Duffy's Circus: How RTÉ gatekeeper Joe Duffy deliberately missed the nursing home scandal

“There was only ONE 'Pandemic' and that was: State sanctioned manslaughter in the Nursing Homes”. Dr Marcus De Brun

Overall, there were no excess deaths in Ireland in 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic, when RTÉ presenters tricked the public into believing their lives were in danger from a deadly virus that had replaced the flu. If we look at the graph (below) which RTÉ misleadingly titled ‘Pandemic Impact’, we can see there was a jump in deaths which peaked in April 2020. That corresponds with the cull in Irish nursing homes, where our elderly were put on end-of-life drugs while their families were turned away from the door. It was a dark time. If the state broadcaster was being honest, the graph would be named ‘State-Sponsored Genocide Impact’.

Agony Uncle

One of the key RTÉ presenters to push the pandemic lie was Joe Duffy, paid handsomely for his treachery, on a bloated salary of €350,000 to act as Agony Uncle for the nation. Talk to Joe was the catchphrase for his Liveline RTÉ Radio 1 show - where members of the public would call in under the illusion they were being listened to by a sympathetic ear. If only they knew. Joe was paid the big bucks for a reason. He wasn’t really on their side.

In the main clip (above) from December 8, 2020, isolated as an example of Joe Duffy’s broadcasting style, we hear a conversation with Thomas Gray who is clearly in an emotional state after losing his mother during that peak in deaths we see on that graph. Patrica Gray died alone in an (unnamed) nursing home in April 2020, although her son says it was March in the initial broadcast with Joe Duffy which might have been confusion. Thomas Gray believed the medical staff when they told him that his mother had Covid-19. One week after the untrustworthy diagnosis, Patrica Gray was dead.

Duffy’s Circus

In the clip, Joe Duffy is celebrating the arrival of the dangerous so-called vaccines to Irish shores. He makes out it’s a good thing. He claims the Pfizer injections are 95% effective. He never mentions side-effects or risk benefit analysis. He never asks if Patricia Gray was put on end-of-life drugs at that nameless nursing home which subsequently closed down. He just accepts that her Covid-19 diagnosis was genuine without addressing the fraudulent use of the PCR or antigen tests. Duffy is an over-stuffed Big Pharma mouth-piece. Upon a bed of diddly-eye Irish music, Duffy opened his circus on December 08, 2020:

"Well today truly is a miraculous day on this island especially the northern part of the island because the vaccine is being rolled out from 8am this morning in the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast….”

Duffy would have known well at this stage that Dr Marcus De Brun had resigned from the medical board over the deaths in Irish nursing homes calling it ‘the biggest blunder in the history of the State’. He chose to ignore the story published in the Irish Independent on April 20, 2020 and instead pushed the pandemic lie to ensure his listeners rolled up their sleeves for the dangerous and unnecessary Covid-19 medical trial he welcomed in without question. This is reprehensible. Duffy deliberately put the lives of his loyal audience at risk, choosing to put corporate interests ahead of their safety.

Also on December 8, 2020, Irish woman Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to get the Pfizer jab, at least publicly, in the UK. She flashed her hand signal for the cameras and it was on with the circus. The Greatest Medical Fraud in history was about to roll into every town and village that would accept its magic box of tricks.

Margaret Keenan flashes a hand signal after becoming the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, December 8, 2020

Speaking four years later, on September 15, 2024 to a group called Care Champions, Thomas Gray was still trying process what happened to his mother Patricia who was denied a dignified death and funeral under the guise of Covid-19. It was still unclear whether or not Patricia Gray had been placed on end-of-life drugs at the nursing home. This is crucial and must be established one way or another if Thomas Gray is to get the closure he craves.

Next month, Dr Marcus De Brun faces a Fitness to Practise hearing for his stance on the nursing home scandal in April 2020. He blew the whistle to protect his patients and now risks losing his GP’s licence for disrupting the narrative pushed by Joe Duffy and other RTÉ top dogs like Claire Byrne and Ryan Tubridy. The Irish public still don’t realise why Dr Marcus De Brun’s voice was so important at that critical juncture in our history. They’re still conditioned to think a certain way by Joe Duffy and RTÉ’s messaging although there are some early signs that the spell is waning.

