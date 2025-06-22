Aisling O'Loughlin

Elizabeth
14h

Millions were spent paying the MSM to push the covid fear and then the 💉. Even the most unknown radio stations and small local newspapers were pain many millions to push the gov narrative of fear and coercion. The reason none of them in Ireland will speak the truth is because they were paid to push the lies.

And for those of us who know....the 33 hasn't went unnoticed.

Jonathan McGinlay
12h

The graphs comparing each month is a very good way of contrasting the "pandemic" with the jabs. Normies will likely rest on "long COVID" as the reason for deaths after 2020 but that's bull. A cynical tactic from the oligarchs but very see through as I'm sure they were talking about long covid very soon after the "pandemic" hit.

