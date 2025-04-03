Did the Covid-19 vaccine kill 32-year-old BBC presenter Nick Sheridan?

In the reams of coverage in the mainstream media following the death of 32-year-old Nick Sheridan on March 6, 2024, there was no mention of the possible link between his brain aneurysm and the dangerous and unnecessary medical trial he had entered under the pretext of a ‘pandemic’.

German microbiologist Professor Sucharit Bhakdi had been warning about COVID-19 mRNA vaccine spike protein damage to blood vessels since 2021. So had American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole and Canadian radiologist and oncologist Dr William Makis who says:

At this time, most doctors are denying the phenomenon of mRNA vaccine spike protein damaging blood vessel walls and causing aneurysms. Meanwhile, young people continue to die.

It’s becoming harder to deny the rate of deaths among young people who were previously healthy, up until they were coerced into entering the Covid-19 vaccine trials under false pretences.

BBC News presenter Nick Sheridan didn’t realise he was the one in fact disseminating misinformation about these so-called vaccines that were unfit for purpose. The organisation he had put his trust and faith in, the BBC, had accepted dirty money to pump out propaganda to trick its audience into rolling up their sleeves ‘for the common good’. All mainstream media outlets across the world had gone into lockstep. Nobody dared question the veracity of the mystery virus, which had magically replaced the flu, or the necessity for a novel gene therapy vaccine with no safety guarantees. Nick, in his innocence, really believed there was a pandemic and a deadly virus on the loose. He believed that those of us shouting ‘hoax’ were the ones spreading fake news. On one of his videos directed at children he spoke about our dissenting voices:

“So what they might do is, they might try to spread fake news to tell us that coronavirus isn’t real or that actually the vaccines are going to hurt us when in actual fact the vaccines are going to make us a lot better”.

Nick was so convinced by the Covid propaganda that he wrote a book Breaking News: How to tell what’s real from what’s rubbish (Dec. 2021). The problem is what Nick thought was rubbish could possibly have saved his life. There was absolutely no need for him to get injected with a toxic substance that’s known to cause brain bleeds among a long list of side-effects including sudden death. None. Would he still be with us today if he had been an anti-vaxxer and chucked in that prestigious job at BBC Scotland? Highly likely. He probably wouldn’t have been as popular though. There certainly wouldn’t be any more book deals or job promotions but it may well have kept him with us. I knew Nick from our days at TV3. He was as his former colleagues in RTÉ and the BBC describe, a wonderful guy who brought cheer wherever he went. He’s a huge loss.

Dr William Makis says, “Most people are still not making the connection between damaged blood vessels and the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines they took. It's the expression of the spike protein along the inner lining of the blood vessel wall which creates an abnormal inflammatory reaction, vessel damage, and an aneurysm that can rupture any time. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines severely damage blood vessels and cause aneurysms - this is a very common side effect. Doctors are not allowed to inform their patients of this risk”.

Nick received the Pfizer injections which are linked to brain bleeds and yet it’s never mentioned by the gushing media reports or his friends and former colleagues. Why is this? Why not at least explore the possibility his premature death was brought on by a risky medical trial that can induce aneurysms? It’s peculiar to pretend otherwise. Nick deserves better than this omertà. He was tricked into entering the liability free trial the same as most people. He quite simply didn’t realise it was a con job.

Nick’s second book and his first fiction novel was strangely entitled, The Case of the Runaway Brain (August 2022) about three unlikely child detectives who use journalistic skills to solve a mystery. The Irish Times headline said Nick died ‘after a short illness’ which has become code for ‘don’t ask any more questions, case closed’. Nick had collapsed while out running on February 25, 2024, the second time in a matter of weeks. He was put in an induced coma and died in hospital in Glasgow, surrounded by his family, on March 6, 2024.

Would Nick Sheridan have died anyway at the age of the 32 if he had avoided the trial injections? That can’t be ruled out but it’s only fair to explore if the jabs caused his brain bleed and subsequent premature death. This would require a true investigation, using those journalistic skills that Nick espoused, that can yield results when properly implemented.

There are too many young people dropping dead without proper investigation. We’re expected to pay our respects and move along. No questions asked.

We do these young people a great disservice when we do as we’re expected and remain silent.

It’s time to speak up on their behalf and start asking those uncomfortable questions, the answers of which Nick Sheridan may have considered to be fake news or misinformation.

If only he’d known.