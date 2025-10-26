Aisling O'Loughlin

Dr Anne McCloskey
1d

I'm afraid I was one of those who advocated for a spoilt vote. It seemed a way of marking dissent and when those who boycotted the polls the spoilt votes are totalled, it does send a message-although the Irish establishment have long since shown that they care not one jot about the opinions and aspirations of the Irish people.

Ganley's tech involvement is horrific-your exposé is as usual spot on.

Abby Wynne
1d

I don’t know who Declan Ganley is, but just because he was a spokesperson for a campaign to encourage people to do what was already organically happening, doesn’t mean he can take any credit for any of the results of the voting.

I spoiled my vote because I’m angry at the government. I spoilt my vote to change the narrative of the Irish people laying down and taking what they’re served up every time. And as we see from the lame stream media the narrative has changed as a result of spoiled votes. They are talking about it. Unlike everything else that they are not talking about.

I did not spoil my vote because I was told to do it. I did it because I am not yet ready to not vote at all. I see clearly that not voting is something I’m going to have to deliberate over the coming years. In the meantime spoiling my vote is a bridge because I do not accept the candidates offered to me and I do not accept walking away from a political process that I felt passionate about for years.

