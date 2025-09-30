Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein with his son Hereditary Prince Alois

Admittedly, yesterday I barely knew where Liechtenstein was on the map. Today, I know a bit more about the tiny principality in the centre of Europe, barely detectable between Switzerland and Austria, when squinted through a magnifying glass.

Yesterday I had no idea that Liechtenstein’s royal family are the richest monarchy in Europe. Didn’t even know they had a royal family. Never heard of ‘em. Hans something or other. Always thought the British Royal Family were the wealthiest knobs in the land with their ostentatious displays of pomp and ceremony from golden horse drawn carriages to banquets for billionaires with depopulation on their minds. Turns out they’re only the fourth on the rich list after Albert II of Monaco (who’s yet to work a full shift at anything ever), the Grand Duc Henri of Luxembourg (no, me neither) and Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein perched on the top spot. Who knew?

Microcosm of the NWO

So why is Liechtenstein important to study? From what I can garner, the teeny tiny principality is looking like a microcosm of the New World Order, a mini fiefdom that informs us of what’s in store for the rest of us would-be serfs, if the self-proclaimed ‘elite’ get away with their cunning plan to take over the world.

Liechtenstein is already something of a dictatorship and for those of us who’ve looked into the New World Order, looks like they (the satanic ones) want to divvy up the international map into a series of totalitarian states of tight surveillance units run on a series of social credit score systems. The less chance of rebellion the better. Who’s most likely to rebel? Tribes. People who know each other, who share the same culture and tradition. People who care for each other and want future generations to succeed and thrive. People who honour their ancestors. People who ask after each other’s relatives and who know the details of each other’s lives. These are the people who pose the greatest threat to the new regime which is why they’re being replaced, slowly but surely.

Replacement Migration

We’re witnessing the Great Replacement in Ireland but most of us are too polite to say it out loud for fear of coming across as racist. Some would prefer to go to their early graves without uttering what’s before their eyes out loud, NOT A RACIST engraved on their tombstones, to be sure, to be sure.

The replacement is practically complete in Liechtenstein, 70% of the 41,000+ population is foreign according to this Visual Capital chart (below) based on Eurostat data. No wonder I couldn’t find any Liechtensteiners yesterday when I put out the call. They barely exist anymore. Those erratic excess mortality data from my last article on Liechtenstein are more than likely representing the native population. It’s telling that these death figures are going under the radar, without explanation. A guilty silence.

Ireland has the inside track on this front because we have a death notice website known as RIP.ie and it’s clear from scanning the notices, the Irish are the ones dying suddenly and unexpectedly, in large numbers, young and old. The newcomers are acting as a cover, for now, whether they know it or not. We’re told by our rogue government and media that our population is growing even though the Eurostat excess mortality data remains alarmingly in the red, month after month, year after year, post injections. Yes Ireland’s population is growing but at the expense of the Irish. Ireland for the Irish is considered racist these days. Everyone can be Irish now, we’re told by our bought and paid for media.

Immigrant takeover

Looks like Liechtenstein is leading the New World Order agenda in Europe, taking the top spot on this ominous leaderboard of population replacement. Ireland is not too far behind in fifth place. Malta in fourth place, another case study worth analysing. Excess mortality there is also consistently above the norm since the injections. There’s still time to respond appropriately to this onslaught. If only we could recognise the problem and speak freely about it, instead of self-censoring. That would be a start.

Misplaced trust

How did it all go so wrong for Liechtenstein or rather Liechtensteiners who are thin on the ground these days? Looks like they sold out to comfort; no debt, high standard of living, no unemployment problem. Sounds great on paper. Banks everywhere. Billionaires’ tax haven. What’s not to love? There was that huge scandal in 2008 that exposed the rot within its princely bank but that was soon papered over. Spiegel International called it ‘Germany’s largest post-war economic scandal’. A banking insider handed over a list of prominent tax evaders and all hell broke loose. Not that long ago there were some kind of standards worth defending. They seem to be slipping away as the regime’s grip tightens over Europe and criminality becomes the new normal.

