We are governed, our minds molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."

Padraig
2dEdited

There is something coming in through the back door that no one on social media or substack is writing about. In 2026 the Government will be introducing a form of Digital Id called the Digital Wallet supposedly to monitor under age use of the internet. But this is their sly underhanded method of softening people up until the full Digital Id is introduced probably within 5 years. Then we will have a totalitarian regime similar to China where every time we buy sell rent speak on any platform or engage in society we will be monitored and all access will be cut off if we say anything controversial.

https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/12/06/new-digital-wallet-to-be-tested-within-months-to-restrict-social-media-access-in-ireland-for-under-16s/

