Why are so many people dying suddenly and unexpectedly? What could it possibly be? Doctors are baffled. It’s a real mystery.

Does anyone have any idea what might be causing all these extra deaths? At least we know what it’s not. That’s a start. It’s definitely not Bill Gates' dodgy medical trial. We all know he’s a philanthropist and doesn’t want to reduce the world’s population using vaccines. He may have said something along those lines one time, but that’s neither here nor there. We can trust Bill. He has a super track record.

Sure our Taoiseach Micheál Martin just met him in Munich for that security conference with all those other lovely world leaders who want to save the planet. Lucky they’re in charge or we’d be in a lot of trouble. We’re definitely not the carbon they want to reduce. That’s just a silly conspiracy theory. We should bring in laws to stop people saying things like that. It’s too negative and hurts our feelings.

We can trust the media who informed us all about those safe and effective vaccines. What does it matter if the lovely Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or Pfizer sponsor the information? More crazy conspiracy theories. I trust the $cience. Just tell me when and where and I’ll be there with my sleeve rolled up. We’ve all got to do our bit to fight the deadly virus with the 99.97% survival rate.

Anyway, The Irish Examiner says hospital overcrowding may have contributed to an extra 1,200 deaths this winter. That’s good enough for me. No need to investigate further. These things happen. Plus, look at this bit I cut out from the paper, which makes it very clear it’s not the thing we never discuss now:

A HSE spokeswoman said that excess deaths are monitored through the EuroMOMO system. “Unlike many other European countries, Ireland’s system has capability of focusing specifically on excess deaths due to pneumonia and influenza,” she said. “This has shown us that a significant proportion of excess mortality in Ireland in this winter has been driven by pneumonia and influenza [estimated at approximately 65%].

I did think it a bit strange that the flu jab and you know, the other thing, didn’t help protect those people who died. Seeing as they’re safe and effective ‘n’ all but, again, a minor detail.

Still, it’s a real head scratcher, this one. I just can’t understand why so many people are dying. Did you see the latest Eurostat figures showing excess mortality in Europe is up 19% in December 2022? It’s up 25.4% in Ireland, 37.3% in Germany, 43% in Iceland. But I’m sure that’s nothing to worry about. It would be on the news if it was important. Wouldn’t it?

The last thing I want to be called is a conspiracy theorist. What would the neighbours say? Best just to keep the head down, although, I must admit, I wonder who’ll drop next. Underlying condition. That’s what they say now. A short illness. Died at home. It’s all very strange.

I heard somewhere eggs are fierce dangerous. Must be the eggs. There was another report in the newspapers, so it must be true, that making your bed can cause sudden death, if you shake the duvet too vigorously. Gardening too, can be lethal. You can be there one minute, gone the next. Isn’t life mad?

Ah well. At least we know it’s not the thing and that’s all that matters. We can trust Bill and the gang to do our thinking for us. We’re not smart. They are. Hopefully they’ll figure out what’s causing all these excess deaths. Best not to think about it too much, I suppose. You wouldn’t want the neighbours talking.

