Dearbhla Mescal has yet to reveal if she got the Covid shots. RTÉ Radio 1 gatekeeper Brendan O’Connor certainly wasn’t asking during an interview on Saturday, November 21, 2026 and the usually candid author wasn’t forthcoming with the information either. The 57-year-old retired member of An Garda Síochána, better known as mother to actor Paul Mescal, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in July 2022. Appointments and Covid injections for the over-50s age cohort began rolling out from May 10, 2021 across Ireland so the time frame begs to know one way or the other. At the time, RTÉ Radio 1 was non-stop Covid propaganda. These days it’s hush hush as the station manages the narrative to keep the public subdued and grateful.

There are some hints that suggest Dearbhla Mescal rolled up her sleeve for the shots linked to a range of cancers.

On her X account from July 14 2020 she writes:

I see no issue in me protecting you. I want those I love to be safe. I want others to feel safe so I wear a mask & that makes you feel safe then I will do it. Truly let’s be kind…Wearing a mask is kindness in action

#butfirstkind #kindness #WearAMask

Dearbhla Mescal was not alone. Most Irish mammies thought they were doing the right thing by wearing useless cloth masks. Even if there had been a deadly virus in the air, those suffocating face coverings would have done nothing to prevent the spread of tiny airborne particles. Masks only served to muzzle, impede breathing, sicken and make it difficult to understand when speaking. They acted as a tool of self-censorship, a symbol of conformity and I’m afraid to say, gullibility. It’s telling that Dearbhla Mescal chose this photo for her X profile account. While so many have since deleted photos of their support for the fake pandemic, she has chosen to leave it up. Believe in your own magic pandemic, more like.

Usually those who felt this way about masks, also had strong feelings about the Covid shots but Dearbhla Mescal did not post about receiving the jabs as far as I can see. Her most recent tweet was on February 21, 2021, last check.

On August 5, 2020 she posted on X:

Wear our mask…Wash our hands…Mind each other… Thank you

It’s not clear what RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Philip Boucher-Hayes had posted but Dearbhla, a former garda of 33 years, was all on board which would indicate she was up for the Covid shots too.

Over on her Instagram account there are more clues. Like this one from April 18, 2020. Dearbhla wrote:

I am a global citizen…I love this…I stand with our world…I stand with the World Health Organisation #togetherathome #togetherwearestronger #stayathome #Keepingourhealthprofessionalsafe

On March 13, 2023, Dearbhla Mescal attended the Oscars in LA with her son Paul who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance as a young father in the film Aftersun.

She had been diagnosed with cancer in July 2022 after going to the doctor’s with an ache in her arm. It’s unclear if the pain was in the site of the Covid shots.

Brendan O’Connor didn’t ask. It would be informative to know either way.

She tells the presenter on Saturday, November 21, 2026:

“There was no cancer in my family. You know, I was a very healthy person. I didn’t smoke. I didn’t drink. All of these little things that you’d tick boxes. And I was relatively fit because I was a guard, so I stayed relatively fit. So it was that pulling of the rug. I’m still processing it.”

Once again, the listener is left with the unsaid question hanging in the air. Was Dearbhla Mescall injected with the cancer causing Covid shots? For somebody who was so enthusiastic about masks and who posted online about the pandemic, why go quiet now?

Dearbhla Mescal seems like a lovely lady who like so many during the Covid scam years put her faith in the wrong people. She trusted The $cience™. The author told Brendan O’Connor that she was reared to trust doctors. Perhaps that conditioning is still so entrenched she can’t bring herself to speak openly about the obvious. Does she still think she’s doing the right thing by playing coy about the Covid injections? Smacks of moral relativism.

On her Instagram account from September 04, 2021 she writes:

This is me with our family GP of 27 years at my last appointment this week, in what was his last week of General Practice service. Dr Christopher O’Rourke became our Dr when we moved to Maynooth just after getting married… he saw us through 4 pregnancies & 3 babies . He has stitched,squeezed,analysed,diagnosed,cared & trusted. Yes he trusted us & in that trust of us he got to be trusted, valued & much,much loved by the 5 of us. To be heard by your GP is essential in you getting best care but also in your Dr providing that care. We got that care. We wish him & his family great, great health….that the world opens up & you can go on spontaneous adventures & closer to home …that you jump off piers, eat wonderful food, catch your breath & know your service to us and mine mattered & the service you provided to your community in Maynooth will never be forgotten. This grateful heart holds yours & wishes you only good things. Thank you most sincerely for your service.

It’s peculiar that for someone with such faith in doctors that Dearbhla would choose to go quiet about the Covid shots later on. Perhaps it is inconceivable to her that the injections could possibly have been toxic or unnecessary. If that’s the case, compassion required. Those baffled doctors certainly won’t make the connection between the shots and the cancer, they’re paid not to join the dots, just to keep on jabbing. What excess deaths?

Here’s the mother of three is on X on December 12, 2020 moved by the reunion of two old friends who were only allowed see each other again by being coerced into taking a dodgy test that would have made some fat cat even richer. True kindness would have been appalled that they were ever separated. That’s the lesson. New Age thinking leads to this form of wonky morality. No words indeed.

Again on August 18, 2020, we see Dearbhla Mescal endorse one of the most wicked leaders to have ever run New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

Once more, misplaced trust. Like so many Irish mammies at the time who have had to find out the hard way that they were tricked into a dangerous medical trial by those who lined their own pockets and who didn’t take the poison themselves.

This is where positive thoughts only get you. Jacinda Ardern worship. Girl power!

Like so many who clearly took the shots, Dearbhla Mescal seems to be doubling down, this time by putting her faith in the mainstream media to tell her cancer story, without any mention of the Covid injections. There are books to sell, after all. And red carpets to attend.

We know the deal by now.

Kindness, this is not.

Related articles:

Miss Ireland finalist warns young women about cardiac problems but fails to address the Covid shots’ link to heart issues

Who regulates the regulator? Coimisiún na Meán targets two local radio stations that covered excess deaths since the Covid shots

One year on: still no word on Manchán Magan’s jab status before his untimely death from turbo cancer