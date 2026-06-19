We’ve got another striking example of misdirection from those phoney false flag investigators I’ve been warning you about on this Substack for some time. Phoney as opposed to genuine false flag investigators who use trustworthy methodology to establish facts to support their theses in an open and fair manner. You can spot the phoney ones because they use deception, suggestion and manipulation to con their audience into the wrong conclusion. They can display wicked traits behind a veneer of respectability and pious Christianity. The aim of the game is to make those critical thinkers who fall for their chicanery look mad and bad in front of their peers. All the hallmarks of counterintelligence.

Think Richard D Hall comparing the aftermath of the Omagh bombing to the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing in order to deceive his audience into reaching the absurd ‘no bomb, no victims’ conclusion that was plastered all over the mainstream media. Two completely different bombs, two completely different outcomes but that didn’t stop intrepid investigative journalist Richard D Hall from using the image of the Omagh bomb carnage to suggest to his audience that the Manchester Arena should have looked similar after the explosion that never was according to him. Misleading. Suggestive. Wrong.

Another Richard D Hall associate in Ireland, so-called investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty (who’s constantly contradicting herself, another sign of deception) did everything in her power to shut down any discussion surrounding the stabbing of three children and school worker Leanne Flynn in Dublin’s Parnell Square on November 23, 2023. She used manipulation and deceptive tactics to convince her viewers it was all staged and that nobody had been injured in the attack. She dismissed video footage of an injured child being attended to on the pavement while accusing eye-witness Anto Boyle of being a crisis actor. I too was accused of being a crisis actor for merely interviewing Anto Boyle about what he saw that day. Asking questions was enough to attract the angry mob. They didn’t want questions. It was all staged as far as they were concerned. No further analysis necessary.

‘Michael’ Freepress joined the ‘Fake!’ chorus. At one point he suggested that the children might have been harmed elsewhere and then transported to the scene. Readers gave him the thumbs up in their droves. Instead of allowing space for the concept that the Irish government had given refuge and citizenship to a man capable of the attempted murder of schoolchildren, the truther community were being corralled into reaching a false conclusion - that the whole thing was faked. They were led to believe that the stabbings were some kind of big performance and that all involved were part of an ostentatious daylight production team. The kind of travelling circus that Ole Dammegard had spoken of on Delingpole, who’d also pushed the ‘no bomb, no victims’ line on Manchester with a Cheshire cat grin.

Now that the trial of Algerian man Riad Bouchaker is underway in Dublin, it’s become abundantly clear the attempted murder of the schoolchildren was very real. There was no such production company in town that day in November 2023. It’s preposterous to conceive that everyone involved was a crisis actor or crew member. Those who fell for the staged scenario got it wrong and now they look mad and bad in front of their peers. See how it works. The authorities wanted to take the heat out of the immigrant crime and so did counterintelligence. They succeeded. The spotlight shifted to the Dublin riots and the critical thinkers dismissed the attack on the children as staged and moved along to the next big thing as if they’d solved the mystery.

Those who joined the chorus early should have observed who was promoting the line that it was staged. They should have noticed the desperation in pushing just one conclusion, mercilessly. Anyone genuinely seeking answers opens the floor to many alternative options. It’s easy to say there was no blood at the scene from the comfort of a sofa. An honest assessment would require getting down there to examine the area close-up and question eye-witnesses. There’s a big difference. Sofa journalism generally leads to mistakes, assumptions and misdirection.

Just like with the ‘no bomb, no victims’ phoney conclusion with the Manchester Arena attack - innocent people get picked on, falsely accused of being crisis actors then mocked by the online faceless mob who believe they’re perfectly entitled to attack victims en masse. Hibbert the Fibbert for example. It’s a pile-on. When he complains of being harassed, it’s another pile-on.

