Discussing Conor McGregor's attempted power grab and Katy Perry's fake space trip with journalist Sonia Poulton

As Tucker Carlson interviews Conor McGregor in the Freemasons' Hall in Dublin - we discuss how unsavoury types like Andrew Tate are being foisted on us by the Trump administration and Israel...
Aisling O'Loughlin
Apr 18, 2025
35
4
Transcript

Irish presidential hopeful Conor McGregor has revealed his hand by choosing the Grand Lodge of Dublin for his interview with American broadcaster Tucker Carlson.

The lodge situated on 17 Molesworth Street in Dublin, just opposite the Dáil (the Irish parliament), is the second most senior Grand Lodge in the world and the oldest in continuous existence. See more on Freemason.ie

Tucker Carlson interviews Conor McGregor in Ireland’s Grand Lodge of Dublin

It doesn’t get any more obvious than this. Dr Ribena Berry put it succinctly on X:

Earler this week I spoke with journalist Sonia Poulton about Conor McGregor’s bid for power and why Irish nationalists are foolish to align with his phoney brand of patriotism.

Find Sonia Poulton on X HERE

And Rumble: HERE

Further reading: Conor McGregor is not your saviour. He's just another compromised puppet. Stop being stupid.

Fight, fight, fight! Conor McGregor and Andrew Tate rile the troops for battle

Aisling O'Loughlin
Aisling’s Substack Podcast
The mainstream media is bought and paid for, Big Pharma jargon and WEF propaganda abound. This substack is an attempt to cut through the doublespeak and re-establish journalistic ethics, on the side of the public, who have been bamboozled by expert lies
