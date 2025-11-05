A letter to the editor appeared in The Irish Times, Friday, October 29, 2021, regarding columnist Róisín Ingle’s ‘unvaccinated visitor’. As covered in my previous article, the writer had put out a piece earlier that month asking readers: My unvaccinated relative asks to stay for Christmas. What would you say?

The article by Róisín Ingle finishes:

Some people reading this will be delighted and not surprised to hear my unvaccinated relative is now considering other options for Christmas. He might spend it in Morocco or Sri Lanka instead.

“You’re probably better-off,” I tell him.

“I think you might be right,” says my unvaccinated relative.

The letter to the Editor gives us an insight to what it was like in Morocco at the time, October 2021. Flights cancelled, mandated vaccine passes with masks in public spaces, school postponed to ‘vaccinate’ the children. The reader, Kevin Gallagher in Agadir, Morocco, paints a horrifying picture. And we thought we had it bad in Europe. Not all lockdowns were equal. For the poor, they could be torture, stuck in small, crowded spaces with no prospect of earning a wage, nowhere to run, no working press to defend your human rights, the jackboot of the law waiting to stomp on your head. Despair.

The letter writer seems impressed with the Moroccan monarchy’s iron fist rule, which is not that surprising considering the mood at the time among the Irish at home and abroad. Trust the $cience™ at all costs. The letter writer seems smug in the knowledge the ‘unvaccinated visitor’ has limited options for his stance on the trial, unproven injections. Serves him right, kind of vibes.

The letter would make you wonder about Ryanair’s role transporting men from Africa to Europe while the West was distracted with the ‘pandemic’, growing round and wobbly watching Netflix and counting Covid cases on newsreel ticker tapes. It also shows us how dangerous it is to have a king/dictator in charge of the show. King Mohamed VI needed little excuse to have tens of thousands of his own people rounded up and arrested in April 2020 within days of his ‘emergency’ decree. One government official, Deputy Interior Minister Noureddine Boutayeb, put the number of arrests at over 1.5 million for violating Covid-19 preventative measures between July 2023 to 22 April 2024.

“Although this number seems large, it indicates a great involvement of all the authorities in charge of law enforcement” in the country’s program to combat the coronavirus pandemic and protect citizens, Boutayeb said.

It certainly shows great involvement by tyrants enforcing insane policies on poor people. Great involvement in despotism.

The King also put a halt to newspaper production claiming newspapers would only pass on the ‘virus’ so best to halt production completely and have no news, no debate, no counter argument.

This is what a dictatorship looks like, the kind the New World Order creators wish to impose on the rest of us, lest we answer back next time. That’s why there’s a new online campaign to bring back the mask, so we’re muzzled and incomprehensible, muffled. This is a reminder of why mass non compliance is so important in the remaining countries where human rights still hold sway, however flimsily. It also shows us why those pesky anti-vaxxers/conspiracy theorists are the only thing standing in the way of one world totalitarianism and why so much is spent trying to smear us and undermine our work.

King Mohammed VI ordered 65 million AstraZeneca shots for his royal subjects before subjecting them to one big medical experiment that continues to this day. The monarch became the first recipient, at least for the cameras. His (apparent) vaccination was broadcast on national television. Just like the UK royals, he assured his subjects there was nothing to worry about. The jabs were ‘safe and effective’. His eyes betray his words.

By August 2023, the Pulitzer Centre reports two-thirds of Morocco’s 37 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and just 16,300 people have died from the disease, according to data collected by the WHO.

We can assume that those who apparently died ‘from Covid’ were given inappropriate medical interventions, as evidenced across the world.

The recent youth protests across Morocco tell us all is not well in the kingdom. Le Monde reports on October 12, 2025:

The three deaths in Leqliaa marked the first fatalities in a protest movement that has galvanized parts of Morocco’s youth since September 27, with daily gatherings across the country. The spark was the death of eight women in mid-September in an Agadir hospital, following cesarean deliveries. Launched on the social media platform Discord, the wave of protests, which caught authorities off guard, claims to be apolitical. The movement is demanding better health and education services and an end to corruption.

With all those enforced AstraZeneca clot shots - no doubt there are repercussions in the population including excess deaths but it’s hard to find proper data among the PR guff and royal puff pieces.

The WHO claims Morocco’s population is projected to increase 15% from 37,712,505 as of 2023 to 43,440,431 by 2050 which is hard to believe. Heart disease and stroke top the leading causes of death in Morocco with ‘Covid-19’ coming in third, which can be roughly translated as end-of-life protocols. Life expectancy is only 72.

Morocco’s monarchy seems to be fully signed up to whatever UN agenda is coming next on the road to the planned New World Order. The latest Trump backed UN Security Council resolution supporting Morocco’s claim to the disputed Western Sahara hints at Israeli involvement. The two go hand in hand, after all. For geopolitical context, Russia, China and Pakistan abstained, while Algeria did not vote.

The letter writer to the Irish Times on Róisín Ingle’s ‘unvaccinated relative’ was probably right. Morocco was no safe haven for those seeking refuge from the assault of toxic injections for a fake pandemic in October 2021. As painful as it must have been to be surrounded by moronic Irish Times reader types testing themselves for a fake virus every two minutes, Morocco’s crackdown on dissenters was even worse. You weren’t even allowed to say no. Imagine that.

No wonder the youth are revolting. Let’s keep an eye on mortality figures from Morocco, if we can find any. And let’s remind ourselves why we don’t want a dictatorship from a ‘benign’ ruler as proposed under the New World Order mini fiefdoms plan. Remember that Israel and its acolytes would have chosen Conor McGregor for Ireland. They wanted to foist that eejit on us and those who clapped along only showed their hand. Israeli operations masquerading as Irish nationalists. ‘Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right’, comes to mind.

Kevin Gallagher writing from Agadir, Morocco to the Irish Times editor on October 29, 2021, thinking he was clever, hilariously claimed:

“It will be impossible to eliminate Covid but Morocco has shown that personal discipline and belief in the science is the only solution”.

How rational excuses for tyranny can sound on paper! The reality is brutal. Words matter. Ignorance costs lives. Fake science leads to phoney outcomes, like the injections saved lives when the opposite is true. Those willing to play along with the charade are not only fooling themselves, they’re endorsing tyrants.

Hopefully Kevin Gallagher finally understands that complying with tyranny only leads to more tyranny, so the earlier you can halt its gallop, the better. That involves displaying some backbone and refusing to adhere to ‘the science’ if it’s proven to be bogus, calling out the lies and manipulation as you find them and sticking up for the voiceless and oppressed.

There’s a bit to it but it’s all part of growing up. It’s now or never.