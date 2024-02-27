Let’s for a moment play along with the editor of The Irish Light, Gemma O’Doherty’s false flag theory concerning the child stabbings in Dublin city centre on November 23, 2023, that she passes off as fact on her nightly livestreams. Let’s assume well-known activist Anto Boyle is a ‘crisis actor’ as she claims. Let’s set aside any reservations about O’Doherty’s track record of falsely accusing members of the freedom movement, at home and abroad, of a litany of unsubstantiated allegations without allowing the right to respond. Let’s pretend remote ‘investigative journalism’ is sufficient. Who needs to get to the crime scene to ask questions after all? So old school.

“They just had this random stabbing but yet everything else was so choreographed. Everything was ready for lift-off. They had all their fake actors in place. They had all their fake far right media ready to go with the hoax,” O’Doherty states in one of her livestreams on November 27, 2023, just days after the attack on three children and school worker Leanne Flynn Keogh, outside Gealscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Dublin’s Parnell Square East.

According to O’Doherty and her followers the events of November 23, 2023, including the ensuing riots, were all planned by the Irish government as an excuse to bring in tighter surveillance measures such as facial recognition plus harsher methods to quell protests like water canon. Those involved were simply playing a role. Crisis actors everywhere from the Algerian attacker (with lipstick stains as fake blood apparently) to the singer/model Filipino nurse who provided first aid to one of the little girls, to the mysterious lady(?) with the American accent in the peach tracksuit bottoms with white headphones that made her look like some kind of stage manager as she frantically shooed away bystanders with cameraphones from the scene of the crime.

O’Doherty’s sofa analysis was quite convincing. It was certainly a strange set-up. Days after the attack, Sky News ran an interview with the Filipino nurse Leo Ralph Publico Villamayor and managed to shift the focus to anti-immigrant sentiment. Odd considering three children and a woman had just been stabbed in broad daylight outside a school. Surely that was the main concern.

Add citizen journalist and activist Anto Boyle (who has slight Asperger’s) to the mix and things started to look decidedly peculiar. What was he doing on the scene just minutes after the alleged attacker was disarmed and surrounded by a ring of women while a little girl lay on the ground with a nurse trying to save her life? Gemma O’Doherty cried ‘crisis actor’ from the gallery but refused an offer to talk with Anto Boyle before doubling down on her allegations. It turns out Anto, as he’s known, lives in the vicinity and was due to meet a friend on Tara Street for 2pm when he happened upon the scene. Why didn’t he whip out his phone and start filming the victim he witnessed if he’s a citizen journalist? Where was the blood from the wounds? Wasn’t Anto’s Dad a cop? What about his involvement in Occupy Dame Street protests in 2011?

The rumour mill was hopping. The false flag scenario looked plausible. Was Anto Boyle paid to play a role in a staged event to trick the Irish people into a surveillance trap? Having been personally falsely accused by Gemma O’Doherty of a range of unsubstantiated allegations from Big Pharma shill to State agent to crisis actor, I thought it only fair to put these questions to Anto Boyle directly. It’s standard reporting anyway. I was shocked by the response online. Vitriol. Rage. Accusations. How very dare I offer Anto Boyle the right to reply? It was clearly a psyop. End of. Move along.

Here’s an example of an exchange on Telegram:

Me: Why would this be a false flag event? Why would the government want an Algerian man to stab three children and a woman outside a school during the day?

Michael from Freepress.ie: Some of the reasons I can think of off the top of my head are:

- Distract from jab excess deaths

- Normalise the multi-billion euro plantation of migrants by painting them in a good light, more cheap labour for Irish elite

- Sway public opinion against the working classes, the ones mostly protesting the plantation

- Support the hate speech law effort which was floundering, hoping for a few attacks on non nationals as a bonus

- Murder a child in plain sight for ritualistic reasons.

Frankly these reasons don’t add up from where I’m standing. The media is actively ignoring excess deaths so the Irish public are none the wiser anyway. Having an Algerian man stab little children in broad daylight only highlights the government’s reckless endangerment of the public by importing criminals and unsavoury types and giving them preferential treatment over the Irish. It doesn’t matter if the Deliveroo guy who helped disarm the attacker was Brazilian, he was working, earning his crust, as was the French waiter who helped intervene and prevent further bloodshed. The government’s unvetted imports are sitting around all day getting handouts for no apparent reason. We don’t believe our political representatives when they tell us it’s humanitarian aid. The Algerian suspect is a case in point. What was he even doing in the country when he should have been deported 10 years ago? Why would the government want to create a scenario where we’re discussing what a terrible job they’re doing? They’re pressing ahead with creating a surveillance society anyway with little resistance from Middle Ireland who happily acquiesced with the Covid scam and show little resistance to 5G masts. They certainly didn’t need the stabbing of three children and a woman to implement tighter restrictions. They’re bringing them in regardless, ‘for your health and safety’.

