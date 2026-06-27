What are the chances of TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson being attacked by a cow just four months after quoting the claim that you’d be more likely to be killed by a cow than get blood clots from the AstraZeneca Covid shots?

In his Times column from September 26, 2021, Clarkson wrote:

"Shortly after evidence began to emerge that the AstraZeneca vaccine could cause blood clots, we were told that you'd stand more chance of being killed by a cow. This sounded very reassuring, but the truth is that five people a year are killed by cattle in the UK. This makes them more dangerous than motor racing. A lot more."

It’s as if Clarkson is telling us the chances of getting a clot are a lot more than stated, certainly more than five a year. He’s playing with words. If we look at his own case, Clarkson had to have heart surgery to unblock arteries following his safe and effective AstraZeneca shots in October 2024 before going on to reveal that he underwent treatment for prostate cancer in the season finale of his hit Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm.

By April 22, 2021 the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had registered 168 people who had suffered blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca shot in Britain, including 32 deaths, as reported on RTÉ News. Not so very rare after all.

Clarkson would have been well aware of these startling figures at the time of writing his column in September 2021. He had brought up the death by cow odds in another of his Times columns on May 2, 2021.

"We read recently that you are just as likely to be killed by a cow as you are by an AstraZeneca-related blood clot, and that heartened us all because, obviously, the only people who are ever killed by cows are men in satin suits in Spain. Not so, it seems. Cows are incredibly dangerous."

Again Clarkson is being mischievous with words. It sounds like he’s saying the AstraZeneca shots are more or less risk-free before his dagger last sentence. If cows were incredibly dangerous, was he admitting the injections were too? It’s all cloaked in humour so the reader is left bemused and disarmed.

In March 2021, in his Sun column, Clarkson again made light of the clotting issue with the injections he chose to promote. He wrote about how ill he felt after the injection he did or didn’t take depending on what you believe:

“I suppose it could be a huge blood clot forming but I seriously doubt that. I suspect it’s more likely to be my bicep getting ready for the day when the pubs open and it’ll be called on to lift a pint”.

Despite the wonders of The $cience™, Clarkson apparently caught Covid a second time in April 2022 after somehow surviving the mystery virus in December 2020. In a message to his 4.6 million followers on Instagram, Clarkson posted a snap of a positive Covid test.

He simply wrote: “B*****s”.

He later wrote in his Sunday Times column:

“With every illness I’ve had, there has always been a sense that medicine and time would eventually ride to the rescue, but with Covid-19 you have to lie there, on your own, knowing that medicine is not on its way and that time is your worst enemy”.

What about the safe and effectives? By this stage it was abundantly clear that the shots were having devastating consequences, not for Jeremy Clarkson. Who knows if he was just hamming it up for the cameras? For real people who had taken the AstraZeneca shots in good faith, on the understanding that you’d a higher chance of being killed by cow than getting a clot from the jab.

By May 25, 2022 the MHRA had recorded 443 cases of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) including 81 deaths. Most of these events followed the first dose. This figure of 81 clotting deaths after the AstraZeneca jab is still used in the mainstream media to this day but it only gives us an idea of the fallout from the shots. How many more people died as a result of the jabs after May 25, 2022? How many died of non-clotting issues before May 25, 2022? It’s unclear, on purpose.

The Telegraph reports that 51 cases of TTS as a result of the AstraZeneca jabs have been lodged in the High Court in the UK, with victims and grieving relatives seeking damages estimated to be worth up to £100 million.

AstraZeneca bosses are at pains to point out that their product information was updated in April 2021, with the approval of the UK regulator, to include “the possibility that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is capable, in very rare cases, of being a trigger for” TTS.

It’s incredible that a personality like Jeremy Clarkson would choose to promote a dangerous medical product in such a jovial, reckless manner. Worse still, that the pharmaceutical industry is allowed to use celebrities to push risky medical products on unassuming audiences. Those years of trust built up over endless episodes and reruns of Top Gear and Who wants to be a Millionaire? are paying dividends for the boardroom suits. This kind of shameless marketing needs to be banned immediately. The public needs to draw the line on this nonsense. No more celebs/influencers/pop stars/tv presenters/tv doctors flogging Big Pharma products that come with a list of side-effects (effects) that could fill a dictionary.

It still hasn’t been disclosed how much Jeremy Clarkson was paid to promote the dangerous injections but we can be certain he didn’t do it for free. No broadcaster/columnist of his rank is going to give that much publicity for free to a multi-billion euro pharmaceutical giant. His agent would have cut him a good deal.

