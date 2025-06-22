Why did The Irish Times Group, which heavily promoted the fake pandemic and subsequent bioweapon disguised as a vaccine, buy RIP.ie, Ireland’s best real-time mortality data system? No sooner had the ‘paper of record’ acquired the popular death notice site, management introduced charges as reported by the BBC with the customary 33 wink wink to show shenanigans were afoot. Surprise, surprise: 3.3 million users in a month.

Eurostat, the EU’s statistical wing under the European Commission uses RIP.ie data as part of its apparatus to calculate excess death figures for Ireland. Since January 2025, there’s been a marked drop in mortality which may or may not coincide with the introduction of fees on RIP.ie or the change of management.

That aside, we have enough official Eurostat information to work on up until the end of 2024 to establish a strong understanding of the past five years and how outlets like The Irish Times and the BBC tricked their audiences into entering a risky medical trial that’s causing excess deaths, a topic they ignore. Aging population is muttered from time to time before there’s a new distraction to focus on, instead of the genocide they created through misinformation and hysteria.

Here’s a look at Eurostat’s excess death figures for Ireland from 2020-2024 to put matters in context (video length: one minute 24 seconds)…

No wonder the complicit mainstream media ignore these official figures. They expose the fraud. They show there was no pandemic, that nothing was spreading. We see in April 2020 a peak of 38% in excess deaths, out of the blue, directly linked to the nursing home cull where the elderly were placed on end-of-life drugs and where hospital interventions like ventilators and Remdesiver killed people under the guise of ‘Covid-19’.

The ‘deadly virus’ then stops in its tracks in April 2021 as excess deaths plummet to .02% before sharply ascending to 19.2% in April 2022 in line with the injection rollout, dropping to 12.2% in April 2023 and staying on 12% for 2024, still too high for comfort.

Let’s move on to the month of June to see what patterns emerge. There were no excess deaths in June 2020 when the country was shut down to 'stop the spread'. In fact excess deaths were below average, at -4%.

Strange ‘pandemic’ - fewer people dying than usual but plenty of cases thanks to the fraudulent use of the PCR test to keep the ticker tape on the news moving. RTÉ ran a story on June 16, 2020 which shows us the mentality of the time: Pubs will be allowed to reopen on 29 June if they serve "substantial" meals costing not less than €9, according to new guidelines being prepared by Fáilte Ireland.

As if a €9 meal could stop a raging airborne virus. As if sitting down without a mask could prevent you from contracting the mystery illness, as opposed to standing up. Madness. At a time when excess deaths were below average indicating there was nothing to worry about while standing up or down or walking backwards. It was all a sham.

By June 2021, excess deaths had crept up to 0.5% above average but in June 2022 (as the Covid-19 injections rolled out) they hit 12.2%, rising to 14% in 2023 and 15.4% in 2024. This is the real news mainstream media journalists ignore, on purpose.

There's no talk of a €9 meal these days even though deaths have risen nearly 20% in five years for the month of June. We're not supposed to notice. The complicit media certainly won’t tell us. They’ll call you a conspiracy theorist for bringing it up.

July 2020: Again no sign of any deadly virus on the loose, excess deaths below average at -3.2%. That changes dramatically in July 2021 as excess deaths jump to 10.1% and then 16.4% in July 2022. RTÉ's Fergal Bowers writes on July 16 2022 that 7.8 million 'vaccines' had been administered so far in Ireland. There’s no mention of any side effects from the jabs including blood clots, cancers, heart attacks and sudden death. There’s no query about the sharp increase in deaths since the injections were introduced. We’re supposed to believe it’s ‘Covid’.

July 2023 sees excess deaths dip slightly to 13.7% before climbing to 17.2% in July 2024. Extraordinarily high figures for a summer month. Guilty mainstream media journalists look the other way. Doctors keep injecting.

This brings us onto the month of August where we see more strange activity for summertime. The Eurostat excess death figures for Ireland were just 1.9% higher than average in August 2020 yet the Irish public were under the illusion they were in the middle of a life threatening pandemic. The BBC hysterically reported on August 18, 2020 that Ireland was at a ‘tipping point’. Report reads:

The Republic of Ireland's cabinet has reversed some of its lockdown relaxation measures as it attempts to deal with rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: "We are at a tipping point."

He added that a few weeks ago there were just 61 new reported cases for a seven day period but last week there were 533 cases.

Spot the 33 in there - probably just a coincidence.

Now watch how the excess death jump to 11.7% in August 2021, then spike again to 16.9% in August 2022, then shoot up to 21.1% excess deaths in August 2023 before dipping slightly to 19.3% in 2024.

This is outrageous. Not a dicky bird in the media. Politicians playing dumb. Doctors still jabbing, waiting to be told to stop. Rich and baffled. Most people pretending everything is tickety-boo. Meanwhile we have a genocide taking place under our noses.

Let’s finish on September for now. There’s lots of information to take in here and lots more to come.

We see from the graph (below) no excess deaths in September 2020, the year of the phoney pandemic, with the starting point exactly at 0.0%, showing us there was no need for alarm, no need for any injections, no need for lockdowns or media histrionics. All was well until the injections arrived. In September 2021, there’s a sharp increase in excess mortality, jumping to 12.5%, dipping slightly to 11.2% in September 2022 rising to 12.5% in September 2023 and creeping up to 13% in September 2024.

It’s clear from studying these charts and figures that the real excess deaths started when the injections were introduced. There was no pandemic. April 2020 was a blip on the radar in 2020 corresponding to medical interventions, not a contagious virus as the media led the public to believe.

The reason the mainstream media ignore these official Eurostat excess death figures for Ireland is because they expose the fraud of the fake pandemic and show the damage caused by the injections they lauded.

Wilful ignorance is no longer an excuse for anyone.

The latest Eurostat excess death figures for Ireland for 2025 show mortality increases of 2.2% for the month of February and 2.8% for the month of March. The death rate is still above average but it’s quite a drop from what we’ve witnessed the past five years. Has this got anything to do with The Irish Times buying RIP.ie and introducing fees? Possibly. Or it might be a lull, a catching up period, the dead gone under the guise of a ‘pandemic’. Mission accomplished.

The Eurostat data up until the end of 2024 remains a vital source of information to help us understand the trends in deaths in Ireland during a time of media lies and manipulation. It’s up to us to analyse the data - the mainstream media won’t help. They’re too busy covering their tracks in the crime of the century.

Don’t let them away with murder.

