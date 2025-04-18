Discussing Conor McGregor's attempted power grab and Katy Perry's fake space trip with journalist Sonia Poulton

Irish presidential hopeful Conor McGregor has revealed his hand by choosing the Grand Lodge of Dublin for his interview with American broadcaster Tucker Carlson.

The lodge situated on 17 Molesworth Street in Dublin, just opposite the Dáil (the Irish parliament), is the second most senior Grand Lodge in the world and the oldest in continuous existence. See more on Freemason.ie

Tucker Carlson interviews Conor McGregor in Ireland’s Grand Lodge of Dublin

It doesn’t get any more obvious than this. Dr Ribena Berry put it succinctly on X:

Earler this week I spoke with journalist Sonia Poulton about Conor McGregor’s bid for power and why Irish nationalists are foolish to align with his phoney brand of patriotism.

Find Sonia Poulton on X HERE

And Rumble: HERE

Further reading: Conor McGregor is not your saviour. He's just another compromised puppet. Stop being stupid.

Fight, fight, fight! Conor McGregor and Andrew Tate rile the troops for battle

Show your support for independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.