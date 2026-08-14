Dr Billy Ralph talks excess deaths on South East Radio

Let's not forget the 1,100 mostly elderly who died due to end-of-life protocols in April 2020. Even with that the death rate was so under for the apparent pandemic year, the Society of Actuaries in Ireland could only muster an extra 50-52 deaths by the end of 2020. Some pandemic.

Fair play to broadcaster Alan Corcoran and South East Radio for allowing this important discussion and to Dr Billy Ralph for holding his ground despite being vilified by the Medical Council for rightfully opposing the draconian measures of the Covid era.

On August 10, 2026, the Wexford GP was found guilty of professional misconduct over posts on social media during the Covid scam which were highly critical of public health measures. The reality is the Medical Council are guilty of professional misconduct but in this upside down world of projection and deflection, this is what we’ve got.

Dr Ralph’s interview with South East radio marks a breakthrough moment on Irish airwaves as listeners have been robbed from hearing the other side of the story since 2020, kept in the dark, ignorant of the facts, brainwashed by the constant repetitive messaging of the highly lucrative propaganda machine.

Discussing the excess deaths on air shows beyond doubt that there was no pandemic, just dangerous medical protocols combined with international lockstep policies enforced with an iron fist. No disagreement allowed.

Once the excess deaths since 2021 are acknowledged, it gives Irish people an opportunity to discuss the increase in cancers, clots, heart issues and neurological problems (to name but a few) since the rollout of what was sold as ‘safe and effective vaccines’. Talking about the excess deaths since the injections interrupts the gaslighting the Irish (and the world) have enduring while attempting to broach the subject.

We need to talk about the excess deaths as a matter of fact, just like Dr Billy Ralph on South East Radio. We may disagree on some of the details of the overall interview like whether or not there was a dangerous virus called ‘Covid’ that warranted Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine but clearly Dr Ralph had patients presenting with ailments that required attention, just like Dr Pat Morrissey of Adare. That much we can agree on. With excess deaths we’re on more firmer ground. You’re either dead or you’re not. It’s easier to quantify. No questionable testing kit involved.

Here’s a reminder of the Eurostat Excess Mortality data for Ireland 2020-2025. Clearly we have a big problem and it’s not being discussed in the Irish mainstream media who are guilty of coercing their audience into entering a dangerous medical trial under false pretences. There was no medical emergency in 2020. No reason to lock down the country. No reason to introduce mRNA gene therapy shots as a solution. Covid was a scam to create more revenue for Big Pharma and fuel the depopulation agenda espoused by Bill Gates and his billionaire buddies.

On hearing Dr Billy Ralph on radio his colleague Dr Marcus De Brun, who was also found guilty of misconduct for doing the right thing, tweeted:

Dr Mick McConville who has also been hauled before the Medical Council for his tweets exposing the Covid scam tweeted:

Once the Irish public figures out that the doctors they were encouraged to hate were the ones who stood up and sacrificed their reputations to protect their patients, perhaps things will change. Perhaps not.

Best we can do in the meantime is remind them, remind them, remind them.

You can find Dr Billy Ralph’s full interview on South East Radio HERE.

Independent journalist Louise Roseingrave has been following the story:

Related articles:

Ireland's dissident doctors show up to support Dr Pat Morrissey at his fitness-to-practise hearing

Ireland’s persecuted doctors show up to support Dr Mick McConville for his fitness-to-practise hearing in Dublin