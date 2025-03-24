The Age of Revelation is bringing it all to the surface. Conor McGregor has proven himself to be the Grand Revealer. He’s exposed the Israeli payees in the truth movement all pretending he’s the man to save Ireland, without a hint of irony. Now we know who’s rewarding them for acting so dumb. It’s mortifying. Nobody of sound mind could possibly overlook McGregor’s deeply flawed character, unless paid to park their brains to feign support for the coke addled thug.

There are very few left on the scene who refuse the shekels of betrayal, who refuse to sell out, who won’t bow down to criminality. The compromised have gained our trust over the years only to expose their treachery by endorsing McGregor, double crossing the decent people of Ireland at the last minute. They drag all the hard work we’ve achieved through objectivity and plain speaking into a maelstrom of propaganda and lies, mixed with some basic truths, that we’ve already figured out, a long time ago.

We’re supposed to pick a side. Just because we recognise there’s an immigration problem, we’re supposed to jump on the McGregor bandwagon and pin all our hopes and dreams on an Israeli chosen reprobate to save our beloved and sacred land. Like Tate, McGregor’s role is to stir up anger in young men so they’ll fight, fight, fight. These young men have already been primed for action by violent video games and movies like Road House (2024) which features McGregor’s first acting role. He’s a terrible actor but that doesn’t matter. His fans don’t seem to notice. They’ve been dumbed down too, dangerously dumbed down.

Andrew Tate and Conor McGregor make Simon Harris look like the reasonable one. Middle Ireland recoils in disdain as videos of the Tates appear online showing them bragging about their pimping tactics while stealing the earnings of the victims they’ve trapped through the Lover Boy method. They’re a vile duo and anyone supporting them (at this stage) is only exposing their low moral setting and therefore cannot be trusted. We need standards to get out of this mess. Knowing the Truth will set us free but we have to care about it first and then prove it by our words and actions. Fearlessly. A soul test.

These low standards and excuses for McGregor and the Tates are playing perfectly into the hands of the Irish government who can take the high moral ground, even if they’re devoid of ethics. The Irish establishment have another ace card up their sleeve. Garron Noone. He’s the online sensation who’s amassed millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok with his funny little videos about being bog standard Irish. He’s become the face of Ireland, the harmless joker who everybody loves, who’s also had mental health problems so thread carefully now. Easy does it.

The comedian and singer had the audience eating out of his hand during his two Late Late Show appearances on RTÉ’s flagship talk show. The PR gurus would have noticed that and his huge online following. Time to put them to use. That’s why he’s been chosen as the representative to finally acknowledge the immigration problem in Ireland. McGregor Lite for Middle Ireland. Let’s not allow ourselves to be filled with hatred like those awful Conor McGregor fans. Do you see how this dynamic works? He’s shifted the focus, acted as a safety valve in response to McGregor’s White House speech on immigration, offering a ballast to the vitriol of the far right for the moderates who also see the problem but would like a more nuanced reaction, preferably without the coke.

We’re supposed to believe the 30-year-old funny man deactivated his online accounts because of mean messages, a backlash to his carefully worded immigration stance, which came out of the blue. We’re supposed to believe he’s gone to ground because he’s hurt and needs time out. It’s a set up.

How do I know? From all the dodgy support he’s received including The Irish Times and all the mainstream media outlets, also various media darlings like Imelda May who never ventures off script lest it affects her incessant Late Late Show slots. Add to that various immigrant representatives, from Muslim cleric Dr Umar Al-Qadri to Nigerian social media influencer ‘Black Paddy’. Sinn Féin also got the nod to add their words of encouragement to poor, tender Garron and his hurt feelings. Tristan Tate and Israel luvvie Katie Hopkins also jumped on board the psy-op for good measure.

As somebody who is actually censored on Instagram and TikTok, the pity party for Noone was a bit much as I made known on X. All he has to do is reactivate his accounts and he’s uncancelled himself. How many voices have been silenced these past few years for being over target, never to return? None of these personalities said a word then, they’re only speaking up now because they’ve been nudged into action by their agents.

Expect Noone to return to the Late Late for another cosy chat with presenter Patrick Kielty about his wounded feelings and watch RTÉ manage the public’s perception of the immigration invasion, away from Conor McGregor’s chokehold.

There’ll be some deportations, for show. A slowing down in processing the ‘asylum seekers’ to placate the crowds. The IPAS centres will still go ahead all over Ireland, irrespective of planning regulations. Refugees will still be welcome. Those unvetted men with dubious track records will still be accommodated, but at least the people will have had their say. No doubt Noone will tell us he’s not a racist, not far right but we can’t ignore the influx, he’ll say. There’ll be the semblance of debate. It will appear like Middle Ireland is finally being listened to, but it will only be a cover.

This is a PR stunt to regulate the frustration on immigration. It’s also a way to show Middle Ireland how unsavoury the ‘far right’ really is and why they can’t be trusted, which is true to a point. Anyone cheering for Conor McGregor cannot be trusted, sadly, too compromised. They’ve chosen the Beast System and its false idols and empty promises and dirty money. This leaves the few of us remaining in unchartered territory, between two warring factions, both evil, neither with our best interests at heart.

Just remember we don’t have to pick either side. If we pull back and view this from a distance, begging Daddy Vaccine for help is like pleading with an abuser for aid. It’s demeaning. Undignified. Stockholm Syndrome. It’s the sign of a people yet to acknowledge the harms caused by the injections dished out by Trump and Biden, good cop, bad cop. McGregor was bragging about buying ventilators during the ‘pandemic’ on X the other day, no trace of awareness about the death rate from these killing machines or the fact there wasn’t a pandemic to begin with. He’s still going with the script, no shame. McGregor can’t be trusted no more than we can trust our rogue government.

We’d be foolish to put our faith in any of them at this stage. So where does it leave us? This is our soul test. We’ve done extremely well up until now. Don’t screw it up. You know what to do.