Fuel cost protesters grind Ireland to a halt for a serious moment of reflection

It’s too easy to dismiss the fuel cost protests seizing Ireland as a psy-op as the usual sofa journalists tend to without any proper investigation.

Admittedly, it’s weird the cops are on board, or at least have been up to this point. Over the past few years we’ve seen former Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’ henchmen pepper spray children and little old ladies in the eyes and baton charge OAPs to the ground for daring to demonstrate against the imposition of military aged men in their communities. We’ve witnessed the arrival of the water cannons and taser guns. We’ve watched as the cops enforced ridiculous Covid scam restrictions on the Irish without a trace of self-reflection or doubt. Now we’re expected to believe those very same order followers are allowing protesters shut down major road arteries and destroy supply chains without much fuss or intervention. Doesn’t add up. I get it. We must remain vigilant. The sulfuric whiff of Freemasons is always nearby.

Still, let us at least have a moment.

Something had to give.

The general pretence that everything was just fine had become unbearable. Things have been far from fine for quite some time. The excess deaths since the toxic shots this rogue government coerced upon the Irish under false pretences remain our biggest issue. The fuel costs are somewhat down the list but they’ve become the catalyst for action. Something tangible that affects everybody. The anger is real. The hardship stories are genuine. The financial pressure intense. The people are beginning to realise they’re the target. Paddy is set for replacement on his own soil. The government are behaving maliciously on purpose. Tyranny has come knocking and it doesn’t play nice. UN Agenda 2030 awaits those who make it to the next level. We should never have played along in the first place when they came after us with toxic injections. No is the magic word. The conspiracy theorists were right. The ones who saw through Traitor Trump more so. At least we’re showing some kind of a collective reaction now. Better later than never. Even if question marks linger.

What if sincere people with their sincere grievances are being used to accelerate economic and democratic collapse and provide an excuse for more lockdowns to pave the way for the satanic New World Order? What if it’s all another panto act with government ministers feigning shock and horror at the protesters? It’s impossible not to go there.

It was an eerie experience grocery shopping this afternoon. There wasn’t a whole lot to choose from. The panic buyers had been busy which prompted more panicky picks. There was a foreboding air about Dunnes Stores. Nobody seemed to know what to expect. Best stock up and hope for the best.

At least we’re mentally prepared this time around. The Covid scam has taught us not to trust our complicit mainstream media, politicians or governing bodies - people who generally put money over morals (that’s a lot of people). We’ve also learned how the cops respond to grassroots protests. They shut them down mercilessly.

So what’s really going on? What’s with the change of heart? Are the gardaí fed up taking orders that undermine their own families and their own wellbeing and survival. Do they finally see that the writing on the wall includes them? Maybe. Probably not.

Still. Let’s just have a moment. Instead of dismissing the protests without examination, let’s listen to those who want to share their stories and hear them out. Not everything is black and white.