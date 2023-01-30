Funny what happens when you remove yourself from the propaganda and take a more 360 degree approach to ‘the news’. You start to see just how stacked the game is against honest and fair discussion. It’s pretty gross. This age of unveiling has revealed so much rot, so much greed, so much fake ‘sincerity’.

I was scrolling down through the Sports section on the Independent.ie to see how this Irish news outlet treated Novak Djokovic’s historic Australian Open win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne. No sign of it anywhere, I had to use the search engine to find the article.

No surprise they buried the story really. It makes them look bad.

This is a news site that has relentlessly pushed the dangerous Covid-19 injections on its readership, engaging in smear campaigns against anyone who cried foul, Djokovic included. The Serbian’s glorious victory is a game, set and match against all those Big Pharma funded sell-outs who spouted lies to deceive the masses into taking part in a deadly medical trial.

Djokovic’s win deserves front page news. His return to Melbourne Park after last year’s despicable treatment at the hands of the Australian government merits praise and analysis.

Djokovic is a hero, a man who will go down in the annals of Time for standing his ground against the insanity of the Covid hoax. The sporting legend’s 22nd Grand Slam title, is a win for bodily autonomy, for having the right to decline a dangerous medical experiment. He stands victorious, on the right side of history.

Bravo Djokovic! You are a man of substance and honour, a rare thing these days.

Here’s what I did find as I scrolled down though the Sports section, scanning for news of Djokovic:

“Why more sports stars should be like Philly McMahon and oppose hatred’.

Deep breathes. Deep breathes.

The article opens:

“Philly McMahon is a credit to his community, his county, the GAA and Irish sport in general. The former Dublin star’s opposition to anti-immigrant protests in his native Ballymun has been a model of decency and intelligence.” Article link HERE.

Thing is, Philly McMahon does not deserve such high praise. He has betrayed his people, sold out to his sponsors, thrown Ballymun under the bus. Is it any wonder they call him Shilly McMahon?

The people of Ballymun have every right to demand answers to the government’s dangerous and reckless immigration stance.

Busloads of young men keep arriving into working class areas and beyond. Crime follows suit. Rapes get swept under the rug. Who are they? Why are they unvetted? Why no communication with local communities? It’s an outrage.

The people of Ballymun are right to protest. Ireland’s wide open door immigration policy is treason. The Irish government is blatantly putting lives at risk, a shameful dereliction of duty against those it is supposed to represent and protect. More insanity. The globalist regime has no care for Truth, no care for fairness, no care for the safety of communities already struggling with unnecessary cost of living bills.

Instead of fair news reporting, all we get is propaganda like that insidious headline. Oppose hatred. Give me a break. How about opposing the hatred the Irish government and media are displaying against ordinary, decent Irish people, with its woke propaganda to subdue debate and stifle real discussion.

Once you start looking beyond the mainstream media’s big budget slant to influence public perception, you start to see the tricks they play, not just in Ireland but across the world. At the first sign of dissent, pull the racism card to shut down debate. Name call your opponents: right wing fascist, far right, conspiracy theorist yada, yada, yada. So tiresome, so predictable.

The Globalists have a seemingly endless supply of monopoly money to fuel the propaganda machine. They want to buy your perception, if you let them. It most likely won’t end well.

These guys do not have the public’s best interests at heart. Surely that is plain to see now, once you tune your senses to read between the lines, to detect the omissions and anomalies.

It’s time to channel our inner Novak Djokovic. No shilly shenanigans. Mental strength is required. Principles are needed. Morals over money. Game on.