Anyone else not buying this Russian spy ship yarn that has mainstream media hacks all worked up? Just look at the ship in question. It’s not far off a fishing trawler. Somebody’s taking the mickey. Surely the masters of deception could have come up with a more commanding warship, just for optics. What do we think is about to happen off the Scottish coast? A laser beam showdown? We know what the dark wizards want us to think. The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming and they’re going to turn off t’Internet so we’d better all join a European Army and bolster our defences.

Dodgy Story Correspondent Conor Gallagher writes in The Irish Times:

The Yantar is widely believed by western military intelligence to be equipped to conduct surveillance, and possible sabotage, on critical marine infrastructure such as gas pipelines and communications cables. The ship, which has a crew of 60, is believed to be capable of deploying autonomous undersea drones that could interfere with subsea infrastructure.

Really? Looks like the tiny tub is lucky to stay afloat it’s such a rust bucket but sure we’re hardly going to head out and do an inspection on board the vessel (not in this cold) so we’ll have to take Gallagher’s word for it, even if the story is as fishy as Killybegs.

To add the general whiff of fishiness, guess who’s been telling us for months now that there’s sure to be an attack on our subsea cables that will kill the Internet? Only Glenamaddy’s finest Declan Ganley of Rivada notoriety who’s planning to put satellites in Low Earth Orbit (with the help of Peter Thiel and the tech bros) to create an unhackable Internet in what he’s calling space. Just so happens Ganley has strong Russian connections. What are the chances?

Ganley was busy on X earlier priming the minds of his followers for the next phase:

In a profile piece by Nick Webb in the Irish Independent from June 7, 2014 that has more holes in it than a fishing net, we get an insight into the fantastical world of Declan Ganley, a story that makes Moby Dick sound tame:

After school, he emigrated to London and got a job on a building site. Answering an ad in the Evening Standard saw him become a “tea boy” at a shipping insurance broker Furness Houlder.

Making tea was obviously quite secondary, as Ganley started to pitch innovative ideas to the partners including one to insure western satellites being launched into space on Russian rockets. He was asked to flesh out the idea and spent the next day going through the phone book looking for Soviet trade contacts. It didn’t fly but he was asked to organise a trade delegation to Moscow in January 1988. This led to the creation of a metals and ceramics exhibition in London in June 1990, which he hosted in the Institute of Metals.

Through his new contacts in Russia, Ganley arranged for small export shipments of aluminium out through Latvia.

After that breathless adventure the enigmatic ‘entrepreneur’ moved to north west Russia where he was involved in the privatisation of 28 saw mills and wood processing plants. Busy guy. Gets around. Entrepreneuring.

….Ganley’s new base of operations was in the Volgoda Oblast, primarily because it was close to the Baltic ports and timber could be transported out of Russia easily. Ganley is evasive on the details of the buyout in the early Nineties.

“It was cheap,” he admits of the price of the assets. “Yeah, tens of millions over the course of a few years.” He flew to New York and raised money from seasoned emerging markets investors including George Soros, Croesus Capital and Rothschild. “They were very interested and they backed me,” he says.

I bet they were very interested in Ganley. Seems like they still are.

….Bazillions of Russian assets were being sold off on the cheap as the new breed of oligarchs was created in Russia. It was a risky but exhilarating time. The business took off and soon after, he received a number of approaches from potential buyers.

“George Soros’s team approached me and we ended up doing a deal with them.” It was a lucrative exit – but not one he’ll go into details about. “It was enough to be able to do other things.” He was just about 29 years old at the time.

From tea boy to wealthy aluminium and timber businessman by 29, with the help of George Soros. Sure, that’s plausible. Not.

There’s more.

There could have been multiple billions though. “I had a chance very early on to privatise Severstal. I had that chance but I was a 20something-year-old idiot.”

Severstal is now Russia’s biggest steel company, with sales of $14bn per year. Owner Alexei Mordashov has a fortune of $18bn.

“The collapse of the Soviet Union was the most formative moment of my life – outside family – because you knew that after this, anything was possible, politically, economically, in business or anything. All of the rules had changed.”

Suffice it say, the Indo article tells us that Declan Ganley has strong Russian ties which makes it kind of interesting that this so-called Russian spy ship might want to cut seabed cables just as Ganley launches his Outernet. He has been warning about this ‘attack’ for a long time. In fact he said it’s certain to happen. It all seems a little too coincidental.

Even Ganley’s sons are in the steel business as posted on X in February 2025. We’re supposed to believe it’s because they’re entrepreneurs just like Daddy. They’re certainly very well connected and seem to be positioned in these roles for a reason. They’ll stick with the programme.

On top of the Russian connection, there’s the Israeli one too, which can’t go undetected, under the circumstances. Declan Ganley was only recently back at Mar-a-Lago rubbing shoulders with Trump’s people who also happen to be Israel’s people, funnily enough.

During the fake pandemic, in February 2021, Ganley pushed for more injections, praising Israel’s government…

It’s important to remember these reference points. They matter. They provide some context and inform our reasoning as we view the latest onslaught of highly questionable news.

Is the Internet about to go down? Maybe. If not now, it probably will at some point and they’ll give us some BS excuse like the Russians sabotaged our sea cables. This Russian spy ship story is priming our minds for such an occasion, getting it into our heads that all it takes to destroy our communications capabilities is a little boat and some high tech toys.

Just like the space story, much of this relies on our imaginations.

What is really going on off Irish territorial waters? It’s anyone’s guess. The people delivering the news are untrustworthy as are those who benefit from the repercussions.

The purpose of the Russian spy ship story is two pronged. Prepare us for some kind of an ‘attack’ on those subsea cables and get people thinking along the lines of defence to bolster European security.

As ever, we’re being played.