Gemma O’Doherty made a video encouraging her viewers to ridicule Siobhán Kearney, the sister of a Stardust nightclub fire victim, just because she used the word Hubbabulluva to describe the scene outside the school in Dublin. Siobhán Kearney was on a break from an inquest into her brother Liam Dunne’s death when she confronted Riad Bouchaker as he was attempting to kill the children (allegedly), jumping on him and even managing to kick the knife away. Hubbabulluva was enough to convict her in the court of Gemma O’Doherty and her goon squad.

Instead of giving this woman - who has already suffered enough from losing her brother - any kind of empathy, O’Doherty got her followers to mock her valiant attempts at disarming a man trying to stab little ones. Manipulating followers to turn on victims is really dark territory. Satanic, in my view. The bulk of O’Doherty’s viewers are sure everyone involved is a crisis actor so they don’t feel bad about their actions or words. They appear to feel fully vindicated, if their comments are anything to go by. An award-winning investigative journalist has given them the scoop after all. They’ve got the inside track. They’re awake. The sheeple don’t understand. The normies haven’t worked it out yet.

This is why vigilance is required in these matters no matter how compelling the argument presented to us. Most of us have fallen for these tricks at some point or another and probably will again. There’s no shame in it as we attempt to figure out this new terrain where children appear to be the target. Mistakes most definitely will be made. Still. A GoFundMe drive doesn’t necessarily equate to payment for a crisis actor gig. It may or may not be the reason behind its launch. We can’t jump to conclusions. Assume nothing. Sometimes people just want to show support or say thank you. There are other options that can’t be overlooked if you’re genuinely seeking answers. Sometimes the answers don’t come easily. Sometimes you have to wait and see.

In a time of great deception, of course we’re going to continue to ask questions and doubt the official narrative or even the alternative narrative. There are traps laid everywhere. We still haven’t got to the bottom of the Parnell Square stabbings but there’s no way all these people are lying about what occurred that day even if Riad Bouchaker denies the charges. The late Jeff Gallagher was right in his assessment of the child’s condition in hospital. It’s a miracle she’s still alive after weeks in intensive care having suffered severe brain damage as a result of the stabbings. She’s now wheelchair bound and communicates by blinking. Grant it, we haven’t seen the little girl but that’s deliberate. She’s been kept out of view on purpose.

Look at what happened to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing when they went public. They were accused of all sorts. Richard D Hall made out the parents of eight-year-old victim Saffie Roussos had used the bombing (that never was according to him) as a cover for an earlier incident where they were involved in her death. That’s not ok. James Delingpole backed him up. Laughed at her death as if it was a joke. His audience felt entitled to laugh along because they were fully convinced she was just a crisis actor, that the whole family were just making it up. No wonder Delingpole isn’t up for any online bickering as he hides behind the Psalms, his latest Substack entitled ‘Don’t feed the demons’. Indeed.

There’s too much misdirection to ignore in these circles. Debate, discussion and analysis are necessary to sift through the information, to discard the dross and pinpoint the aspects worth investigating. Who cares if it causes division? Good. Anyone who has attached themselves to the ‘no bomb, no victims’ line with the Manchester Arena bombing has only helped to destroy their own reputations with friends and family. They must take responsibility for that. Anyone who’s said Parnell Square was all theatre has done a similar act of self-sabotage. Best hang back and assess slowly.

We’re never all going to agree on everything, that’s fine but there are those amongst us deliberately putting out dodgy information in order to encourage a false conclusion. That’s been proven with the Manchester Arena ‘no bomb, no victims’ conclusion and the Parnell Square ‘no victims’ conclusion. Both misleading. On the surface, it looked like honest false flag analysis but dig a bit deeper and you get misdirection. The tell tale signs were there all along. We have to get better at spotting them earlier for fear of falling foul of counterintelligence skulduggery.

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It’s time to acknowledge the false flag deception is a well funded psy-op designed to mislead and undermine

Oh look! There’s RDH telling James Delingpole about his Saffie Roussos theory!