Aisling O'Loughlin

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Colin Mac Hale's avatar
Colin Mac Hale
2d

Plenty to take from that, but the one thing that stuck out for me was TESTS. After the PCR rubbish, how can we possibly know that any test for cancer or other illnesses isn't fraudulent? The GPs won't have a clue, the testers won't have a clue, and like Kary Mullis said - a PCR test can make a whole lot of something out of something... One tiny little cancer cell and it's off to Chemo-Camp.

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Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
2d

yes Aisling I think you're right to focus on Clarkson. Highly influential. I had no idea but Top Gear went everywhere, a hugely successful product. You only get that sort of exposure if you can be counted upon.

His current stuff is all very manipulative, similar to Simon Cowell we're invited to believe that we're just watching things play out like a documentary with no manipulation behind the scenes when of course the whole point of the show is manipulation. And his cancer revelation was identical to his good friend and neighbour David Cameron. they announce on Saturday they have cancer, and then the next day 'oh but I haven't got it now, that was all a few months ago and I'm free now, thanks to an early diagnosis'.

And yes, such an irreverent rebel weighing in to roll up his sleeve, it's gold dust. I'm tempted to think they don't cut deals, I think they are just owned by the establishment right from the start.

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