According to Gemma O’Doherty the GoFundMe accounts set up for those who intervened to save the children’s lives are their reward for playing along with the ‘psyop’. O’Doherty showed an image of Leanne Flynn Keogh on her mobile phone while being stretchered into an ambulance as ‘proof’ it was staged. Surely if it was a big production, Ms Flynn Keogh would have gone overboard with the acting instead of perhaps messaging her family. She would have been more aware of the cameras. Frankly I think anyone who intervenes to save the lives of innocent children deserves to be looked after. From my perspective, the GoFundMe fundraisers simply look like a nod of appreciation from the people of Ireland to those who protected children from a deadly knife attack. Surely there’s CCTV footage that can tell us exactly what happened that afternoon on November 23, 2023.

There’s no doubt, the way the whole affair has been handled is very suspect. The Irish government is acting shady. The mainstream media isn’t giving the story the coverage it deserves. There are no details of the children who were stabbed leading observers to ask if they even exist. This level of speculation is what happens when there’s a cover-up of some sort going on. But what kind of a cover-up?

We are told on January 30, 2024 that the five-year-old girl is back in ICU in Temple Street Hospital after suffering a ‘setback’. That means staff at Temple Street Hospital Dublin can see the little girl right now, along with her family. She’s either there recovering from stab wounds or she’s not. Somebody knows.

A GoFundMe account set up by a woman only known as Roisín for the family of the five-year-old girl reads:

I'm setting up this GoFundMe specifically for the little girl who is currently in Temple Street fighting for her life. This fund is to help her family (who I know personally) in any way that they need to get them through this nightmare - whether its medical costs, their lunches, hospital parking, travel etc. We will also get a package to Temple Street with balloons, books etc. for when she hopefully recovers.

The latest update reads:

Hi all, changing the title of this fundraiser from 'Róisín Fundraiser' to 'Barróg do Chailín Beag' (A Hug for a Little Girl). Barróg is the name of the teddy who has been keeping a special school seat warm.

The fundraiser has clocked up €84,905 so far.

On December 21, 2023, 50-year-old Riad Bouchaker of no fixed abode, was charged with the attempted murder of two young girls and a boy. His case has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

BreakingNews.ie reported: The previous month, Judge Alan Mitchell heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was still preparing a book of evidence, that it was a large file ‘with over 200 statements’ and a ‘large amount of exhibits and medical evidence’.

Anto Boyle maintains he witnessed a little girl lying on the ground in front of the school on November 23, 2023. “I saw multiple stab wounds on her body with my own eyes and blood on her top,” he told me on the steps of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire last week on a bitterly cold February afternoon. Anto rejected Gemma O’Doherty’s accusation of being a ‘crisis actor’ as absurd.

If anything our conversation has re-ignited debate on a story the government and mainstream media would prefer we forgot about and Gemma O’Doherty would prefer we thought was faked.

I know from 20 plus years of editing video footage, it is easy to misinterpret what we see on camera without further investigation. If only we could see ourselves sometimes. We can all look guilty and shifty and have strange mannerisms that don’t necessarily reflect who we are. Some of the best liars are the ones who look sincere. Covid must have taught us that, at least. As a news reporter I would always make assumptions on the way to a story only to find them turned on their head once I’d arrived at the scene. Every time. Journalists ask questions and leave a space open for new information.

That’s why I’m so slow to judge this one. What if Gemma O’Doherty’s assumptions are all wrong? What if there really is a little girl in Temple Street hospital right now fighting for her life in ICU? What if Caio Benicio really did stop his Deliveroo motorbike to intercept the attacker before he managed to strike more children with the blade? What if Warren Donogue’s top was narrowly sliced by the knife without drawing blood? What if Anto Boyle actually witnessed a little girl with stab wounds lying on the ground outside the school?

I’ll remain open to new information and keep asking questions.

This story is too serious to diminish, either way.

