Aisling O'Loughlin

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Joe Blog's avatar
Joe Blog
19h

This happened across the World!!! ALL our Politicians stood in front of cameras & told us the same script day after day, week after week. They were ALL reading from the same play book. Exactly what they were told to say. They ALL NEED PROSECUTING!!!

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
19h

Presstitutes, all of them. Like our very own Claire Byrne, they read the script and will even eat the bugs if the price is right.

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