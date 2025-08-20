RTÉ presenter Ray D’Arcy with Aisling Gannon, mother of ‘Steve’

There are no two-year-old children who think they're born in the wrong body. We get that, don't we? Aisling Gannon is now a Dublin District Coroner dealing with all these died suddenlys and unexpectedlys. We’re supposed to take her judgement seriously.

In November 2019, then a legal partner at Eversheds Sutherlands firm, Gannon told broadcaster Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio One that her daughter had a gender identity crisis aged just two. A psychotherapist said so.

Gannon told RTÉ listeners:

He hadn't yet turned three and he had a bike with no stabilisers and used to wear all these dress up outfits like Spider Man and Superman. He'd be cycling on this little camouflage bike along the sea front and I remember, everyone used to say "God isn't he gorgeous, isn't he great" and everyone just thought he was a boy.

At the age of seven Gannon changed her daughter’s name to Steve (it’s unclear what it was before) and placed the little girl in a boys’ class.

The Irish Sun report reads:

Using his mum's legal knowledge, Steve's name has been changed across the board with all government departments.

However his gender, which is still listed as female, cannot legally be changed until he's 16, something mum Aisling is fighting to change.

‘Steve’ would have turned 16 this year. Was she put on puberty blockers by her mother to stunt her natural growth? Did she have any her body parts cut off and other pieces sewn on to keep the illusion going for her mother’s charade?

Aisling Gannon is on the board of the controversial Belong To organisation that has infiltrated classrooms the length and breadth of the country with its insane ideologies to encourage children to believe they can be born in the wrong bodies and that plastic surgery and hormone blockers can correct the issue. They make out it’s a human rights issue when in fact it’s a child abuse one.

This is the opening of the RTÉ Radio One interview (five minutes 40 seconds) with presenter Ray D’Arcy who just assumes that ‘Steve’ is now a boy and leads the conversation from that vantage point. This is not journalism which is why D’Arcy has the job. Of course Gannon got an award for her parenting ‘skills’ and was pushed out front and centre to promote the LGBT+ agenda on the national airwaves, without any resistance. Full interview HERE.

Do you trust Aisling Gannon’s judgement? This is somebody who believes you can change your child’s gender even though it’s impossible. She believes a two-year-old can tell if they’re born in the wrong body. So why should we trust her in the role as Dublin District Coroner dealing with the aftermath of the trial injections that have seen a dramatic spike in excess deaths according to official EU data?

Here are some examples of her verdicts:

This one from October 9, 2024, no mention of whether or not the deceased had taken part in the Covid-19 medical trial which was rolling out around the same time (January 2022) as the drowning. Instead we’re expected to believe the mystery virus with the 99.97% survival rate that replaced the flu was to blame for the unexpected death of the businessman. Surely it’s important to know if Michael Laffan had entered the liability-free trial considering excess deaths rose dramatically following the injections. Report reads:

An infection with Covid-19 has been recorded as a factor in the death of a well-known businessman who drowned while swimming near his home in south Dublin almost three years ago.

Company director, Michael Laffan (66) from Willow Bank, The Slopes, Monkstown, Co Dublin died at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin on January 5th 2022, a few hours after being rescued from the water after getting into difficulty while swimming at Seapoint.

Here’s another one from December 2023. Again no mention of whether or not the deceased had taken part in the medical trial officially linked to heart trouble that may have contributed to his early demise. Yes cocaine was found in his system but we’re not getting the full picture without knowing if the experimental injections might have played a role too, possibly alongside garda overreach.

The coroner, Aisling Gannon, said postmortem results had shown that Mr Lawless had died from complications arising from a lack of oxygen to his brain.

The coroner said the deceased had also suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest when his heart stopped suddenly.

The inquest heard this had occurred after Mr Lawless had been restrained in a prone position.

The coroner said a toxicology report also confirmed a high level of cocaine in his body at the time.

And finally this one from November 29, 2022. Aisling Gannon gives an open verdict on the death of Bridget Kerr who died after receiving the Pfizer injection. Dr Gerry Waters, who was suspended from practising by the Medical Council over his refusal to offer his patients the Covid-19 vaccine, attended the inquest as an observer at the invitation of Ms Kerr’s family. Aisling Gannon refused his request to put questions to various medical witnesses. If she had nothing to hide, why not let Dr Waters ask his questions.

Doctors who treated an elderly Longford woman who died following an unexplained series of seizures last year told an inquest it was possible that her death was linked to an adverse reaction to a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, two hospital consultants who treated the patient, Bridget Kerr (86), also stressed that it was not in their area of expertise to state definitively that a reaction to the Pfizer vaccine was an explanation for her death.

The more we look at Aisling Gannon’s verdicts, the more we realise she’s probably never going to attribute the dangerous Covid-19 injections to any sudden or unexpected death. It looks like that’s why she was chosen for the gig. Questionable judgement. We’ve seen nearly three years solid of excess deaths in Ireland since May 2021 right up to March 2025 according to Eurostat and yet Irish coroners and pathologists refuse to acknowledge the role of the injections in these startling figures. They act like as though there never was a risky medical trial. The mortality data proves definitively the injections were far from safe and effective. We also know it’s mainly the native Irish dying through the death notices on RIP.ie for those who claim the higher than normal death rate is because of the influx of immigrants.

Something is killing the Irish at a rate we’ve never seen before that coincides with the rollout of the Covid-19 injections. We’re expected to trust coroners like Aisling Gannon with delivering an honest verdict on death inquests when she can’t even be honest about her own daughter who she’s masquerading as her son for social credit score points. We’re expected to play along and show how open-minded we are. ‘Trans rights are human rights’ we’re told. No they’re not. Children must be left be without the interference of sinister ideologies that destroy lives as the Cass Report proved. ‘Steve’ is not alright. We should be highly suspicious of anyone pushing this insanity on children and question their ability to make sound judgements.

Instead we get fluff pieces like this cheering on the madness. No questions asked.

It’s well beyond time the Irish started asking serious questions about those placed in positions of influence in this country. The elephant in the coroners’ court is the injections. They can only keep on ignoring them for as long as the public allow it which is already too long.

This, as ever, is an ethical issue. If we think it’s ok for a two-year-old to decide she was born in the wrong body, we’ll be fine with coroners who ignore the obvious following the toxic jab rollout.

It’s a matter of standards.

