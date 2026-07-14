Have you noticed how the mainstream media have no problem covering excess mortality if it suits their agenda?

They ignored the shocking levels of excess mortality following the rollout of the safe and effectives but are all over the increase in deaths for the heatwave hitting Europe. This shows us they're aware of the mortality figures but pick and choose how they use them for whatever agenda they're being paid to promote.

There’s no point in talking about man-made climate change without first acknowledging the near constant infusion of chemicals into our atmosphere which we’re supposed to believe are condensation from airplanes or vapour trails. Yet in the US, Tennessee, Florida, and Montana have successfully passed legislation banning intentional geoengineering and solar radiation modification. Legislators in more than 35 states have introduced similar bills. Another conspiracy theory come true. You’ll notice the subject of geoengineering is avoided when mainstream media journalists doomsday report on man-made climate change. Try mentioning it on social media and the bot armies show up to downplay the chemical warfare we’re up against on a daily basis. It’s nothing, move along.

Spray agent Bill Gates and the Epstein predator class have created the overheating problem and will soon offer the solution. In the meantime air conditioning sales are up. Just like the Covid scam, instead of saving Granny, we can expect climate change lockdowns to save the planet along with carbon credits to limit travel and movement. It’s a good excuse to enforce the totalitarian rulebook we glimpsed during the Covid hoax - staying indoors, working from home, having our movements tracked and traced, being criminalised for breathing freely, for merely existing. We are the carbon they want to reduce. Many of us could see the danger approaching then but we were sent tinfoil hat memes by those who truly believed there was a scary virus in the air and who couldn’t grasp the extent of the deceit. Doctors chose the lie because it made them richer. Extract money from the equation and they would have refused to play along with the hoax. They know this deep down. The few who declined the offer to get involved can hold their heads high.

After years of ignoring the excess mortality problem since the Covid injections, the mainstream media are suddenly paying heed to the extra numbers dying as temperatures across Europe sizzle.

This is an opportunity to show those who don’t get it yet that our excess mortality issues started well before the summer of 2026. Wheel them back to 2020 - the year of the supposed pandemic. Show them the one peak in April 2020 related to killer medical interventions, not Covid. Tell them a deadly contagious airborne virus doesn’t behave this way. It would show up each month. It would build, not fall off a cliff. Show them the contrast between 2020 and 2024 as an example.

Excess Mortality Comparison 53.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Let them see that excess deaths were significantly higher in 2024 as opposed to 2020, the year we were told there was a deadly virus in the air. By 2024 the safe and effectives were supposed to have worked their magic. Let them see that the death rate had increased and the mainstream media were keeping quiet about the problem because they were complicit in pushing the toxic shots and in keeping the pandemic lie going in the imaginations of the public.

The injections weren’t saving lives as promised by the mainstream media gallery of highly paid presenters, journalists and influencers. They were making matters worse. This was never analysed by those friendly, familiar faces who had told their readers and viewers the shots were safe and effective. They carried on. Business as usual. On to the next story. As if tricking their audience into a dangerous medical trial then ignoring the excess deaths was no biggie.

We must continue to bring up the excess mortality data so more people understand the con. Show them the difference between 2020 (fake pandemic year) and 2023, for example, when we were told by the WHO everything was under control thanks to the injections that skipped the usual safety markers. Clearly not. At this time the mainstream media were busy normalising sudden deaths in our young (no cause of death required) and disseminating cancer stories as if they were just something that happen that we have to deal with. Just one of those things.

A simple glance at these graphs tells us the shots were designed to do harm.

Excess Deaths 2023 51.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Year on year, it’s plain to see, our excess mortality problems started with the injections. And yet the mainstream media pretend otherwise. They know. They knew what they were doing at the time too. Convincing their friends and families to roll up their sleeves for the common good, all the while understanding there was no great threat in 2020. The flu hadn’t disappeared. The whole thing was nonsense. Nobody died from Covid. They were killed. On purpose. To fake a pandemic.

Excess Deaths 2022 51.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is vital that we understand the scam clearly if we’re to take decisive action the next time the parasite class attempt to pull the wool over our eyes, for the next scary virus or more likely a climate change lockdown. So far not enough people are interested in understanding how and why they were scammed from 2020 onwards. Those who haven’t died suddenly or who’ve avoided the long list of after-effects from the shots seem content that they dodged a bullet. That’s enough. Many are still afraid of being labelled a conspiracy theorist if they dare to recognise the extent of the fraud. That’s some level of brainwashing.

We have to help interrupt the programming. Let them see how the excess mortality figures went up after the injections. Let them see they were conned into rolling up their sleeves. Let them understand April 2020, that it was medical interventions, not Covid that caused the spike in deaths. Make them care. That’s our task.

We understand the mainstream media will not do it for us. We know the doctors are caught in a system that won’t allow dissent. We can see the institutions are bought. It’s up to us to expose the corruption or accept its consequences. That means we have work to do.

Compare 2020 (fake pandemic year) to 2021, the year the injections rolled out and watch those excess deaths rise, month on month. It’s an outrage the mainstream media misled their audience into believing it was Covid that was killing more people, when it was really the shots doing what they were designed to do. The anti-vaxxers were trying to prevent this carnage. They were never the enemy.

Excess Deaths 2021 51.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So now with this heatwave or whatever it is, we have the mainstream media finally discussing excess mortality openly which we should take as an opening for further discussion. There’s no doubt the heat does play a role in causing more people to die than usual. The cold too causes excess mortality, that must also be factored in during the winter months. We don’t have to attribute every excess death to the toxic shots but we need to have the conversation and we need to bring it back to 2020. That was the year this major assault on humanity started. We could go back further but as a starting point 2020 works.

If the mainstream media are going to bring up excess mortality, good. We’ll bring it up too. We have plenty to say on the subject, graphs and all.

Turn everything into an opportunity.

Show them.

Related articles:

Timeline of a fake pandemic: Ireland January 2020-June 2020

Timeline of a Fake Pandemic: Ireland, July 2020 - December 2020