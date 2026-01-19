First, Irish TV presenter Síle Seoige appeared in a glossy video production promoting a walk in the woods to remember the dead over the past 20 years, now we have another small screen personality, Muireann O’Connell, doing a podcast series on grief for Ireland’s most popular death notice website, RIP.ie.

“The thinking must be; let’s have a collective letting off steam and we can take the heat down. Not going to work,” says Substack reader John Brophy.

Since The Irish Times Group bought our most valuable mortality tracking resource in May 2024, we’ve witnessed changes from January 2025 alongside a €100 charge for funeral directors per death notice. There used to be no fee involved which made RIP.ie user friendly, the go-to site to find out who had died in each country, where they had died, their funeral arrangements, all while offering a communal area for posting condolences. The new charges have coincided with a 4% drop in users from 2024 to 2025 according to Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh. Whether that’s down to a fall in deaths or a reaction to the fees is as yet unclear.

Whatever the case, Ireland has a big excess mortality problem since the injections they called vaccines (25,500+ extra dead people since 2021) and it’s not going away, try as they might to cover up the issue with platitudes, empty tributes, tree planting and TV personalities putting on sad faces for the cameras to talk about grief. All for a small fee, of course.

Let’s remind ourselves of Virgin Media’s Muireann O’Connell in July 2021 trying to convince impressionable types that getting the trial injections could be some kind of fashion shoot while minimising the side effects of the liability-free shots. She wrote on Instagram:

The strut of a woman on the way to get her vaccine (I wore a sleeveless dress to the appointment before you start in.) What a bunch of lovely people working at the centre. Now I’m sitting here imagining I’m having side effects. Assume everyone does that. Finally got a proper picture of THE BAG. Love it! BAG: @iampeelo #gift Dress: @rixo (3/4 years ago) Shoes: @kurtgeiger (3/4 years ago)

Cut to a month later, August 2021, here is Muireann O’Connell telling RSVP magazine that she ‘adored’ the side effects of the so-called vaccines, diminishing the very real consequences for thousands of Irish people whose voices were dismissed, censored, most certainly not given a national platform to air their experiences.

“I got my vaxx at 10am, went to work for the day and then came home and watched TV before going to bed,” she said.

“After midnight. I ended up having a super sleep. I’m a bad sleeper so it was lovely! Don’t feel sick in any way. Arm isn’t sore. Totally and utterly fine.”

This attitude represents a large swathe of Irish people to this day, the ‘I’m alright, so what’s the problem?’ gang. The very same people who refuse to acknowledge the excess deaths since the injections they recklessly promoted without due diligence.

Muireann O’Connell was the TV presenter in October 2020 on Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show who was fine when Trinity College Dublin’s Professor Luke O’Neill introduced the concept of sniffer dogs at airports detecting the ‘virus’ through sweat swabs. That’s how committed she was to trusting The $cience™ nodding along without interjection to the madness. The viewers nodded along too, in their trance, hypnotised into rolling up their sleeves for a series of unproven shots, designed to do harm. They couldn’t see the danger. They were ill-informed, under the influence, easily manipulated.

Now management at The Irish Times/RIP.ie somehow think it’s appropriate that Muireann O’Connell becomes the grief counsellor to the nation on its latest podcast. We know the deal: don’t mention the excess deaths since the injections. Don’t ask if the deceased had entered the liability-free, medical trial. Keep it general. Lots of ooohing and awwing should cover it - look as sympathetic as possible.

Are the Irish going to continue to allow themselves be hoodwinked by PR guff and puffery in the face of this enormous crime against humanity?

So far they seem to like the cover-up, it seems to make them feel justified in their actions up until now. Ignoring the body count since the shots endorses their behaviour, shutting out the ‘anti-vaxxers’, rejecting their calls for common sense, allowing the intrusion of sticks up their noses then queuing up for injections made from aborted foetal cell lines.

How much longer can they ignore the mortality figures? As long as those who promoted the injections remain in their positions of power and influence, those who went along with the hoax can feel protected. It will take courage and honesty to turn off the telly and admit we have a problem. Trusting The $cience™ was a huge mistake. The Irish are beginning to realise who they should have put their faith into and that it’s not too late to correct course, such is His mercy.