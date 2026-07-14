Aisling O'Loughlin

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Noreen Killian's avatar
Noreen Killian
1d

I’m glad I’m 78 and sick of this rotten world .Hopefully the pendulum swings back and good will prevail over evil and greed . I’m sorry for all the people who went along with it .WAKE UP . I hope the day of reckoning comes for me see it punish the people responsible for all this .Thank you Ashling for being so brave xx

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1 reply by Aisling O'Loughlin
Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
1d

More lies, more totalitarian oppression🤮👊

All culture of death- abortion, LGBT, climate BS, Covid, open borders, moon landing, 9/11!

How much more shit will people take?

It’s spiritual warfare for your eternal soul so turn back to God and stop living by lies🙏

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