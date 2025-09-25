The nephew of one of the Irish creators of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has died suddenly in his sleep.

Twenty-five year old pilot Evan Hill from Donnybrook in Dublin died last Friday after suffering a subarachnoid brain haemorrhage.

He had recently completed his training to be a pilot at Atlantic Flight Training Academy and had successfully performed his first solo flight at Waterford Airport in April.

Evan Hill

Evan was the nephew of Professor Adrian Hill who received an honorary Knighthood from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in 2021 for services to science and public health for his role in helping to create the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Sir Hill is the co-Director of the Oxford Martin Programme on Vaccines and Director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford. His department has received million in funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for vaccine research. Evan’s other uncle Fergal Hill (died April 6, 2024) also received backing from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for vaccine research. He was the Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Osivax, a biotech company headquartered in Lyon, France and the inventor of what is set to become a universal flu jab using self-assembling nanoparticles.

Evan’s father is Professor Arnold Hill, the Dean of Medical Programmes and Professor and Chair of Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Chair of Breast Cancer Ireland. Professor Hill treated online influencer Georgie Crawford who posted this image on her Instagram channel on December 8, 2020.

Evan’s death notice reads:

Beloved son of Gemma (née Greene) and Arnie, he will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, his loving brothers David, and fellow triplets Gerard and Peter, together with his extended family and many friends including those from Belvedere College, Old Belvedere RFC and the Atlantic Flight Training Academy in Cork.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening, September 25th, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, September 26th to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, arriving for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass, followed by burial at 3.30pm in Rathgormack, Co. Waterford (E32 K290).