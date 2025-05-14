Dr Gerry Waters reacts for the first time to that RTÉ Radio 1 Liveline call about his refusal to administer the Covid-19 injections

Liveline caller Maureen Lawlor talking to RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy on February 11, 2021:

“Can a doctor opt out of the vaccination programme? And if he so does want to do this, should he advise his patients of his decision and direct them to where they could get vaccinated and maybe even give them a telephone number? Because the doctor here, one of the doctors here in Celbridge, is refusing to give the vaccination to anybody. His question was to an elderly couple that went to him on Monday - I live in a complex where there’s a lot of elderly people - was that he wouldn’t put a vaccination in an arm that he wouldn’t put in his own arm. So he obviously feels strongly about the vaccine. And what would worry me then, with these people here, and I’m speaking on behalf of about five or six of them that I know are registered with this particular doctor, and now they don’t know where to go because he’s refusing to administer the injections.”

Maureen Lawlor may not have known it at the time, but she was asking Joe Duffy and his Liveline listeners a crucial question about whether or not doctors could opt out of the Covid-19 so-called vaccination programme being rolled out all over Ireland in 2021. Dr Gerry Waters tried to opt out and has been suspended from practising medicine for the past four years, case pending.

In March of this year the European Court of Justice ruled that doctors who pushed or administered the Covid-19 injections are solely responsible for the consequences—because they were free to refuse. Were they really free to refuse though? In Ireland the few doctors who spoke out against the injections were placed under investigation and their lives made difficult.

Looking back on the comments from high profile personalities from February 2021, you get a flavour of the atmosphere at the time against Dr Gerry Waters’ decision to refuse to administer the injections. Actor Rory Cowan, best known for his role as Rory Brown in Mrs Brown’s Boys, wrote: “He should be struck off”.

Comedian and TV presenter, Kevin McGahern wrote: “10 years of medical training undone by a few months of watching YouTube videos”.

In this interview with Dr Gerry Waters we discuss the latest news on his suspension from practising medicine for his stance on the Covid hoax which included refusing to carry out any PCR or antigen tests. The Journal reported on April 14, 2021:

In her judgement Ms Justice Irvine said the Medical Council received a complaint about the GP from a patient who attended at his surgery in September 2020, with a suspected chest infection who was concerned they may have Covid-19. After being told that Dr Waters surgery could not refer patients for Covid-19 tests, the patient attended a different doctor. The other doctor said the patient’s symptoms were not consistent with Covid-19 and that it was likely that the patient had a chest infection. The patient returned to Dr Waters’ surgery. In the surgery the patient says that he saw a pamphlet entitled “No pandemic killing us”.

It turns out the pamphlet and Dr Gerry Water were right - there was no pandemic killing us, only unnecessary medical interventions. By the end of 2020, the year of the supposed deadly pandemic, Ireland had no excess deaths. They started after the rollout of the injections which the mainstream media and medical profession continue to ignore while persecuting the doctors who rightly spoke out at the time, putting the safety of their patients first. Even if many of those patients didn’t quite understand the position. How could they with the likes of Joe Duffy making out there was a killer virus on the loose?

Dr Gerry Waters has been vindicated but he continues to be treated as if he’s done something wrong. Liveline caller Maureen Lawlor’s question still unanswered in the face of the European Court of Justice ruling:

“Can a doctor opt out of the vaccination programme?

Full interview HERE.

