Hidden from view: here's how to find Ireland on the Eurostat Excess Mortality Dataset.

The easiest way to win an argument about the Covid-19 scam is to produce the Eurostat excess mortality data. The figures show clearly there was no pandemic in 2020. The spike in deaths in April 2020 mainly corresponds to end-of-life protocols in nursing homes. We’ve got the receipts.

The persistent excess mortality started with the injections they call vaccines, foisted on the public under false pretences. There was no killer virus on the loose.

It was a scam, a scamdemic.

This is not exactly an argument any of us wants to win. It means they’re killing us. The Irish are being picked off and replaced, like the rest of the Europe. It’s hardly a victory to win the Covid debate but it’s necessary information that must get out into the public domain as a matter of urgency.

It’s vital that we become familiar with these numbers. Once known, it’s incumbent on the reader to pass them on. We haven’t a minute to waste.

Last month, I wrote about checking in on the Eurostat mortality data only to find Ireland was missing from the line-up.

I got onto Eurostat Media Support to ask where and why Ireland had disappeared from the list. In this video I explain how to find Ireland again and explain why the numbers are so important in exposing the fraud.

Please take a moment to see if you can find Ireland in the line-up for yourself. I’m attempting to establish if this is an issue my end or a more widespread problem. Click ‘access to dataset’ under the first graph on the Eurostat Excess Mortality landing page and then scroll down the list of countries on the Excess Mortality by Month page to see if Ireland features. Please report back in the comments.

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Excess_mortality_statistics

Ignorance remains our main obstacle. Blind faith in doctors and The $cience™ has led to these excess deaths with the mainstream media coming up with every and any excuse to cover up the crime.

They’re trying to blame ‘Covid’ again with government sponsored social media accounts encouraging people to bring back mask wearing. In other words, cover your mouth, shut up and ignore the body count since the toxic shots.

Better to expose the fraud and speak up loudly and clearly.

We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

All we have to do is stick to the facts, stay calm and keep going.

Expose. Expose. Expose.