To hammer home the point that the shots were more deadly than advertised in January 2022 we see the mainstream media running headlines about Jeremy Clarkson’s encounter with a cow that had an interest in killing him. The joke is that the bovine left him with smashed testicles. Funny until you consider the fertility implications from the so-called vaccines promoted by Jeremy Clarkson and his celebrity pals, for profit. Clots are only one of the many repercussions from the AstraZeneca shots.

The popular presenter described the incident as“the lowest point in my farming career to date. Being attacked by a cow while on my knees in the mud, in a storm, with smashed testicles”.

Clarkson is a laugh which is why he gets away with so much but when you consider the amount people whose lives have been destroyed by the AstraZeneca shots, perhaps that cow was doing us all a favour in that moment of engagement with Clarkson’s nuts.

“…having failed to connect with her hoofs, she went for another tack — putting her head between my legs and then raising it smartly”.

Here’s a small sample of the lives lost as a direct result of the unnecessary and toxic AstraZeneca injections promoted by the likes of Jeremy Clarkson as safe and effective, kinda.

For the pharmaceutical giant, the Covid shot was a cash cow. By February 2022, profits were up significantly due to jab sales with the company recording revenue of €32.8 billion, €3.5 billion from the dangerous shots for the phantom virus. The lives destroyed along the way, collateral damage.

In a strange twist of cow tales, Jeremy Clarkson has helped to expose the TB testing scam on Clarkson’s Farm. Virology control study project manager and scientist Jamie Andrews explains on X:

Even Jabber Jeremy Clarkson can understand the absurdity with the Bovine TB test. They inject a load of chemical gunk into a cow, if the injection site swells at all they kill the cow.

Just the imprecision of the test alone of how it is measured is noted. But the true scam lies in monumentally stupid assumption that somehow puncturing the skin and injecting a foreign agent *shouldn't* injure.

Really they are taking the most healthy cattle and slaughtering them.

With 1 in 4 healthy people testing positive for TB, this scam is not getting any better with PCR tests either.

Can’t imagine the suits were too happy with that revealing moment or maybe they knew all about it in advance, which is more likely. Clarkson will probably be pushing a bTB jab for cows next that avoids the nasty test. It’s hard not to be cynical when there’s money involved. In the eyes of his fans, Jeremy Clarkson can do no wrong. He’s their pal. Trust levels are high. They’ve been through so much together over the years. In the season finale of Clarkson’s Farm we find out that according to the cow’s post mortem, the animal never actually had bovine tuberculosis (bTB). “They’ve killed my pregnant cow for no reason,” he says in the penultimate scene. “You know that expression, ‘my blood is boiling’?”

Whatever about the poor unfortunate cow, how many humans have been killed and will be put down because of some dodgy test that misdiagnoses them before they’re subjected to a raft of Big Pharma assaults in the name of healthcare? Is this some kind of weird revelation of method performance being played out for our entertainment?

Clarkson being forced to cull his firstborn calf on the farm along with its mother has creepy undertones of a very public sacrifice. You can’t help thinking, ‘What’s the exchange?’ It’s impossible not to go there with everything we’ve learned over the past few years about secret societies and how they operate.

Clarkson is being hailed a hero following his call for men to get tested for prostate cancer, even encouraging them to lie to their GPs. It saw a surge of 640% of men contacting their doctors to get checked. How many of them will be sent forward on unnecessary cancer journeys for Big Pharma profit? Clarkson holds great power among the British public and in Big Pharma circles. He’s very useful.

Interestingly, he waited until the final episode of the show’s fifth series to reveal he was being treated for prostate cancer. This meant he kept the news a secret for more than a year after being diagnosed in May 2025.

Maybe Clarkson will quit farming after winning the hearts of so many with his cow poop and scoop antics on Diddly Squat Farm. There’s a new campaign on X promoting him as some kind of patron saint of Britain, the ultimate legend. What dangerous Big Pharma product will he promote next and for how much? Best we can do is to keep reminding people of the true cost of these paid advertisements and hope they’ll start to understand why it’s a bad idea to put their faith in false idols. Clarkson may be witty and outrageous but he comes with a price.

Related articles:

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Compensated $6.5 million for his Covid jab injuries, Melbourne man Chris Nemeth says he’d give it all back if he could have his former health

‘No evidence of any kind it’s causing blood clots’ - Professor Luke O’Neill on the AstraZeneca jab, March 15, 2021