This is an interesting short video (four minutes 28 seconds) on Liechtenstein released in 2019, before the Covid scam. Notice in the vox pop how the Liechtensteiners have such trust in their monarchy to do the right thing by them. Misplaced trust, clearly. They didn’t see the betrayal coming.

One Liechtensteiner says about the royal family: “They’re part of us. They are us and we are them”.

Don’t think the House of Liechtenstein see it that way, sadly, despite the propaganda.

Hereditary Prince Alois told his subjects to get ‘vaccinated’ in December 2021 in his Christmas radio address just days after the death of his mother, Countess Marie Kinsky to a stroke. It’s not clear if she had participated in the medical trial known to bring on strokes.

Get jabbed

In his three-minute address, Alois called upon everyone to get injected with the mystery serum, saying it was a privilege to have access to such medical resources.

Was he in on the deception? Maybe not. His brother Prince Constantin died suddenly in December 2023. Had he rolled up his sleeve for the common good? Again, not clear. No cause of death has been released. Shady behaviour.

We’re left guessing what kind of deal this mega rich royal family has struck to be part of the incoming New World Order. Were there threats made? Lives lost, perhaps.

If we look closer at the British Royal Family, we can see the key players delivered during the Covid scam, even Prince Harry and Meghan (supposed rebels) fell into line and stuck with the narrative in the US. In the UK, Kate and William encouraged their fanbase of adoring royal subjects to participate in the Covid-19 vaccine trials using ‘trust me bro’ techniques. It worked a charm. Kate has lovely hair after all. The cancer stories are working too. Most royal admirers can’t bring themselves to imagine their heroes might lie to them or con them into a deadly trap, on purpose. The latest angle is that even the royals succumbed to the propaganda and now they’re paying the price of trusting the science by getting cancer too. They’re just like you and me, apparently.

False Idols

So now I know a little more about Liechtenstein and its royal family, more than yesterday, at least. If you look up Liechtenstein in the news there are rumours afloat of a romance between Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein. Apparently the photo of them that went viral is fake, which probably means it’s real in this flim flam world of doublespeak. The photos was probably released on purpose to generate publicity because generally speaking, nobody knows these people or cares if they’re having a fling or not. Apart from Tatler readers. Or Americans scrolling through People magazine.

Maybe it’s time we figured out what they’re about. Not these two specifically. Royals! Before it’s too late. They’ve already shown their hand encouraging their subjects to poison themselves for the rebranded flu. They haven’t acknowledged the excess deaths and welcome in strangers as replacements to bump up populations figures and cover the crime. Not great.

Sean Hanlon on X/Twitter provided some nuggets of insight, worth noting:

The only powers above the Royals are the elite priesthood of the Mystery Schools, Vatican hierarchy, talmudic/kaballah Rabbis etc. Aristocracy, technologists, bankers etc all intersect at the Bilderberg Group where they all work together towards World Government.

The establishment political power-base is largely made up of freemasons or other branches of the Mysteries, Witchcraft etc. Jesuits wrote the high degrees of masonry and control it secretly while Royals run top spots. Bilderberg is the world council of freemasonry.

Perhaps it’s time to see past the propaganda of Hello! magazine and scrutinise the New World Order agenda with clear eyes. The royals can only convince their subjects if there’s trust. That trust is waning as the death count post injection becomes undeniable. We all know what happened in France when those royal subjects had enough of their king.

Heads rolled.

Are Europe’s royalty on the chopping block? Or are they central to the NWO?

By the looks of Trump’s Cheshire cat grin in Windsor Castle two weeks ago, he couldn’t get enough of the golden carriages and furry hats, tiaras and trumpets. Must have made him feel important. Depopulation plans coming along swimmingly. At warp speed.

Thou shalt not worship false idols comes to mind.

They can’t be trusted.

God knows.