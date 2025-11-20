Aisling O'Loughlin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Barr's avatar
Anne Barr
2d

Hi Aisling. Excuse the lack of clarity in my comment. I mean the Russian spy ship story is nonsense and designed to persuade us we need NATO. And it is a distraction from the now unavoidable reality that Russia has always been winning this war.

Russophobia is the new covid. Well, not that new.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Martin Daly's avatar
Martin Daly
3d

I'm sick to death of the I.T. and these false flag stories that serve a UK NATO narrative. There's been a few every year since the Russian Ukranian war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aisling O'Loughlin
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture