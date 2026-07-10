Dr Gerry Waters' Tour of Celbridge

Type Dr Gerry Waters into Google and you’ll notice the various news reports that pop up don’t feature his photograph. This is a deliberate tactic by mainstream media editors to ensure the public remains disconnected and largely unaware of this prominent doctor who refused to play along with the Covid hoax, at great personal cost. If readers were to see him as a real person with a legitimate case they might start asking questions themselves. Bland stock photos of the Four Courts or boring signs for the Medical Council deflect from the protagonist and keep the narrative somewhat in tact. The human face of the story is deliberately absent.

You’ll find when analysing these reports that there’s never any mention of Dr Gerry Waters' TV past when he used to appear on shows such as 12 to 1, Live at 3 and Open House with hosts Marty Whelan, Ciana Campbell, Derek Davis, Thelma Mansfield and Mary Kennedy. For about nine years from the mid-90s Dr Waters was a regular on Irish television, even appearing on the Late Late Show. He was interviewed by broadcaster Pat Kenny and appeared on an array of discussion programs.

“Every time they needed a medical opinion in a hurry I was called. Sometimes it was a phone-in or I’d hop on my motorbike and head to Montrose studios,” says Dr Waters.

It’s a sure sign of guilt when mainstream media coverage of Dr Waters’ case omits these details or any photos of this high profile doctor who is far from camera-shy and has a scrap book filled with positive news articles about him. Omitting his photograph is a way of minimising Dr Waters’ relevance and of dismissing his argument, one that blows asunder the Covid scam.

With this in mind I swung by Celbridge in Co. Kildare to spend a few sunny hours with the spritely 76-year-old father of four and to find out a bit more about the man who stood up to the Covid machine and won’t back down. If the established media refuse to show his face, we (those who understand the seriousness of the situation) must fill the gaps as best we can. Mobile phones will do. Interrupting the programming is essential.

On a walk around the grounds of Castletown House where Dr Waters once lived for 12 years with his wife Trish and family, he said:

“I recognised in 2020 that there was no virus of any great pathogenicity. I said it. I said it to my patients. I said it to the ICGP. I said it to the Department of Health. I said it to the Medical Council. I said it to everybody who’d listen. There’s nothing there. I was ringing around my colleagues asking them, ‘What are you seeing?’ and they kept saying they were seeing nothing. ‘There’s nothing there, Ger’.

And I refused to mask. I refused to social distance. I refused to go along with all the hocus pocus that they directed us to. And then when the vaccine came out, I refused to give the vaccine on the principal that I wouldn’t put into your arm what I wouldn’t put into my own arm”.

It’s no surprise the mainstream media won’t show his photo in their coverage. If the wider public understood the extent to which they’ve been manipulated, they’d lose all confidence in the journalists who convinced them they needed a series of dangerous injections for a mystery virus.

The more time that passes, the more obvious it is that Dr Waters was right all along. Again, the complicit mainstream media won’t cover the mounting evidence that the shots were toxic and unnecessary, that the whole thing was a scam run by the Epstein predator class for nefarious ends. Instead they’re busy normalising cancer stories and running tribute pieces for young people who have died suddenly, no cause of death provided. The new normal.

Against this backdrop, there’s Dr. Gerry Waters, still camera-ready, still up for a TV or radio debate with anyone brave enough to take him on.

RTÉ producers don’t call these days. They know what can’t be discussed on their shows. The presenters know what not to ask. More people in the audience are beginning to understand the deal thanks to voices like Dr Waters, unrelenting and insistent.

He’s the TV doc who chose not to sell out and that makes him a formidable force, with or without mainstream media coverage.

You can find Dr Gerry Waters on X HERE