Aisling O'Loughlin

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The Great Clean Up's avatar
The Great Clean Up
40mEdited

South Dakota kept their heads & displayed critical thinking rather than succumb to the insanity of group think.

The only thing to add is South Dakota was remarkably bereft of one Neil Ferguson of Imperial College and his wonky abacus. Otherwise the death rate would have been estimated at around a billion people probably.

As it was Mr Ferguson was busy here in the U.K. breaking lockdown rules for himself & sneaking off to see his girlfriend - between bouts of stoking the U.K. media with his ludicrous ‘projections’.

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Louise Roseingrave's avatar
Louise Roseingrave
17m

"We didn't pay attention to them sons of bitches" 👏👏

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