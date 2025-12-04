CRINGE TV: Mairead Ronan - whose husband made millions from testing kits - giddily talks about her battle with 'Covid'.

It pays to pretend there’s a deadly virus on the loose. Especially for radio and TV presenter Mairead Ronan whose husband Louis made a killing from processing so-called Covid tests. No wonder she’s so giddy in the (above) broadcast from Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show (March 9, 2021) with presenters Murieann O’Connell and Martin King. Just two days following the recording, an article appeared in The Irish Times which might explain her exuberance:

Enfer (meaning Hell in French), the Tipperary diagnostics company controlled by businessman Louis Ronan, was last year (2020) paid €122.4 million to process Covid-19 tests.

It is telling that the presenters failed to mention her husband’s vested interests in pursuing the pandemic lie. Viewers may have been a little more cautious about Mairead Ronan’s family Covid story (including the dog) had they known about hubby’s testing company.

Clonmel-based Enfer processed the Covid-19 tests from its Kildare labs on behalf of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), which is led by Dr Cillian de Gascun.

The NVRL was last year paid €11.95 million for its central role in the testing regime, the HSE figures show.

It’s a big club that you don’t really want to be in because it involves selling your soul and selling out your country, friends and family.

The Six O’Clock Show interview with Mairead Ronan exemplifies how the mainstream media in Ireland chose to cover the phoney health crisis, laughing and joking their way through the interview, clearly not taking it seriously. It was one big joke. Except for the people whose lives have ended up destroyed by the deceit.

The Covid scam made those in the know crazy rich. You just had to pretend there was a scary virus on the loose that required a special test to see if you had it or not. No symptoms required.

Mairead Ronan’s family Covid story is unconvincing. In fact, it’s cringe. We witness a dangerous combination of fake and fickle. ‘Going through Covid’ while ‘looking amazing’. What a dose!

At one point Mairead Ronan makes a hand signal which may or may not be of significance but in this context, it’s worth noting. She’s talking about broadcasting her Today FM radio show from her sizeable hot press, with hood up, apparently to keep her warm, if you believe her convoluted yarn (I don’t).

The TV producers would have told her in advance they were going to talk about the hot press as they had the photo ready to roll so she would have had this bit prepared in her head. In other words, it’s not accidental. It’s been thought through. The hand gestures don’t match her words either. It’s like she’s trying to pull a fast one, in more ways than one.

Funnily enough, Newstalk’s Dr Ciara Kelly also broadcast from her hot press during the Covid scam, nice little masonic motif on the mug, if you’re looking for that sort of thing.

What are the chances of two well known Irish broadcasters taking to their hot presses for their radio shows while pretending to have Covid?

This has taking the mickey written all over it - a joke to see how far they could push it with the ‘useless eaters’ who seemed to believe anything, they were under such powerful mind control. The dark spell is proving hard to break despite the excess deaths since the toxic shots and the long list of illnesses coinciding with the injections.

People, it seems, prefer the lie.

It’s hardly surprising that Dr Tony Holohan ended up as chair of Enfer’s medical board. The Irish Independent reported his appointment without proper inquiry or any hint that this was all very dodgy. This is what bought and paid reporting for sounds like:

The former chief medical officer, who as head of Nphet steered Ireland through the Covid pandemic, is now an adjunct professor of public health at UCD and a board member of The Irish Hospice Foundation.

A spokesperson from Enfer Medical said: “The Medical Advisory Board supports the company in delivering its vision to provide transformative laboratory services which enhance personalised and population health for healthcare providers and their patients.”

The fact that Dr Tony Holohan is also a board member of the The Irish Hospice Foundation tells us all we need to know about this situation and where it’s headed. The excess deaths since the shots also inform us.

Enfer has form when it comes to testing for questionable ‘viruses’.

The Times reports that in the early to mid 2000s, Enfer ­generated more than €50 million in dividends for the Ronan family from its work in testing cattle for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease.

No doubt they have a test ready for whatever’s next on the agenda from Bluetongue to Bird Flu to whatever you’re having yourself.

Depending on what you’re willing to believe and why. We’ve all just witnessed these past few years what the ‘experts’ are capable of doing if the money’s right. A white coat and clip board don’t mean much these days.

Meanwhile Mairead Ronan gets to step out with her shiny new Chanel bag and grinning husband as the big bucks stack up from all those tests.

Mairead Ronan has lots of disposable income to play with thanks to her husband’s business endeavours. All she has to do is make out all her family came down with Covid and play along with whatever’s up next, no questions asked. Think of the money!

Which brings to mind the words of Jesus:

This has always been a spiritual war.

What price is a soul going for these days?

