Dodgy Story Alert! Israel luvvie Conor McGregor and the mentally ill 'jihadist'

You know what it’s like. You’re sitting on a street bench recording nothing in particular on your camera phone for no discernible reason, when all of a sudden two gardaí (Irish policemen) walk into view followed by a knife wielding terrorist shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. You turn your camera to the action and film the whole scene from a safe distance. Terrorists these days. You never know when one will show up just after you’ve pressed record to capture whatever.

How do we know Abdullah Khan, who’s Irish, not Pakistani, is a terrorist? Well he said so, didn’t he? The non-jury three judge hearing at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court heard that Khan had told investigators that it was ‘undeniable that what he had done was terrorism’. Sounds very terroristy alright. Exactly something a terrorist would say.

Like most jihadists who find themselves at the centre of similar stories across Europe, Abdullah Khan had mental problems, lots of them. It’s nearly like he was used precisely because of his psychological issues. He told gardai that he ‘just snapped’ and had ‘lost perception of time’ when he was captured on camera hopping on Garda Gary Lynch and Garda Patrick Nevin who were on patrol of the Capel Street in Dublin as the attack was filmed, by magical coincidence.

Funny how the cops involved in the scene that day on July 29, 2025 were not in court to see down their terrorist attacker, their would-be killer, their jihadi stalker. You’d think they’d want to be there, to bring their families, to witness justice being served with tears in their eyes. It’s not every day a terrorist jumps on you from behind wielding a knife shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. They must have been busy that day. Their victim impact statements were read out instead. Something about being ‘left in limbo’ and wondering ‘when life would return to normal’.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor commended the two gardai for displaying ‘extraordinary professionalism’ even though it was a passerby who took down the terrorist.

The court was also shown CCTV footage of Khan pouring petrol on the Black Forge Inn just a few days earlier and setting it on fire with a match. Not exactly subtle. Incredible that it was all caught on camera, again. So much evidence. The terrorist didn’t even bother wearing a mask for his audacious attack.

Abdullah Khan setting fire to Conor McGregor’s pub, the Black Forge Inn on Drimagh Road in Dublin, July 25, 2025

The cost of repairing the damage was put at in excess of €62,000.

The court heard that in between the arson attack and the stabbing, Khan got a lift to Belfast with an associate, then flew to Valencia, Rome, and Leeds-Bradford, before returning to Dublin.

He also threw away a mobile phone he had been using before the stabbing.

What exactly was he doing in Belfast, Valencia, Rome and Leeds-Bradford between July 25 - July 31, 2025? We’re left guessing. If only he hadn’t thrown away the mobile phone, we might know what he was up to in between the arson attack and the stabbing. Busy guy, Adbullah Khan. Must have had plenty of spare dosh to pack in all that travel in between terrorist attacks while coping with mental health problems and keeping his wits about him passing through border control. Considering he was born in Ireland and is an Irish man, not a Pakistani, he would have travelled on an Irish passport on his whirlwind tour between terrorist attacks. Nothing to see here.

Although previously homeless, Khan had been living in the family home at the time of the attack.

The court heard that Khan, who was born in Ireland and is the youngest of six siblings, had spent some time studying abroad in Pakistan but found it difficult and returned to Ireland.

He had no previous convictions.

Well he does now, does Abdullah Khan. The mainstream media are quick to tell us there are plenty more just like him ‘waiting in the shadows’ ready to pounce when you least expect it. Lucky the gardaí had their pepper spray and batons on hand or you’d never know how things might have turned out. It still took a passerby to subdue the assailant though sheer force of will.

Is Abdullah Khan an actor? If he is he’s not a great one. It’s more likely he’s been used to push a certain agenda. The fact the camera phone was recording and ready to go just as the attack rolled into action makes it highly suspicious. Add to that Conor McGregor’s involvement and the whole thing is looking very dodgy even if the details haven’t been completely worked out.

Question marks remain. Further analysis required.

Abdullah Khan was remanded in custody with sentencing adjourned to April 20, 2026.

Let’s keep an eye on this one.

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