A sizeable chunk of Irish voters have just walked themselves into a trap under the pretence they’ve cast a rebel vote against the system. They should have known better when the mainstream media gave widespread coverage to the Spoil the Vote campaign driven by billionaire Declan Ganley, whose low Earth orbit satellite system is funded by tech bro Peter Thiel.

Catherine Connolly’s default hand gesture throughout the campaign sent out a not so subtle signal that shenanigans were at play. Her apparent opponent Jim Gavin, former Dublin GAA football manager and UN Peacekeeper, dropped out of the race early when a story broke that he owed a former tenant €3,300 since 2009. Fine Gael offered up Heather Humphreys as their candidate in the full knowledge her Orange Order connections would prove a turn off to Irish voters while blocking any hope of independent candidates getting nominated at council level.

RTÉ, the propaganda wing of the government, gave viewers the illusion of choice, the pretence of democracy, with Prime Time hosting a presidential debate covering a limited range of topics. Excess deaths since the injections were off the table. The candidates are seen here flanked by Sarah McInerney (left) and Miriam O’Callaghan (right). The winner already chosen, long ago.

Barrister and conservative campaigner Maria Steen had not been allowed to enter the race, missing out on two signatures of the 20 required from members of the Oireachtas to qualify for the ballot. Her calm and rational debating ability, as seen during the referendum on removing Mother from the Constitution, would have made her a thrilling candidate. The mother of five possesses beauty, style and brains. However, her choice of Hermès handbag (price range €10,000 - €30,000) after her campaign came unstuck gave us a hint she was somewhat out of touch with the Irish electorate who face debilitating high rents, all-consuming mortgages, a cost of living crisis, excess deaths and replacement.

Steen told the Irish Times the handbag was deliberate:

“I wanted to expose the hypocrisy of the left who don’t love the poor; they just hate the rich”.

Not sure if that strategy worked, especially at a time when people are right to be suspicious of the billionaire class in particular and their plans to install a digital gulag on those deemed less worthy who survive the depopulation agenda. Big bucks Declan Ganley’s public support for Maria Steen showed us there was more to her campaign than originally assumed.

Who is Declan Ganley?

An Irish Independent report from August 22, 2015 reads:

Ganley is a serial entrepreneur, who made his first fortune from forestry when Russia was being privatised in the early 1990s. He then moved into communications, cable and broadband in Central Europe before being jolted into action by 9/11 where the communications systems of the US emergency services simply failed to function properly following the Twin Towers attack.

This led to the development of Rivada, which would prove its worth providing emergency response communications in the aftermath of Hurricane Katarina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005.

Ganley gets around. He turned up at President Trump’s inauguration. Peter Thiel is the money behind Rivada which has operations in Israel. He’s putting satellites into Space as in Low Earth Orbit, the first 300 due up next year. Faster internet, we’re told. Looks more like a control grid from where I’m standing, New World Order style.

A press release from April 28, 2025 tells us Rivada is expanding its services to 33 countries. Good ole 33 strikes again. Who’s paying attention?

Rivada Space Networks today announced it has secured market access to its Outernet constellation in 33 countries and every continent, with Belgium, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Costa Rica among the latest nations to soon offer next-generation communications capabilities.

Over on LinkedIn we see Ganley has been sharing his insights on a Space Defense & Security Summit panel discussion. Bang of 1984 off the whole thing. Forever wars and military news, the need to drag us from a high trust society to a low trust one so we feel in danger and in need of protection, while Big Brother watches over us, day and night.



Funny enough Irish broadcaster and financial expert Eddie Hobbs never grills Declan Ganley on any of these subjects on his Counterpoint show, keeping the range of discussion between carefully selected boundaries, just like the mainstream media.

It was no surprise when Israeli asset Ezra Levant showed up for a chat about an assault in Citywest in Dublin in which, we’re told, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an asylum seeker who should have been deported. The story has been used to ignite riots and stir up emotions with many vote spoilers writing ‘She was only 10’ on their ballot paper. Declan Ganley was also in studio to discuss the story and encourage viewers to spoil their vote on this highly emotive issue.

If anything, the Spoil the Vote campaign has exposed the players. The US/Israeli network has made itself known, in no uncertain terms. Jana Lunden, who I have interviewed many times on the issue of transgenderism, couldn’t have been any clearer with this post on X. She was busy posting a wide range of spoiled votes to give the Irish a sense of winning, of sticking it up to the regime. We’ve been led to believe she’s just a concerned mother doing her bit while living in Ireland but it’s becoming obvious she’s more than that.

The Conor McGregor/Tucker Carlson interview in the Freemasons’ Hall in Dublin on April 25, 2015 was another moment of truth, when we got to see who’s who. Those who pretended the Grand Lodge of Ireland was some kind of accidental choice of venue simply exposed their complicity. Again we got to see the Zionist machine in motion. Too many fell for it. Hopium seizing their critical faculties.

Tucker Carlson interviews Conor McGregori in the Grand Lodge of Ireland, 17 Molesworth Street

This was another opportunity to see how the mainstream media covered the story, also making out the Freemasons had made a mistake, twice. McGregor’s record label ‘accidentally’ shot an obscene music video in the hall. This was all hushed up. No discussion or debate from the usual suspects. For those with eyes to see, it was all very obvious and very sinister. We got to witness a ruthlessness masked in nationalism, poor ethics masquerading as integrity, bad actors delivering corny lines devoid of meaning. Freemason games.

Again with the Spoil the Vote campaign we see the mainstream media are giving it oxygen, something they wouldn’t do if it was a real rebel stance. The aim, it seems, was to convince voters to participate in a fraudulent system and legitimise Catherine Connolly as the 10th President of Ireland, while giving dissenters a small win.

It worked. Voters feel like they did something useful with their vote and showed the government how frustrated they are with the system. It’s understandable why people chose this route. It seemed like the best option when really low voter turnout would have diluted the legitimacy of the presidency more effectively.

The Irish Times reported an historic low turnout with some polling stations below 40%. More people can see the trickery.

It’s a dangerous game giving up your rights because we know the tyrants won’t give them back in a hurry as they lock down the control gird around us in their quest for a one world totalitarian state. Still, if the system is shambolic we have a duty not to participate. The deceit needs your consent to operate. Withdrawing consent is the first step. You do not have a civic duty to take part in a fraudulent presidential election. Anyone who said you have to vote if you want a say in politics was misleading you, on purpose. You can still have a say.

Admittedly, this leaves us in a pickle. What next?

We don’t need to have all the answers but at the very least we should have a few pertinent questions to show the lights are still on.

Declan Ganley’s role in the Spoil the Vote campaign hints at foreign interference in Irish affairs. Why should we trust some-one with his background? Why are we playing dumb again?

Without a functioning mainstream media or a trustworthy alternative media, we’re left to ask these questions ourselves, mostly in a void but they’re still worth putting out there.

Declan Ganley had nothing to say when the toxic shots were were being foisted on the Irish, just like Conor McGregor and Eddie Hobbs, who only piped up after the fact. Too late.

The Covid scam showed us how the Punch and Judy Show of the Left/Right politics can abruptly halt and go into lockstep at any given moment.

It’s a game to keep us engrossed.

Best to assess from a distance.

Legitimising this sham process, even with a spoilt vote, only validates Catherine Connolly as president.

That’s the problem.