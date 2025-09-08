Isn’t it time Seán Moncrieff acknowledged the excess deaths since the rollout of the injections? Isn’t it about time he admitted masks were useless and that the DART Man was right after all. Or are we just going to pretend like everything is hunky dory and that people aren’t dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly at rates never witnessed before, in recent times?

Moncrieff was so terrified of the phoney plague he thought it was a good idea to dress up in his wife’s jumpsuit for a laugh and publish the image for all to see in May 2020. Clearly he wasn’t taking the ‘pandemic’ seriously himself but chose to pick on a ‘white’ guy on the DART in February 2021 to keep the scamdemic narrative going to keep his employers happy.

Who’s the real idiot from this story?

Who would you prefer to chat with on the DART? The maskless ‘patriot’ who knew from the start the whole thing was a scam or the sell-out journalist keeping his job safe by promoting the government agenda, whatever the cost?

Support independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.