Dr Marcus De Brun told us on a Ryland Media, Iconoclast roundtable discussion on August 17, 2021:

“Disastrous mistakes were made in the nursing homes. We had nearly a thousand people in Ireland die and those people have been wilfully forgotten, erased from the national consciousness and that’s bizarre. A thousand people die in the nursing homes and most of that due to political, governmental policy and neglect, NPHET policy. The reason I resigned from the nursing homes was in the midst of the crisis. Tests were pulled. We couldn’t test people for three weeks. People from hospitals with broken arms and broken limbs were dumped in to the nursing home sector without being tested. All we were given or instructed to give patients was end-of-life care, Midazolam, sedate them and let them die. Encouraged in paper, in black and white, encouraged doctors were, to get family members in to sign Do No Resuscitate orders. You know all of this, was disgusting”.

We have figured out that nursing home bosses were incentivised to put their elderly clients on end-of-life ‘pathways’ to create the illusion of a pandemic. These nursing home residents didn’t die from Covid, they died from State-sanctioned interventions. There was no pandemic. There was no need for anyone to enter a dangerous medical trial that is costing innocent lives (22,500 extra dead, last count). Joe Duffy and his ilk at RTÉ continue to ignore the death count since the rollout of their beloved ‘vaccines’. They are complicit in genocide. The Irish Times even bought RIP.ie, a death notice site, which gave us real time death data, so we’re no longer sure of the exact number dying since they introduced fees. One thing’s for sure, the mainstream media are actively covering their tracks. Joe Duffy’s getting out of Dodge on a fat pension.

Lessons in Propaganda

He played a key role in covering up the nursing home crimes and in keeping the pandemic lie alive. Joe Duffy is a propagandist. Even the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin complimented his early talent for showing no interest in the objective truth. No wonder he was elevated to such a position of influence on RTÉ’s Liveline. They knew he would lie easily.

“I got to know Joe Duffy at an earlier stage in my life when I was a young student in UCC and I was the Internal Relations manager which meant I was in communications, would you believe, producing the student magazine and so on. There was a big protest about the withdrawal of the medical card for students and Joe Duffy was down from the USI organising it with a Ballyfermot accent. The Corkonians were looking bemused. And he gave me some early lessons in propaganda. He said to me, 'Run up there to the telex machine [...] and just send out a message that there was 5,000 marching’. I said, ‘Joe, there’s not 5,000 marching’. ‘Just telex and say it was 5,000’”.

Joe Duffy would say anything to protect the narrative as we saw again during the Covid scam as he played his role of the everyday man, somebody the public could trust to share their burdens and to fight their corner.

In a statement announcing his departure from RTÉ, Joe Duffy acknowledged the trust he had built up with his audience, only to betray them when it mattered most.

First of all, it has been - and I mean this from the bottom of my heart - an incredible honour and privilege to be part of a programme that relied entirely on trust: the trust of our listeners. People felt they could pick up the phone, ring Liveline, and share their lives, problems, stories sad, bad, sometimes mad and funny ..their struggles, and their victories. I never took that for granted - not for a single minute.

Joe Duffy failed his audience by putting the Covid false agenda first, even if he sounded like he cared with his intermittent grunts and heavy breathing. On final tally, he did not care a jot. By ignoring the excess deaths following the rollout of the dangerous injections, he proved his treachery.

The Final Whistle

In summary Joe Duffy overlooked the nursing home scandal in April 2020 in favour of the false narrative that those deaths were caused by Covid-19. He went on to push dangerous gene therapy injections on his listeners without properly discussing side-effects or risk benefit analysis. He continues to ignore the excess deaths caused by the risky medical trial he was paid richly to promote.

To finish on a lighter note let’s say ‘good riddance’ to Joe Duffy by remembering that hat-trick by footballer Callum Robinson who he put under enormous pressure along with the Irish mainstream media for choosing to remain bioweapon free.

It remains a story of endurance and a shining example of the power of one.

Joe Duffy will go down in history as a broadcaster who misled his listeners into a medical trial that has killed thousands and caused cancers, blood clots and heart attacks to name but a few.

Only those deluded by his propaganda will miss him, along with Micheál Martin and his cronies in Irish politics who Duffy protected by controlling the narrative.

Whoever takes his seat next will have to live up to his 'standards’ of never letting the facts get in the way of a good story.

Maybe the audience will be a little wiser next time, if they’re lucky enough to survive Duffy’s Circus.

Show your support for independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.