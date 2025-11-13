Signs that all is not well on the island of Cyprus have been escaping through the propaganda for some time for those with eyes to see. In May 2021, British model Stephanie Dubois died from a blood clot just over a week after receiving the AstraZeneca jab in Paphos.

The Independent newspaper reported that eight days following having her injection Stephanie posted on her Facebook page that she was feeling unwell and was undergoing tests.

She wrote:

“I have had my bloods done and there is definitely something off as my white blood cell count is high, but they don’t know what it is causing it.

“The doctors here are great and will be checking in with me on Sunday to see how I am doing.Maybe I’m having a prolonged reaction to my Covid jab last week, or maybe those side effects affected my immune system and I’ve caught something else In the process.

“I am completely drained, no energy and my whole body hurts with sore and weak joints… but it is better than it was this morning.”

By May 19 the model, who split her time between the UK and Cyprus, had fallen into a coma at Nicosia hospital where she later died.

Another indication of trouble on the island country located in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, south of Turkey, west of Syria, and north of Egypt, came in January 2022 when the leader of the Cyprus Orthodox Church threatened he would suspend a dozen ‘unvaccinated’ priests if they continued to defy church rules on so-called Covid-19. No mention of the aborted foetal cell-lines in the injections, Archbishop Chrysostomos II accused the priests and theologians who chose not to enter the risky medical trial of being ‘selfish’.

Al Jazeera reported:

He said that 27 of 123 priests in his diocese remained unvaccinated, including 15 who have exemptions for medical reasons.

The remaining 12 would be suspended for three months as of Tuesday, and if they continued to defy the archbishop, the suspension would be extended to six months and could lead to defrocking, Chrysostomos said.

If we look at the Eurostat excess mortality figures for Cyprus for the year 2020, we can see the death rate is certainly above baseline (2016-2019 monthly average) for all 12 months of the year but the injections they called vaccines only made matters worse in the following years. As we’ve come to expect, the mainstream media has been quiet on the death rate in Cyprus, just like it has in Malta, Iceland, Ireland and the UK. The island nations are under attack and most people don’t even realise we’re at war with our own rogue governments.

A curious article on the World Bank website entitled Integrating climate policies in COVID-19 economic recovery packages – An example from Cyprus somehow managed to link the two scams together. What’s climate change got to do with a mystery virus that had apparently replaced the flu? Nothing, you’d think. The report reads:

In April 2020, we published a policy brief alerting policymakers to the need to ensure that economic stimulus measures enable the green transition.

Really? At the height of the so-called pandemic these lads were busy writing policies on a green transition. That’s up there with the dancing nurses and doctors as a clue there wasn’t actually any pandemic, just special interests playing silly buggers with our lives.

The authors of the piece, seven academics in total, talk of stakeholder feedback, a sustainability checklist developed by the World Bank and a credit score system. Communism dressed up as caring, in other words, using Covid-19 as some kind of an excuse to install regime change.

If things were bad in Cyprus in 2020, they were about to get a whole lot worse in 2021 with the rollout of the trial injections combined with inappropriate hospital interventions. August 2021 saw excess deaths hit 57.3% no doubt fuelled by intense summer heat, but there’s more the story than just climate change.

In March 2021, the Cyprus Mail reported:

“The average age of my patients at Limassol Hospital right now is about 54 years old,” says Dr Charis Armeftis, a pulmonologist on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus. “Back in January, it was 65 and over.”

The situation is worrying, Armeftis told the Cyprus Mail. “We intubated a patient last week, a police officer, 47 years old. Yesterday another one was intubated – again, 45-46 years old, without any particular underlying conditions. This is worrying.”

The killer ventilators strike again. Combined with the use of the highly toxic drug Remdesivir, you get the picture why deaths were so high on Cyprus in 2021.

2022 sees another full year of month on month excess deaths on the island peaking at 37.5% in January 2022. The death rate is higher than 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic but that’s not being discussed openly. Coincidentally, this is the year the island becomes the first EU state to report full 5G population coverage.

Even its remote mountainous areas get better coverage than parts of London, boasted the telecoms authority Cyta.

Whether 5G has anything to do with the consistent excess mortality on the island remains up for debate.

Moving into 2023 and it’s another full year of higher than average excess deaths on the island peaking at 23.8% in July. That’s four years straight, bar a slight dip under the baseline in February 2021. Something is terribly wrong and nobody seems to be addressing the issue in the appropriate manner. Something is killing Cypriots at an alarming rate but the main concern seems to be for the cats who have also been struck down with an illness the authorities are calling Covid.

We know our pets are also on the kill list for the satanic New World Order and this seems like a handy distraction from the human death toll on the island.

The Guardian reported:

A variant of coronavirus – feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), not transmittable to humans – has been wreaking havoc on the prolific cat population of the Mediterranean island.

“Stocks of preparations that were used to treat human coronavirus cases and are no longer used can be made available,” the cabinet said in a statement.

The medication, in the form of anti-Covid pills, will be supplied through veterinary services.

Animal activists have said Cyprus was turning into an “island of dead cats”, saying the disease was likely to have killed much of its million-strong population.

Something was certainly killing the cats of Cyprus, most likely not Covid. Further investigation required.

On August 29, 2024, the Ministry of Health of Cyprus announces the end of all remaining protection measures against Covid-19 and still the excess deaths persist, without much discussion or acknowledgement in the mainstream media and beyond.

The pattern of death is erratic in 2025, swinging from 22.6% above normal for January 2025, dipping to -0.5% in 2025 before shooting back up to 24.1% in March 2025. Surely this warrants further investigation and media analysis.

Just this month, the Cypriot government has established a new deal with Israel including ‘energy co-operation’ with Reuters reporting there’s a ‘new $400 million Israel-Cyprus gas pipeline awaiting approval’. When completed Cyprus would become the third country to import Israeli gas, after Jordan and Egypt, and the first European nation to do so.

Back in February 2021, Cyprus and Israel also struck a deal on vaccinated tourists as reported in the Times of Israel.

Cyprus is one to watch. With a population of only 1.358 million (2024), we get a magnified view of the UN Agenda 2030, which is why the islands are so important to monitor. We’re being used as test cases but the propaganda and power of the mainstream media and alternative media is so strong, most people are unaware of what’s going on. Old school journalism still has its place in explaining the situation in an open manner but limited reach means it’s growing difficult to get the word out.

Speaking freely and clearly is an act of resistance in these censorious times.

Do not be afraid.

Best advice ever.