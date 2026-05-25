Former Liberal Party MP Craig Kelly has responded to Channel 9’s recent about-turn covering Covid jab injuries and back-tracking on the station’s stance that the shots were safe and effective.

Channel 9 TV presenters Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon in conversation with former Liberal MP Craig Kelly, February 3, 2021

In a post on X, Monday May 25, 2026, Craig Kelly wrote:

Nine and Allison Langdon owe Australia a grovelling, public apology.



They pocketed blood money to flood the airwaves with shameless propaganda, relentlessly pushing an unsafe, defective, and experimental medical treatment onto trusting Australians.



Worse, they actively censored debate, platformed smears, and viciously vilified anyone trying to present facts and data exposing the COVID “magic potion” as the dangerous fraud it was.



Now are running tragic stories about those catastrophically injured — the very victims they helped create by shilling these shots for years while silencing critics.



The rank hypocrisy is utterly disgusting.



Countless people who followed Nine’s and Allison Langdon’s reckless advice have had their lives ruined.



Many are dead.



If Langdon had even a skerrick of journalistic integrity she would immediately apologise for her treacherous role in misleading and harming millions of Australians.



Before crying for more taxpayer money for the injured, Nine and Langdon should be forced to surrender every filthy cent they earned from their COVID vaccine propaganda and pay it into a victim compensation fund.



Langdon should hand back her Logie — or better yet, auction it off and donate every last dollar to the people whose lives were destroyed by swallowing the toxic lies she pushed so aggressively.



The mainstream media didn’t just fail Australia — they betrayed the nation.



They helped inflict this harm, covered it up, and now pretend to care.



It’s time they apologised and handed back every cent by pocketed.

It comes as Australia’s highest paid TV presenter Karl Stefanovic - paid $2.8 million a year - issued an apology for his part covering the Covid scam.

The apology was posted on Channel 9’s website which shows a corporate policy shift as deaths and injuries from the Covid injections become undeniable.

In March 2026, Channel 9 covered the story of Chris Nemeth, who was awarded $6 million (taxable) in compensation following a bad reaction to the shots, with reporter Martin King acting like he was conned too.

“Oh the ring of steel. I remember that!”

On May 26, 2021, Today hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon got jabbed on air (apparently) as part of a #GetVaccinated drive. Viewers were led to believe they both received their initial Pfizer doses at the mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park. It’s highly likely the shots were mocked up for the cameras and that neither presenter was actually injected live on air. It’s still unknown whether or not the presenters were paid extra for their endorsement of an unproven Big Pharma product, officially linked to heart problems.

Now that the deaths and injuries from the injections foisted on the public from highly paid TV presenters and influencers become undeniable, can Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon convince viewers that they too were taken in by the scam, like reporter Martin King attempts to convey in his report?

Can viewers stomach the hypocrisy or does it require a gallery of new faces to discuss the fallout from the injections once touted as safe and effective?

Station bosses must figure it out as Craig Kelly demands an apology for his ill-treatment on air. Viewers must decide what they’re willing to tolerate.

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