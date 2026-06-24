Dr Mick McConville on celebrities like Jeremy Clarkson endorsing dangerous medical products before fuelling cancer anxiety

In this my second conversation with retired GP Dr Mick McConville we discuss the use of high trust celebrities like Jeremy Clarkson to push dangerous and unproven medical products without fear of recourse. Clarkson crossed the line when he promoted the AstraZeneca Covid shots which have since been removed from the market. He never addressed the growing list of casualties from the injections. Does he care? His audience should hold him to account. Do they care? Looks like they don’t as long as they’re entertained. Clarkson had joked that the probability of suffering from jab-related clotting was comparable to "being killed by a cow". Funny guy.

How much was Clarkson paid to promote the AstraZeneca shots? You can be sure he didn’t put this ad out for free on X or offer his participation voluntarily in The Sun newspaper’s ridiculous Jabs Army campaign to get as many unsuspecting readers injected as fast as possible. Is Clarkson being paid now to generate cancer anxiety to ensure more Big Pharma clients while he retains his position as lovable uncle of Britain who says it like it is. It’s all highly suspicious, especially his call to his audience to lie to their GPs in order to get tested for prostate cancer. Any TV presenter, no matter how beloved, no matter how endearing, who profited from pushing the Covid shots should be viewed as untrustworthy at best, a traitor at worst. It’s a terrible sign of character, someone who’s willing to put lives in danger as long as he lines his own pocket. We’ve seen it over and over again throughout the Covid scam. The love of money really is the root of all evil.

Now we’re supposed to believe that Jeremy Clarkson has prostate cancer and that it’s under control because he got tested early. It’s easy to say that Clarkson got cancer or heart issues (previously) because of the toxic shots he promoted but that’s presuming he really did roll up his sleeve to take on the scary unidentifiable virus. There’s a high chance he only pretended to get injected like so many other celebrities and influencers who took money to promote the injections for everyone else, not them.

Personally I don’t believe Jeremy Clarkson was daft enough to get injected. I don’t believe his schtick about caring for the nation’s wellbeing. I don’t believe his astonishment at the AstraZeneca Covid shot taking only nine months to get to market. Subtract money from the equation and you can be certain there’d be no amazement at the wonders of The $cience™. Without money there’d be no fake pandemic. It was all based on greed disguised as caring.

Even if Clarkson is genuinely recovering from cancer - it’s hard to know with professional performers - the fact that his promotion of toxic injections that have destroyed so many lives makes it difficult to have too much sympathy. Think of all the young people whose health has been ruined by the AstraZeneca shots, all the children left without a mother or a father, all the unnecessary disabilities and tears never recorded for the cameras. That’s a heavy weight on the soul.

We had a similar hard sell of the AstraZeneca shots in Ireland by Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin. The complicit mainstream media will not hold him to account. They’ve been paid off too, just like nearly everyone else in this corrupted landscape of lies heaped upon more lies for the common good.

In our discussion, Dr McConville helps breakdown a French study comprising 28 million people which claims the Covid shots were not only safe and effective but helped to lower all cause mortality. A wonder injection in other words. What excess deaths? Dr McConville explains how the data was manipulated to secure a positive outcome.

Having an unafraid medical voice interrupt the programming in this way is invaluable at this critical juncture in our history. That’s why he was up before a fitness-to-practise hearing of the Irish Medical Council recently for tweets that undermined public health policy during the Covid scam. In other words Dr McConville dared to point out some of the inconsistencies and anomalies.

Intercepting falsehoods is massively important in this spiritual war. Don’t let those lies fester. We all have a role to play in that regard. Each and every one of us no matter how big or small those interruptions seem. They are powerful.

Dr McConville’s has written a book that serves to upset the propaganda surrounding the Covid scam as he methodically lays out why the health scare was created to bring mRNA nanotechnology to a wider market, by any means necessary.

You can purchase the book HERE.

Full interview with Dr Mick McConville:

You can find Dr McConville on X @reasonoverfear